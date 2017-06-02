Man Accidentally Shoots Himself In The Leg At Ooltewah Residence

Friday, June 2, 2017

The Sheriff's Office reported that a man accidentally shot himself in the leg at an Ooltewah residence on Friday night.

6 p. m. m. At approximately , Hamilton County Sheriff's deputies, along with Emergency Medical Service personnel, responded to the 8500 block of Streamside Drive on a report of an accidental shooting.





Upon arriving, the victim was found to have suffered what appeared to be an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound to the leg.





The victim was transported to a local hospital. The injury is not considered to be life threatening.