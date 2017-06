Friday, June 2, 2017

Two people were killed in a wreck on I-24 westbound in Marion County on Friday morning.

The accident was expected to keep the westbound lanes closed until around 12:30 p.m.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said the driver of a tractor-trailer who was headed east went across the center line and struck an SUV head-on.

Both drivers were killed.

The wreck is at mile marker 166, which is four miles past the I-24/59 split.