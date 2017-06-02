 Friday, June 2, 2017 75.9°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Man Accidentally Shoots Himself In The Leg At Ooltewah Residence

Friday, June 2, 2017
The Sheriff's Office reported that a man accidentally shot himself in the leg at an Ooltewah residence on Friday night.
 
At approximately 6 p.
m., Hamilton County Sheriff's deputies, along with Emergency Medical Service personnel, responded to the  8500 block of Streamside Drive on a report of an accidental shooting.

Upon arriving, the victim was found to have suffered what appeared to be an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound to the leg.  

The victim was transported to a local hospital.  The injury is not considered to be life threatening.


June 2, 2017

Man Accidentally Shoots Himself In The Leg At Ooltewah Residence

June 2, 2017

Trio Pleads Guilty In Craig's List Case In Which Dalton Woman Was Severely Injured

June 2, 2017

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday


The Sheriff's Office reported that a man accidentally shot himself in the leg at an Ooltewah residence on Friday night.   At approximately  6 p.m. , Hamilton County Sheriff's ... (click for more)

David Wayne Williams, 48; Donna Gail Warren, 51, and Jerry Wade Warren, 50, all of Rome, Ga., entered guilty pleas to charges arising out of the April 26, 2016 armed robbery and attempted murder ... (click for more)

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Henderson). III. Minute Approval. IV. Special Presentation. ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Man Accidentally Shoots Himself In The Leg At Ooltewah Residence

The Sheriff's Office reported that a man accidentally shot himself in the leg at an Ooltewah residence on Friday night.   At approximately  6 p.m. , Hamilton County Sheriff's deputies, along with Emergency Medical Service personnel, responded to the    8500 block of Streamside Drive  on a report of an accidental shooting. Upon ... (click for more)

Trio Pleads Guilty In Craig's List Case In Which Dalton Woman Was Severely Injured

David Wayne Williams, 48; Donna Gail Warren, 51, and Jerry Wade Warren, 50, all of Rome, Ga., entered guilty pleas to charges arising out of the April 26, 2016 armed robbery and attempted murder of Mayra Espitia following the groups response to a Craig’s List advertisement.    Williams entered guilty pleas to attempted murder and to possession of a knife during ... (click for more)

Opinion

We Are On The Wrong Path - And Response

Trump and Pence, along with the right wing sycophants, are trying to suggest that we are economically doomed, if we adhere to the dream of clean renewable energy. According to them, our future lies in coal, and oil. So, that is the direction they have been determined to push our economy, since they took control. Let's look at some hard facts, so we will understand where our people ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: What Does Dumb Cost?

As Mayor Jim Coppinger and his staff tighten and tweak the FY2018 budget, which will be revealed  on Tuesday , there are two huge questions waiting to be answered. The first is obvious – how big will the first tax increase  in 12 years  be – but the second is far more obscure. How does the Department of Education prepare for the ludicrous take-over of five Hamilton ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Drop Second Straight Game To Barons Thursday, 3-1

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.  -- Nick Basto homered and had two hits, driving in two as the Birmingham Barons topped the Chattanooga Lookouts 3-1 on Thursday. With Tennessee's loss, the Chattanooga is now tied with Montgomery for second place, 1/2 game behind the Smokies. Current Standings The Lookouts, who scored nine runs in the last game of their homestand and 11 ... (click for more)

CFC Women Host Alabama FC Friday

The Chattanooga FC women will host Alabama FC Friday night at 7 p.m. in the comfy confines of Finley Stadium.   The women are 0-1 in NPSL league play after a 4-2 loss to Knoxville on May 26,. Tickets are $5 at the gate. Chattanooga Sports Ministries (CSM) and The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Orientation Leaders will be special guests at the game. (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors