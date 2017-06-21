Cortney Nelson Identified As Man Shot On Stanfiel Street On Wednesday

Wednesday, June 21, 2017

Cortney Nelson, 32, has been identified as the man shot on Stanfiel Street in Avondale Wednesday afternoon.

Chattanooga Police were dispatched to the 1700 block of Stanfiel Street in reference to a person shot.



Upon arrival, officers located Nelson suffering from a gunshot wound. Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene to provide medical attention and later transported him to a local hospital. His injuries are considered non-life threatening.



Nelson and witnesses were unable to identify the suspect to police.



Members of the Violent Crime Bureau are following all leads in this case.



Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.

