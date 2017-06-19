Man Convicted Of Having Drugs, Loaded Gun Around 2 Children Gets 20-Year Federal Sentence; Ledford Gets 121 Months

Monday, June 19, 2017

A Rutherford County man has been sentenced in Chattanooga Federal Court to serve 20 years in federal prison after being convicted in a trial of drug charges.

Allen Carney had a sentencing guideline of 30 years to life as a "career criminal," but attorney Brandon Raulston said that was too harsh.

Judge Sandy Mattice agreed to the lower term. Prosecutor Michael Porter argued for a guideline range, saying Carney had been dealing in "highly-addictive crack cocaine that ruins lives." He noted that he had several prior drug selling convictions.

It was noted that, despite his extensive record in state court, Carney had spent little time behind bars.

Judge Mattice said, "Apparently, the state does not view drug crimes as seriously as does the United States - at least in terms of sentencing." He added, "The state says let the Feds fight this war on drugs - it's an expensive fight."

Carney, who is 30, was found with 5.65 grams of crack cocaine, digital scales, and a loaded Glock, Model 27, .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol were seized from the master bedroom of a residence where he was arrested in March 2016. Carney admitted the crack cocaine and firearm were his. Two young children were present at the residence when he was arrested.

Asked if he wanted to say anything, Carney said he had worked two jobs and gone to school from 2010 to 2014. He denied he was a menace to society.

U.S. Attorney Nancy Stallard Harr said, “Carney’s sentence reflects the danger and risk of harm his conduct posed to society. Drug trafficking is an inherently dangerous activity and the combination of drugs and guns substantially increases the risk of physical harm to others.”

Daniel R. Salter, the special agent in charge of the DEA Atlanta Field Division, said, “Today we have removed a dangerous criminal from the streets. This crack dealer will no longer be able to deliver deadly doses of poison to the community. This investigation was a success because of the great working relationship that DEA has with its federal, state and local counterparts.”

The indictment and subsequent conviction of Carney was the result of an investigation conducted by the 17th Judicial Drug Task Force and Drug Enforcement Administration.

In a second case, James Ledford was sentenced to serve an agreed 121 months for his part in a meth conspiracy.

Authorities said he had a minor role and showed up on the scene at a bad time - when a drug raid was being carried out.