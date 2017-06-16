Holly Rutledge Guilty Of Aggravated Assault, Reckless Homicide In Death Of 5-Year-Old Lucas Dillon

Friday, June 16, 2017

A jury in Marion County on Friday ruled Holly Rutledge guilty of aggravated assault and reckless homicide in the death of five-year-old Lucas Dillon. She was found not guilty of murder.

She will be sentenced on Aug. 8.

The young victim's father, Nathan Dillon, had been dating Ms. Rutledge and left him in her care the day he died.

Investigators say Lucas died of blunt force trauma to the head.

Police responding to the incident in March of 2015 found bruises on his head and neck.

Witnesses said the back of his head was caved in, and doctors said his brain scan looked similar to someone who suffered a fall from a multi-story building, was struck by a baseball bat, or was in a bad

A hammer and bat were found at the home, but no blood was found on them when they were tested.

Ms. Rutledge, who was pregnant at the time of the incident, was not arrested for almost a year.

It was testified that Ms. Rutledge asked to stop at McDonald's on the way to the hospital.

The jury in the case came from Franklin County because of publicity in Marion County.