 Saturday, June 17, 2017 71.4°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Breaking News


PHOTOS: Riverbend Thursday

Saturday, June 17, 2017

  • Cameo

    - photo by Mark Herndon

  • Cameo

    - photo by Mark Herndon

  • Cameo

    - photo by Mark Herndon

  • Cameo

    - photo by Mark Herndon

  • Morris Day and the Time

    - photo by Mark Herndon

  • Morris Day and the Time

    - photo by Mark Herndon

  • Morris Day and the Time

    - photo by Mark Herndon

  • Morris Day and the Time

    - photo by Mark Herndon

  • Morris Day and the Time

    - photo by Mark Herndon

  • Morris Day and the Time

    - photo by Mark Herndon

  • Morris Day and the Time

    - photo by Mark Herndon

  • P-B-R

    - photo by Mark Herndon

  • P-B-R

    - photo by Mark Herndon

  • P-B-R

    - photo by Mark Herndon

  • Purple Xperience

    - photo by Mark Herndon

  • Purple Xperience

    - photo by Mark Herndon

  • Purple Xperience

    - photo by Mark Herndon

  • Purple Xperience

    - photo by Mark Herndon

  • Purple Xperience

    - photo by Mark Herndon

  • Purple Xperience

    - photo by Mark Herndon

  • Riverbend fans

    - photo by Mark Herndon

  • VIP section

    - photo by Mark Herndon

  • Lt. Austin Garrett with star

    - photo by Mark Herndon

  • Jim Kelly and Marty Puryear

    - photo by Mark Herndon

Cameo, The Purple Xperience, P-B-R, Morris Day & The Time and others were featured at the Riverbend Festival on Thursday 

June 17, 2017

PHOTOS: Riverbend Thursday

June 17, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

June 16, 2017

Woman Dead In East Brainerd Fire; 2 Others Injured Including Firefighter


Cameo, The Purple Xperience, P-B-R, Morris Day & The Time and others were featured at the Riverbend Festival on Thursday  (click for more)

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: AKRIDGE, ANTHONY MARCELLOUS  211 GROVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407  Age at Arrest: 41 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton ... (click for more)

Fire investigators are trying to determine what started a fire that claimed the life of an elderly woman in East Brainerd on Thursday  night .   The fire was spotted at  ... (click for more)


Breaking News

PHOTOS: Riverbend Thursday

Cameo, The Purple Xperience, P-B-R, Morris Day & The Time and others were featured at the Riverbend Festival on Thursday  (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: AKRIDGE, ANTHONY MARCELLOUS  211 GROVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407  Age at Arrest: 41 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County FAILURE TO APPEAR CONTEMPT OF COURT(NON-SUPPORT) --- ALLEN, DEVIN  1800 RUBIO ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406  Age at Arrest: 22 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga ... (click for more)

Opinion

The CVB Is Out Of Control - And Response (2)

Hats off to County Commissioner Tim Boyd for doing the heavy lifting and exposing the Chattanooga Visitors Bureau's use of public tax dollars.     It is like watching grass grow waiting for the remaining Hamilton County Commission members and county leadership to act as leaders and be highly offended at the disrespect the CVB is showing towards public tax ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: More Saturday Funnies

About 40 years ago there appeared a very factual, well-researched story in Time Magazine that had what to me was a phenomenal statistic – over 80 percent of the best comedians in America were Jewish. It even went as far as to insinuate that if the comedian was white, the chances were overwhelming that he or she would be a direct descendant of Israel. And, boy, that standard has ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Win First Half Title Beating Smokies, 5-3, With Ninth Inning Rally

KODAK, Tenn.  -- T.J. White and Levi Michael scored on an error in the ninth inning to help the Chattanooga Lookouts secure a 5-3 victory over the Tennessee Smokies on Friday. The error, part of a three-run inning, gave the Lookouts a 4-3 lead before Dan Rohlfing scored on a passed ball later in the inning. Nick Gordon and Michael hit RBI singles in the fifth and sixth ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Thinking About College Football

As the countdown continues until college football kicks off in a few months, fans have had their satiable appetites appeased by the steady stream of annual college football pre-season magazines on the shelves. I bought one this week. I usually buy at least three of them but I decided to buy more later when I go to the beach next month. This time last year, Tennessee was mentioned ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors