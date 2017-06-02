 Saturday, June 3, 2017 87.4°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Charges Brought Against Colton Dobbins, Amy Sutton After Woman Said Knife, Large Nail Held To Her Head Before Car Stolen

Friday, June 2, 2017
Colton Dobbins
Colton Dobbins

A woman told deputies that a knife and large nail were held to her head outside a residence in Hixson, then her vehicle was taken.

Amy Sutton, 31, of 5220 Hickory Woods Lane, Hixson, and Colton Dobbins, 27, of 9411 Dexter Lane, Ooltewah, are facing charges of carjacking, criminal conspiracy and aggravated assault.rought against Amy Sutton and Colton Dobbins.

The woman said in the May 6 incident she took her friend Tyler to an address on Mayfield Lane so he could "pick up a phone charge.

"

She said Tyler had been inside for several minutes when a silver car approached her vehicle from a cul-de-sac. She said a dark-haired white female driver and white male passenger exited the car and came up to her window screaming.

She said she was ripped out of the car by the male, who she said called himself Colton. She said the male drove off in her 1998 Ford Expedition and the female in the silver car. She was left stranded to walk home.

An officer said a female called to report a stolen vehicle. The officer said the number of the caller was that of Amy Sutton, who he described as "a known criminal with several felony convictions for theft and promoting manufacture of meth."

The victim was shown a photo of Ms. Sutton and said she was the female who put a knife to her neck.

Deputies said Ms. Sutton said she was there when the car was stolen. She said the white male involved with Colton Dobbins.

She said the vehicle could be found behind the Signal Mountain Road Food City. The vehicle was located at 139 Signal Hills Dr. It had a different tag on it.

Deputies said the driver noticed he was being followed and he accelerated and ran a red light at Mountain Creek Road and Signal Mountain Road. He then crashed into the side of a house.

The man, identified as John Dykes, was caught after a foot chase. He had a revoked license and meth in his pocket.

Two other men at the house where the vehicle was located, Melvin James and William Weiss, were questioned. A set of digital scales was in plain view in the house.

A prescription bottle with medication prescribed for the carjacking victim was also found.

The Alabama license plate that was suppose to be on the vehicle was found in a garbage can. A notebook with the victim's name was also located.

All three of those at the house said a friend of Amy Sutton had dropped it off there earlier in the day.

They showed a cell phone that was left behind by Dobbins. It had a text message in which Ms. Sutton and Dobbins in which she said she had the car sold.

There was also arguing between the couple that officers said they believed caused Ms. Sutton to call police.

One text said she called police to scare Dobbins.

Dobbins, when he was 18, was charged in a Hixson home invasion after a nine-year-old boy inside the house recognized one of three intruders. He later pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary and assault. He was given a suspended four-year sentence. 

Amy Sutton
Amy Sutton

June 3, 2017

2017 U.S. Masters Swimming 2.4-Mile Race Held In Chattanooga

June 3, 2017

Man Found With Meth At Chattanooga Motel Gets 150-Month Federal Prison Sentence

June 3, 2017

Legislation Expected To Bring $19.7 Million For Local Ambulance Providers In Tennessee


Swimmers competed in the 2017 U.S. Masters Swimming 2.4-mile race  Saturday  morning on the downtown portion of the Tennessee River.   Swimmers finished under the Market ... (click for more)

A man who was found with quantities of meth at a Chattanooga motel has been sentenced to serve 150 months in federal prison. Michael Lydon appeared before Judge Travis McDonough. On Jan. ... (click for more)

Legislation that will enable Tennessee to draw additional federal funds to help local ambulance services continue to transport patients has been signed into law by Governor Bill Haslam. The new ... (click for more)


Breaking News

2017 U.S. Masters Swimming 2.4-Mile Race Held In Chattanooga

Swimmers competed in the 2017 U.S. Masters Swimming 2.4-mile race  Saturday  morning on the downtown portion of the Tennessee River.   Swimmers finished under the Market Street Bridge at Coolidge Park.   The race was on the second of three days of Chattanooga Swim Fest races.   The final race is 9.2 miles  on Sunday . (click for more)

Man Found With Meth At Chattanooga Motel Gets 150-Month Federal Prison Sentence

A man who was found with quantities of meth at a Chattanooga motel has been sentenced to serve 150 months in federal prison. Michael Lydon appeared before Judge Travis McDonough. On Jan. 15, 2014, management at the Comfort Inn on Shallowford Village Road called police about a disoriented female, who had come from a room registered to Lydon. Police said it was found that ... (click for more)

Opinion

We Are On The Wrong Path - And Response

Trump and Pence, along with the right wing sycophants, are trying to suggest that we are economically doomed, if we adhere to the dream of clean renewable energy. According to them, our future lies in coal, and oil. So, that is the direction they have been determined to push our economy, since they took control. Let's look at some hard facts, so we will understand where our people ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Sijan Lived ‘The Code’

Earlier this week – on Monday to be exact – Scott Walker, the Governor of Wisconsin, presided over the dedication of the Capt. Lance P. Sijan Memorial Plaza at the Milwaukee Airport. It has been just a few months shy of Capt. Sijan’s death 50 years ago in the infamous prison known as the Hanoi Hilton. But now that patriotism has endured and once again has overcome the protestors’ ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga Snaps Losing Streak With, 3-2, Win Over Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.  -- Felix Jorge allowed just four hits over 6 2/3 innings, leading the Chattanooga Lookouts over the Birmingham Barons in a 3-2 win on Friday. Besides snapping a short losing streak,Chattanooga improved to 6-3 against Birmingham this season. Jorge continued to roll, as he pitched into the seventh inning for the fourth-consecutive start. He also tied a season ... (click for more)

Prep Tennis: Baylor's Drew Hawkins, Cooper Long Lead Super Team

Players of the Year state singles champion Drew Hawkins (Baylor girls) and Cooper Long (Baylor boys) lead the 2017 Chattanoogan.com Prep Tennis Super Team, while Jordan Willcutt (Signal Mountain) and Melanie Reynolds (Chattanooga Christian) and are the boys and girls coaches of the year, respectively. Hawkins was 22-4 for the season in singles, won the D-II AA state singles ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors