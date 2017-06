Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Thursday, June 22, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report for Hamilton County:

ALFADO, JOSE

CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

AUSTIN, SHEILA MARIE

5212 DONLYN LANE APT B HIXSON, 373434555

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BERRY, KAYLA NICOLE

51 MONTANE DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

---

BITTNER, CURTIS

7735 JOCELYN DR Chattanooga, 37416

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

BLEVINS, CRYSTAL RENEE

416 BROUGHTON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

PASSING WORTHLESS CHECK(S)

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

BODDIE, MICHAEL PIERRE RAMON

5961 CONGRESS LANE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

---

BOYD, BARTHOLOMEW

2419 LONG ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

BROWN, DAVIS OLIVER

6922 GREENWAY DRIVE EAST BRAINERD, 37421

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

CANTRELL, PAUL LEBRON

12360 DOLLY POND RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

CANTRELL, SHANNON NICOLE

108 DORAL POINT KNOXVILLE, 37932

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

CARTER, JIM FELTON

6402 BRENDA CT HARRISON, 373419622

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---CASTAN, ANA ELOISE3408 12TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM (DOMESTIC)---CHAMBERS, TIMOTHY JAMES146 WEST STATE LINE ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---COLVIN, JEWONE LEBRON5112 WOODLANGER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJ---COWAN, JAMES DAVID737 JENKINS RD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---DIXON, COLTON ROSS733 MANSION CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 374052235Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---EPPS, DOMINIQUE RASHUN712 N GREENWOOD AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S---FORD, DANIEL LEE75 GOLDEN POND LANE RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---FOSTER, GEORGE SCOTT100 SOUTH VIEW STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---FOWLER, PRACEY KAY4304 12TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankFAILURE TO APPEAR (POSSESSION OF METH)---GARMON, REAGAN N2005 EAST 28 TH ST CHATTNAOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---GIBSON, MATTHEW AUSTIN4824 Charwood Trl Nw Cleveland, 37312Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND---GIFFORD, PAUL ANDRA5909 SAWYER ROAD SIGNALMOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000---GREGG, LARRY RICHARD4312 ZENA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---GRIFFEY, WILLIAM E18 STANDARD CT RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---HALE, NIKITA SHAREE2301 ELMENDORF STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYVIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAWDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---HAMM, DOUGLAS STROTHER4032 PLATINUM WAY OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 70 years oldArresting Agency: Alcoholic BEV CommSELLING ALCOHOL TO MINOR---HAYES, TERRANCE VAUGHN1431 CAROUSEL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 374111006Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE---HAYWOOD, PAULETTA MICHELLE18 STANDARD COURT RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---HENDERSON, EDDIE JEVONE1123 GREENWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARYTHEFT OF PROPERTY---HICKS, ROBBIE LYNN7601 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Signal MountainPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---HIGGINS, DARRIUS LAMONT406 ALICE DR APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---HORTON, ERIC HORACE500 W MLK BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR---HUGHLETT, ELLIS LABRON3204 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED---HYTER, TOKKARI LENEASHA1006 SHALLOWFORD RD. CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---JONES, MAURICE LOVELL1101 BELMEADE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 374111411Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSEVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHEVIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)---KIMBROUGH, LAKITA SHARELL1614 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044354Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONSPEEDINGFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, EXPIRED---KLOBUCAR, JAMES PATRICK951 Boynton Dr Chattanooga, 374022127Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---LACEY, CAMERON RYAN8809 HIDDEN BRANCHES RD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---LANE, TERRI JOE9107 FINNEY POINT DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)---LANE, TRENIECE LARONDA832 GILLESPIE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTEMPT OF COURT (NON-SUPPORT)CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON-SUPPORT)---LLOYD, JASON DENNARD7685 RICHMOND CIRCLE MEMPHIS, 38125Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTEMPT OF COURT (NON-SUPPORT)---MCGILL, CHRISTOPHER LASHAWN7764 STANDFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC VIOLENCE)THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00---MENARD, JAKE JOSEPH638 LEBANON RD NE CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaALTERATION OF ITEM'S PERMANENT NUMBERAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIABURGLARY---MORGAN, MARLON B1000 Gateway Ave Chattanooga, 37402Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)---OVERTURF, ANTHONY WAYNE9223 PLEASANT LN OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC---PATTERSON, BARRY CHARLES3619 PARKWAY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER 5---PEREZ-ORTIZ, OLEGARIOUNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyINDECENT EXPOSURE---PESCE, JESSICA MARY8439 LEXIE LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DRIVING UNDER INFLUENCE )---PLAYER, ANA MARIE4008 SHADY OAK OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL SIMULATIONTHEFT OF PROPERTY---RAYMOND, HUNTER1711 POE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---RICE, REGINALD LAMAR3408 12TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---SEXTON, DONALD ROY19144 HIGHWAY 41 CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyIN TRANSIT---SHEPHERD, DEVONTA ANTHONY1900 E 32ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071753Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACRIMINAL TRESPASSINGEVADING ARREST---SHIPLEY, MELISSA LOUISE12312 MIDWAY CHURCH ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SIMMONS, DENISHA ANN2514 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071134Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SITZ, WILLARD JEFFREY1025 HIGHLAND AVE JASPER, 37347Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEVIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $500)---SMITH, JEFFREY WILLIAM504 WEST GORDON ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALSIM/MALICIOUS MISCHIVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $500)---STEWART, TERRY LAVON237 LAYNE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---STONEROCK, ANGELA LYNN2405 DAYTON BLVD RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDOMESTIC ASSAULTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---SULLIVAN, ANTONIO DEON2528 DOOLITTLE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE---TAYLOR, BRITTNY NASHAY1117 MOSE DRIVE APT C CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFALSE REPORTS911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---TAYLOR, JAMES ALBERT2011 WILSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIO. MOTOR VEHICLE OFFENDERS ACTDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---TERRY, VANESSA LUXAMANA3701 4TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEN---VICKERS, DANNY LEE8421 GANN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---VICKERS, DENNIS LAMAR1101 WESTMINSTER STREET LEHION ACRES, 33936Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---WALKER, TEVIN QUARDELL201 EADS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374124089Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---WASHINGTON, DOMONIQUE BRIETTE122 PEMBROOK LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $500)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)---WELCH, LEDARRYL1804 WILSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANAPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---WILLIAMS, MONTEL EUGENE5208 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374102157Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaEVADING ARRESTCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---WRIGHT, SUMMER BROOKE4100 MCCAHILL ROAD RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)ASSAULT (SIMPLE D/V)CRIMINAL TRESPASS---YOUNG, WILLIAM JOSEPHHomeless Chattanooga, 37405Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

