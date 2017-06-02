Friday, June 2, 2017

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Henderson).



III. Minute Approval.



IV. Special Presentation.



V. Ordinances – Final Reading :



ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT



a. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 21, Article VIII,

Section 21-151, Municipal Administrative Hearing Officer.



PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION



Public Works



b.

An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 31, relative tocharges for disposal of sewage and connection to interceptor sewer system.(Revised)VI. Ordinances – First Reading :PLANNINGa. 2017-033 Evan Holladay, LDG Multifamily, LLC (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-3Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 4821 and 4905 CentralAvenue, more particularly described herein, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-3Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Recommended for approval byPlanning and Staff) (District 7) (Deferred from 4/18/2017)2017-033 Evan Holladay, LDG Multifamily, LLC (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-3Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 4821 and 4905 CentralAvenue, more particularly described herein, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-3Residential Zone. (Applicant Version)PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONTransportationb. 2017-065 South Broad, LLC (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoningan approximate one hundred twenty-five feet portion of the right-of-way of the 200block of West 27th Street, as detailed on the attached map, and subject to certainconditions. (Recommended for approval by Transportation) (District 7)VII. Resolutions:ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENTa. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic andCommunity Development to apply for, and if awarded, accept public art grants fromthe Benwood Foundation and the Lyndhurst Foundation, each for theRiverwalk-Wheeland Foundry Trailhead Project, and to authorize the execution of thegrant agreements, in the amount of $212,500.00. (District 7)b. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic andCommunity Development to apply for, and if awarded, accept public art grants fromthe Benwood Foundation and the Lyndhurst Foundation, each for the Riverwalk I-24Underpass Project, and to authorize the execution of the grant agreements, in theamount of $125,000.00. (District 7)c. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic andCommunity Development to accept funds from the Benwood Foundation forconstruction of the Miller Park District, for a grant amount of $1.5 million. (Revised)(Districts 7 & 8)d. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic andCommunity Development to enter into a partnership agreement with RiverCityCompany for a period of two (2) years, and for the purpose of accepting donations upto $7.5 million for the Miller Park District. (Revised) (Districts 7 & 8)FINANCEe. A resolution authorizing the City Finance Officer to process an Arbitrage RebateInstallment Payment to the U.S. Treasury, Internal Revenue Service, for the tenthyear rebate computation period of April 17, 2007 through April 17, 2017, inaccordance with a review and calculations by Arbitrage Compliance Specialist, Inc.relating to the Chattanooga Lease Rental Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2007, tobe paid on or before June 16, 2017, in the amount of $269,555.57.HUMAN RESOURCESf. A resolution authorizing the appointment of Ty Armour, as a special police officer(unarmed) for the Department of Economic and Community Development, to dospecial duty as prescribed herein, subject to certain conditions.PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONPublic Worksg. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 2 for Jacobs EngineeringGroup, Inc. relative to Contract No. W-10-004-101, East Brainerd Pump StationUpgrade and Collection System Rehab, a Consent Decree Project, for an increasedamount of $84,534.00, for a revised contract amount not to exceed $2,544,361.17.(Consent Decree) (Districts 4 & 6)h. A resolution authorizing the award of Contract No. R-14-011-201, Miller Park &District Connectivity Improvements - Phase 1, to Thomas Brothers ConstructionCompany of Hixson, TN, in the amount of $7,637,413.33, with a contingency amountof $763,740.00, for an amount not to exceed $8,401,153.33. (Districts 7 & 8)i. A resolution authorizing Change Order No. 1, Spackman Mossop Michaels (SMM)and Eskew+Dumez+Ripple (EDR), for professional services relative to Contract No.R-14-011-101, Miller Park District and Connectivity Improvements, for an increasedamount of $250,918.00, for a revised contract amount not to exceed $944,618.00.(Districts 7 & 8)j. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works toimplement a product repurposing and reuse program to reduce disposal cost ofmaterials received at the Household Hazardous Waste facility, Residential RefuseCollection Centers, and Recycling Convenience Centers.VIII. Departmental Reports : (IT)IX. Purchases.X. Other Business.XI. Committee Reports.XII. Agenda Session for Tuesday, June 13, 2017.XIII. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council on Non-Agenda Matters.XIV. Adjournment.TUESDAY, JUNE 13, 2017CITY COUNCIL AGENDA6:00 PM1. Call to Order.2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Mitchell).3. Minute Approval.4 Special Presentation.5. Ordinances – Final Reading :PLANNINGa. 2017-033 Evan Holladay, LDG Multifamily, LLC (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-3Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 4821 and 4905 CentralAvenue, more particularly described herein, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-3Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Recommended for approval byPlanning and Staff) (District 7) (Deferred from 4/18/2017)2017-033 Evan Holladay, LDG Multifamily, LLC (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-3Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 4821 and 4905 CentralAvenue, more particularly described herein, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-3Residential Zone. (Applicant Version)PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONTransportationb. 2017-065 South Broad, LLC (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoningan approximate one hundred twenty-five feet portion of the right-of-way of the 200block of West 27th Street, as detailed on the attached map, and subject to certainconditions. (Recommended for approval by Transportation) (District 7)6. Ordinances – First Reading :FIREa. An ordinance to amend Ordinance No. 12618, Chattanooga City Code, Chapter 17,Article I, Section 17-1, relative to the adoption of the International Fire Code, 2012Edition and 2012 National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) 101 Life Safety Code,as amended, for certain specified occupancies, including existing buildings.PLANNINGb. 2017-062 Pat Neuhoff of Neuhoff Taylor Architects and Lester & Southard Partners(C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot LineZone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, ZoningOrdinance, so as to rezone property located at 4122 North Access Road, moreparticularly described herein, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to R-T/ZResidential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District2) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)2017-062 Pat Neuhoff of Neuhoff Taylor Architects and Lester & Southard Partners(C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot LineZone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, ZoningOrdinance, so as to rezone property located at 4122 North Access Road, moreparticularly described herein, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to R-T/ZResidential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone. (Applicant Version)c. 2017-066 Coachworks at the Club, LLC (M-2 Light Industrial Zone to C-2Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code,Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 4817Adams Road, more particularly described herein, from M-2 Light Industrial Zone toC-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (District 3) (Recommended for denial byPlanning and Staff) (Applicant Version)d. 2017-064 Bassam Issa and Steven and Marsha Yessick (Lift All Conditions). Anordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,so as to lift all conditions from Ordinance No. 9017 of previous Case No. 1988-249on properties located at 1926 and 1930 Gunbarrel Road, more particularly describedherein. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)(Applicant Version)e. 2017-029 Humane Educational Society-Bob Citrullo and Peggy Holder (A-1 UrbanAgricultural Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone for a portion and from A-1Urban Agricultural Zone to R-1 Residential Zone for the remainder). An ordinance toamend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezoneproperty located at 4155 Randolph Circle, more particularly described herein, fromA-1 Urban Agricultural Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone for a portion ofthe site extending from South Access Road six hundred thirty (630’) feet to the West,and from A-1 Urban Agricultural Zone to R-1 Residential Zone for the remainder ofthe site, subject to certain conditions. (District 5) (Recommended for approval byPlanning)2017-029 Humane Educational Society-Bob Citrullo and Peggy Holder (A-1 UrbanAgricultural Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone for a portion and from A-1Urban Agricultural Zone to R-1 Residential Zone for the remainder). An ordinance toamend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezoneproperty located at 4155 Randolph Circle, more particularly described herein, fromA-1 Urban Agricultural Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone for a portion ofthe site extending from South Access Road six hundred thirty (630’) feet to the West,and from A-1 Urban Agricultural Zone to R-1 Residential Zone for the remainder ofthe site, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)2017-029 Humane Educational Society-Bob Citrullo and Peggy Holder (A-1 UrbanAgricultural Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amendChattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezoneproperty located at 4155 Randolph Circle, more particularly described herein, fromA-1 Urban Agricultural Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (ApplicantVersion)f. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, ZoningOrdinance, and Chapter 11, Businesses, Trades, and Occupations, relating toShort-Term Vacation Rentals within any zones allowing residential use and providingterms and conditions for the issuance of Short-Term Vacation Rental certificates.7. Resolutions:PLANNINGa. Rivermont Wine & Spirits (Special Exceptions Permit). A resolution approving aSpecial Exceptions Permit for an existing liquor store, change in ownership, locatedat 3600 Hixson Pike. (District 2)b. Eagle Liquor & Wine (Special Exceptions Permit). A resolution approving a SpecialExceptions Permit for a new liquor store located at 6852 Middle Valley Road.(District 3)c. 2017-068 Mary Grant and Earl Smith (Special Exceptions Permit). A resolutionapproving a Special Exceptions Permit for a Residential Home for the handicappedand/or aged persons in R-1 Zone operated on a commercial basis for property locatedat 7112 Jarnigan Road, subject to certain conditions. (District 4)d. A resolution authorizing the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Regional PlanningAgency to amend a contract with AMEC Foster Wheeler Environment andInfrastructure, Inc. for professional services for the Integrated Zoning Solution DigitalPlatform, for an increased amount of $52,580.00, for a revised contract amount not toexceed $180,044.00.POLICEe. A resolution authorizing the Chief of the Chattanooga Police Department to enter intoan agreement with Tritech Software Systems for annual support and maintenance ofthe RMS system for the period of July 1, 2017 through June 30, 2018, for an amountnot to exceed $235,040.98.PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONTransportationf. A resolution authorizing Clay Maselle, property owner, to use temporarily theright-of-way located behind 312 Pine Ridge Road for the purpose of improving theright-of-way for public access, as shown on the maps attached hereto and made a parthereof by reference, subject to certain conditions. (District 1)g. A resolution authorizing the appointments of Angelynn Thomas and Trewhitt Cox asspecial police officers (unarmed) for the Chattanooga Area Regional TransportationAuthority (CARTA), to do special duties as prescribed herein, subject to certainconditions.h. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Transportation torenew the Services Agreement between the City of Chattanooga and Sensys America,Inc. for the Traffic Infraction Detection and Enforcement Program, for an amountdescribed in the letter agreement included herein. (Deferred from 5/30/2017)

8. Departmental Reports: (None)



9. Purchases.



10. Other Business.



a) TABC Certificate of Compliance for Ankurkumar Patel and Dharmeshku

Patel d/b/a Rivermont Wine & Spirits.



b) TABC Certificate of Compliance for Varahi Group, Inc. d/b/a Eagle Liquor

& Wine.



11. Committee Reports.



12. Agenda Session for Tuesday, June 20, 2017.



13. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council on Non-Agenda Matters.



14. Adjournment.