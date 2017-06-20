Calvin Carter III, 22, Arrested After Shooting Shane Finney, 19, In Home Invasion

Tuesday, June 20, 2017

Calvin Carter III, 22, was arrested Sunday night after shooting Shane Finney, 19, in a home invasion on Mansion Circle.

When police arrived. they found Carter being restrained by Finney and another person at the residence.

Finney said Carter got into the house while threatening a third person at the residence with a gun. Prior to this, he said someone knocked on the door and he could tell through the peep hole that it was a black male.

Finney said he could hear what sounded like gun metal being racked back and forth.

He said he told those in the residence to head for the back bedroom. One of those tried to crawl out a bedroom window, but he found Carter waiting for him at the bottom. Carter forced him back into the residence.

He said Carter demanded his cellphone since he was using it to summon police. There was then a struggle over the gun and it went off, striking Finney in the left upper leg. He was transported to Erlanger Hospital for emergency treatment.

Carter was charged with first-degree attempted murder, aggravated assault, felony reckless endangerment, and especially aggravated burglary.