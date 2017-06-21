 Thursday, June 22, 2017 73.0°F   rain   Light Rain

Cortney Nelson Identified As Man Shot On Stanfiel Street On Wednesday

Wednesday, June 21, 2017

Cortney Nelson, 32, has been identified as the man shot on Stanfiel Street in Avondale Wednesday afternoon.

Chattanooga Police were dispatched to the 1700 block of Stanfiel Street in reference to a person shot. 

Upon arrival, officers located Nelson suffering from a gunshot wound. Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene to provide medical attention and later transported him to a local hospital. His injuries are considered non-life threatening.

Nelson and witnesses were unable to identify the suspect to police.

Members of the Violent Crime Bureau are following all leads in this case.  
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.  


June 22, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report for Hamilton County: ALFADO, JOSE  CHATTANOOGA, 37402  Age at Arrest: 23 years old Arresting Agency: Red Bank AGGRAVATED ASSAULT --- AUSTIN, SHEILA MARIE  5212 DONLYN LANE APT B HIXSON, 373434555  Age at Arrest: 39 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DOMESTIC ASSAULT --- BERRY, KAYLA NICOLE  ... (click for more)

County Commission Passes Resolution That Will Put Commissioner On CVB Board; Have Visitors Bureau Follow County Purchasing, Travel, Expense Policies

The County Commission voted 6-3 on Wednesday to approve a resolution that will put a member of the commission on the board of the Chattanooga Visitors Bureau. It will also require the CVB to follow county purchasing, travel and expense policies. The measure requires that the agency annually submit copies of all financial documents and records relating to its income and expense. ... (click for more)

Opinion

Tom Edd Wilson Was A Great Visionary

We want to add to the many heart-felt messages that have been expressed regarding the recent passing of Tom Edd Wilson, a truly great visionary.    While he made his mark on many local organizations, Tom Edd will always hold a special place in the hearts of those who worked closely with him at Erlanger.   We benefited greatly from his steady guidance, leadership ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Leaders Stand ‘Way Back’

Franklin McCallie, a former principal at Howard School and the maverick in one of Chattanooga’s finest families known for education, delivered an impassioned speech before the Hamilton County Commission on Wednesday. Sadly, his remarks came after the commissioners had passed the FY2018 budget that has no financial methodology for the Department of Education, much maligned in the ... (click for more)

Sports

Rain Washes Away Tuesday Night's 2017 Southern League All-Star Game

Heavy rains from tropical storm Cindy forced the cancellation of the 2017 Southern League All-Star Game in Pensacola, Florida Tuesday night. The Lookouts were represented on the North Division squad by pitchers Fernando Romero, Mason Melotakis (though he was promoted to Rochester this week), and John Curtiss; and position players Nick Gordon, Edgar Corcino, and LaMonte Wade. ... (click for more)

PHOTOS: CFC Wins Big Over Birmingham

(click for more)


