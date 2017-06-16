Man Driving On Wilcox Boulevard Early Friday Morning Shot Multiple Times

Friday, June 16, 2017

A man driving on Wilcox Boulevard early Friday morning was shot multiple times.

Police said the wounds to 30-year-old Jrmaine Myricks were not life-threatening.

At 4:10 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a vehicle crash at 3400 Wilcox Blvd.

Upon police arrival, it was discovered that the driver of the vehicle was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Hamilton County EMS was called and the victim was transported to a local hospital.

Members of the violent crimes Bureau are actively investigating the incident.