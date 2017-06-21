 Wednesday, June 21, 2017 80.1°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

County Commission Rejects Tax Increase; Approves $691.5 Million Budget

Wednesday, June 21, 2017

The County Commission on Wednesday morning rejected a property tax increase and approved a $691.5 million budget by a vote of 8-1.

Commissioner Joe Graham earlier had discussed the commission keeping the millage rate the same as now after the rate was lowered due to the property reappraisal.  He insisted that would not be a tax increase, but other commissioner said it would be.  

Commissioner Tim Boyd cast the only no vote.  He said new county school superintendent Dr. Bryan Johnson needed time to study it.  Dr. Johnson was in attendance at the packed session.  

County Mayor Jim Coppinger said, “This has been a difficult budget year, despite financial challenges, we have again presented a budget to taxpayers which delivers additional funding for government, education and public safety needs.”

The mayor continued his comments saying, “We operate government in a fiscally conservative manner that taxpayers expect. This is why we have been able to deliver a no-tax increase budget for seven years in a row, while at the same time maintaining our AAA bond rating from the three top bond rating agencies in the country. These efforts enable us to borrow money at a low rate saving taxpayers millions of dollars.” 

Sixty-six percent of Hamilton County’s budget will go to fund the education system. The Hamilton County Department of Education’s budget is now $425.7 million. This is an $8 million increase over last year. 

County Mayor Coppinger articulated his support for education once more saying, “There is nothing more important to me than educating our young people, during my tenure as mayor we have spent 138 million dollars to build new schools or additions.  Since 2011 school funding has gone up 53.8 million dollars.” 

The Sheriff’s Department’s funding increased 5.4 percent over last year’s budget.  The sheriff’s $35.2 million budget will allow him to hire 22 new officers of which six will be school resource officers. 

County Mayor Coppinger also praised the new Mental Health Court saying this may help reduce some of the population issues at the jail. County Mayor Coppinger added, “Unfortunately 25 to 30 percent of the people incarcerated in our county jails have been diagnosed with mental illness.” 

County Mayor Coppinger added the county was able to once again hold the line on employee’s health insurance costs with no increase in employees’ health insurance. 


Trial Of 8 Former Pilot Flying J Employees May Be Moved To Chattanooga

Marion County Teen Charged With Shooting His Mother With An Assault Rifle

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report


Trial Of 8 Former Pilot Flying J Employees May Be Moved To Chattanooga

The federal trial of eight former employees of the Pilot Flying J truck stop chain may be held in Chattanooga. Prosecutors and the defense have agreed to move it due to publicity about the case in Knoxville, where the company headquarters are located. The highly successful firm was founded by members of the Haslam family. The trial is set to start on Oct. 31. Ten former ... (click for more)

Marion County Teen Charged With Shooting His Mother With An Assault Rifle

Authorities in Marion County are charging an 18-year-old with criminal attempt to commit first degree murder. Marion County authorities have charged an 18-year-old with trying to kill his mother. Paul Nunley is being held without bond at the Marion County Jail on a charged of attempted murder. Authorities said Carolyn Henry told them that she tried to hide from her son ... (click for more)

Opinion

Make The Benefits Of Short Term Vacation Rentals Available To All Chattanooga Neighborhoods

To the Members of the Chattanooga City Council: I write to you today to thank you for your careful and deliberate consideration of short-term vacation rentals, and to offer any help we can provide in your regulatory process. Airbnb was created out of the economic dislocation of the Great Recession and is powered by everyday people who use what is typically their greatest expense ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Lest We Ever Forget

I got a wonderful letter from a reader named Paul Kirst the other day. It arrived soon after I wrote about the way our forefathers spent 84 days in a miraculous victory on the hellish island of Okinawa. The life blood of 12,520 American soldiers and the intrepidity and courage of men like19-year-old Jack Magnuson assured that we will soon celebrate another glorious Fourth of July ... (click for more)

Sports

Rain Washes Away Tuesday Night's 2017 Southern League All-Star Game

Heavy rains from tropical storm Cindy forced the cancellation of the 2017 Southern League All-Star Game in Pensacola, Florida Tuesday night. The Lookouts were represented on the North Division squad by pitchers Fernando Romero, Mason Melotakis (though he was promoted to Rochester this week), and John Curtiss; and position players Nick Gordon, Edgar Corcino, and LaMonte Wade. ... (click for more)

PHOTOS: CFC Wins Big Over Nashville

(click for more)


