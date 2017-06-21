County Commission Rejects Tax Increase; Approves $691.5 Million Budget

Wednesday, June 21, 2017

The County Commission on Wednesday morning rejected a property tax increase and approved a $691.5 million budget by a vote of 8-1.

Commissioner Joe Graham earlier had discussed the commission keeping the millage rate the same as now after the rate was lowered due to the property reappraisal. He insisted that would not be a tax increase, but other commissioner said it would be.

Commissioner Tim Boyd cast the only no vote. He said new county school superintendent Dr. Bryan Johnson needed time to study it. Dr. Johnson was in attendance at the packed session.

County Mayor Jim Coppinger said, “This has been a difficult budget year, despite financial challenges, we have again presented a budget to taxpayers which delivers additional funding for government, education and public safety needs.”

The mayor continued his comments saying, “We operate government in a fiscally conservative manner that taxpayers expect. This is why we have been able to deliver a no-tax increase budget for seven years in a row, while at the same time maintaining our AAA bond rating from the three top bond rating agencies in the country. These efforts enable us to borrow money at a low rate saving taxpayers millions of dollars.”

Sixty-six percent of Hamilton County’s budget will go to fund the education system. The Hamilton County Department of Education’s budget is now $425.7 million. This is an $8 million increase over last year.

County Mayor Coppinger articulated his support for education once more saying, “There is nothing more important to me than educating our young people, during my tenure as mayor we have spent 138 million dollars to build new schools or additions. Since 2011 school funding has gone up 53.8 million dollars.”

The Sheriff’s Department’s funding increased 5.4 percent over last year’s budget. The sheriff’s $35.2 million budget will allow him to hire 22 new officers of which six will be school resource officers.

County Mayor Coppinger also praised the new Mental Health Court saying this may help reduce some of the population issues at the jail. County Mayor Coppinger added, “Unfortunately 25 to 30 percent of the people incarcerated in our county jails have been diagnosed with mental illness.”

County Mayor Coppinger added the county was able to once again hold the line on employee’s health insurance costs with no increase in employees’ health insurance.