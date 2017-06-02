Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:
I. Call to Order.
II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Henderson).
III. Minute Approval.
IV. Special Presentation.
V. Ordinances – Final Reading :
ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT
a. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 21, Article VIII,
Section 21-151, Municipal Administrative Hearing Officer.
PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION
Public Works
b.
An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 31, relative to
charges for disposal of sewage and connection to interceptor sewer system.
(Revised)
VI. Ordinances – First Reading :
PLANNING
a. 2017-033 Evan Holladay, LDG Multifamily, LLC (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-3
Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter
38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 4821 and 4905 Central
Avenue, more particularly described herein, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-3
Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Recommended for approval by
Planning and Staff) (District 7) (Deferred from 4/18/2017)
2017-033 Evan Holladay, LDG Multifamily, LLC (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-3
Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter
38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 4821 and 4905 Central
Avenue, more particularly described herein, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-3
Residential Zone. (Applicant Version)
PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION
Transportation
b. 2017-065 South Broad, LLC (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning
an approximate one hundred twenty-five feet portion of the right-of-way of the 200
block of West 27th Street, as detailed on the attached map, and subject to certain
conditions. (Recommended for approval by Transportation) (District 7)
VII. Resolutions:
ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT
a. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic and
Community Development to apply for, and if awarded, accept public art grants from
the Benwood Foundation and the Lyndhurst Foundation, each for the
Riverwalk-Wheeland Foundry Trailhead Project, and to authorize the execution of the
grant agreements, in the amount of $212,500.00. (District 7)
b. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic and
Community Development to apply for, and if awarded, accept public art grants from
the Benwood Foundation and the Lyndhurst Foundation, each for the Riverwalk I-24
Underpass Project, and to authorize the execution of the grant agreements, in the
amount of $125,000.00. (District 7)
c. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic and
Community Development to accept funds from the Benwood Foundation for
construction of the Miller Park District, for a grant amount of $1.5 million. (Revised)
(Districts 7 & 8)
d. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic and
Community Development to enter into a partnership agreement with RiverCity
Company for a period of two (2) years, and for the purpose of accepting donations up
to $7.5 million for the Miller Park District. (Revised) (Districts 7 & 8)
FINANCE
e. A resolution authorizing the City Finance Officer to process an Arbitrage Rebate
Installment Payment to the U.S. Treasury, Internal Revenue Service, for the tenth
year rebate computation period of April 17, 2007 through April 17, 2017, in
accordance with a review and calculations by Arbitrage Compliance Specialist, Inc.
relating to the Chattanooga Lease Rental Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2007, to
be paid on or before June 16, 2017, in the amount of $269,555.57.
HUMAN RESOURCES
f. A resolution authorizing the appointment of Ty Armour, as a special police officer
(unarmed) for the Department of Economic and Community Development, to do
special duty as prescribed herein, subject to certain conditions.
PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION
Public Works
g. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 2 for Jacobs Engineering
Group, Inc. relative to Contract No. W-10-004-101, East Brainerd Pump Station
Upgrade and Collection System Rehab, a Consent Decree Project, for an increased
amount of $84,534.00, for a revised contract amount not to exceed $2,544,361.17.
(Consent Decree) (Districts 4 & 6)
h. A resolution authorizing the award of Contract No. R-14-011-201, Miller Park &
District Connectivity Improvements - Phase 1, to Thomas Brothers Construction
Company of Hixson, TN, in the amount of $7,637,413.33, with a contingency amount
of $763,740.00, for an amount not to exceed $8,401,153.33. (Districts 7 & 8)
i. A resolution authorizing Change Order No. 1, Spackman Mossop Michaels (SMM)
and Eskew+Dumez+Ripple (EDR), for professional services relative to Contract No.
R-14-011-101, Miller Park District and Connectivity Improvements, for an increased
amount of $250,918.00, for a revised contract amount not to exceed $944,618.00.
(Districts 7 & 8)
j. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to
implement a product repurposing and reuse program to reduce disposal cost of
materials received at the Household Hazardous Waste facility, Residential Refuse
Collection Centers, and Recycling Convenience Centers.
VIII. Departmental Reports : (IT)
IX. Purchases.
X. Other Business.
XI. Committee Reports.
XII. Agenda Session for Tuesday, June 13, 2017.
XIII. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council on Non-Agenda Matters.
XIV. Adjournment.
TUESDAY, JUNE 13, 2017
CITY COUNCIL AGENDA
6:00 PM
1. Call to Order.
2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Mitchell).
3. Minute Approval.
4 Special Presentation.
5. Ordinances – Final Reading :
PLANNING
PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION
Transportation
6. Ordinances – First Reading :
FIRE
a. An ordinance to amend Ordinance No. 12618, Chattanooga City Code, Chapter 17,
Article I, Section 17-1, relative to the adoption of the International Fire Code, 2012
Edition and 2012 National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) 101 Life Safety Code,
as amended, for certain specified occupancies, including existing buildings.
PLANNING
b. 2017-062 Pat Neuhoff of Neuhoff Taylor Architects and Lester & Southard Partners
(C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line
Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning
Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 4122 North Access Road, more
particularly described herein, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to R-T/Z
Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District
2) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)
2017-062 Pat Neuhoff of Neuhoff Taylor Architects and Lester & Southard Partners
(C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line
Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning
Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 4122 North Access Road, more
particularly described herein, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to R-T/Z
Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone. (Applicant Version)
c. 2017-066 Coachworks at the Club, LLC (M-2 Light Industrial Zone to C-2
Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code,
Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 4817
Adams Road, more particularly described herein, from M-2 Light Industrial Zone to
C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (District 3) (Recommended for denial by
Planning and Staff) (Applicant Version)
d. 2017-064 Bassam Issa and Steven and Marsha Yessick (Lift All Conditions). An
ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,
so as to lift all conditions from Ordinance No. 9017 of previous Case No. 1988-249
on properties located at 1926 and 1930 Gunbarrel Road, more particularly described
herein. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)
(Applicant Version)
e. 2017-029 Humane Educational Society-Bob Citrullo and Peggy Holder (A-1 Urban
Agricultural Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone for a portion and from A-1
Urban Agricultural Zone to R-1 Residential Zone for the remainder). An ordinance to
amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone
property located at 4155 Randolph Circle, more particularly described herein, from
A-1 Urban Agricultural Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone for a portion of
the site extending from South Access Road six hundred thirty (630’) feet to the West,
and from A-1 Urban Agricultural Zone to R-1 Residential Zone for the remainder of
the site, subject to certain conditions. (District 5) (Recommended for approval by
Planning)
2017-029 Humane Educational Society-Bob Citrullo and Peggy Holder (A-1 Urban
Agricultural Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone for a portion and from A-1
Urban Agricultural Zone to R-1 Residential Zone for the remainder). An ordinance to
amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone
property located at 4155 Randolph Circle, more particularly described herein, from
A-1 Urban Agricultural Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone for a portion of
the site extending from South Access Road six hundred thirty (630’) feet to the West,
and from A-1 Urban Agricultural Zone to R-1 Residential Zone for the remainder of
the site, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)
2017-029 Humane Educational Society-Bob Citrullo and Peggy Holder (A-1 Urban
Agricultural Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend
Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone
property located at 4155 Randolph Circle, more particularly described herein, from
A-1 Urban Agricultural Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (Applicant
Version)
f. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning
Ordinance, and Chapter 11, Businesses, Trades, and Occupations, relating to
Short-Term Vacation Rentals within any zones allowing residential use and providing
terms and conditions for the issuance of Short-Term Vacation Rental certificates.
7. Resolutions:
PLANNING
a. Rivermont Wine & Spirits (Special Exceptions Permit). A resolution approving a
Special Exceptions Permit for an existing liquor store, change in ownership, located
at 3600 Hixson Pike. (District 2)
b. Eagle Liquor & Wine (Special Exceptions Permit). A resolution approving a Special
Exceptions Permit for a new liquor store located at 6852 Middle Valley Road.
(District 3)
c. 2017-068 Mary Grant and Earl Smith (Special Exceptions Permit). A resolution
approving a Special Exceptions Permit for a Residential Home for the handicapped
and/or aged persons in R-1 Zone operated on a commercial basis for property located
at 7112 Jarnigan Road, subject to certain conditions. (District 4)
d. A resolution authorizing the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Regional Planning
Agency to amend a contract with AMEC Foster Wheeler Environment and
Infrastructure, Inc. for professional services for the Integrated Zoning Solution Digital
Platform, for an increased amount of $52,580.00, for a revised contract amount not to
exceed $180,044.00.
POLICE
e. A resolution authorizing the Chief of the Chattanooga Police Department to enter into
an agreement with Tritech Software Systems for annual support and maintenance of
the RMS system for the period of July 1, 2017 through June 30, 2018, for an amount
not to exceed $235,040.98.
PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION
Transportation
f. A resolution authorizing Clay Maselle, property owner, to use temporarily the
right-of-way located behind 312 Pine Ridge Road for the purpose of improving the
right-of-way for public access, as shown on the maps attached hereto and made a part
hereof by reference, subject to certain conditions. (District 1)
g. A resolution authorizing the appointments of Angelynn Thomas and Trewhitt Cox as
special police officers (unarmed) for the Chattanooga Area Regional Transportation
Authority (CARTA), to do special duties as prescribed herein, subject to certain
conditions.
h. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Transportation to
renew the Services Agreement between the City of Chattanooga and Sensys America,
Inc. for the Traffic Infraction Detection and Enforcement Program, for an amount
described in the letter agreement included herein. (Deferred from 5/30/2017)
8. Departmental Reports: (None)
9. Purchases.
10. Other Business.
a) TABC Certificate of Compliance for Ankurkumar Patel and Dharmeshku
Patel d/b/a Rivermont Wine & Spirits.
b) TABC Certificate of Compliance for Varahi Group, Inc. d/b/a Eagle Liquor
& Wine.
11. Committee Reports.
12. Agenda Session for Tuesday, June 20, 2017.
13. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council on Non-Agenda Matters.
14. Adjournment.