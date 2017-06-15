Woman Says Friend's Girlfriend Hit Her With Car

Thursday, June 15, 2017

A woman told police that her friend's girlfriend hit her with a car.

Michelle Diresha Bradley, 23, of 268 S. Howell Ave., was charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

In the incident on Tuesday, Brandi Carpenter had been arguing with her earlier in the day and came to her house on Hickory Valley Road to fight her.

She said Ms. Bradley asked her to come outside, then she hit her with the car. She said she was pressed against her own car and was struck in the knees.

Police said she had scratches and bruises on her knees.

Ms. Carpenter said Ms. Bradley told her, "I will kill you."