 Thursday, June 22, 2017 74.5°F   rain   Light Rain

Breaking News


UTC Tuition Increase Approved; 1.8 Percent Increase Is Lowest In More Than 30 Years

Thursday, June 22, 2017

UTC students this fall will see the lowest tuition increase in more than 30 years. An increase of 1.8 percent marks the third consecutive year of record low tuition increases approved by the University of Tennessee Board of Trustees for the system’s campuses.

For 2017-18, an in-state, full-time UTC undergraduate student will pay combined tuition and fees of $4,332 per semester, an increase of $60 per semester—or a total percent increase of 1.4 percent. In-state, full-time UTC graduate students will pay $5,010 per semester, an increase of $72 per semester—or a total percent increase of 1.5 percent. The lower overall percent increase is calculated when tuition and required fees are combined.

“We are committed to keeping the cost of a UTC education affordable and financially accessible to our students and their families,” said Dr. Steven Angle, UTC Chancellor. “We are able to maintain affordability and the quality of our academic programs through efficient fiscal planning with the support of the University of Tennessee system and the State of Tennessee.”

Previously, the board approved expanding UTC’s regional tuition rate to all eligible students—undergraduate and graduate—from Catoosa, Dade, Fannin, Murray, Walker and Whitfield counties in North Georgia and Jackson County in Alabama. Students must be admitted in good academic standing. The regional tuition rate is available to both full-time and part-time students.

Participating undergraduate and graduate students pay in-state tuition plus 25 percent of the out-of-state fees, marking a substantial savings.

In addition to the above increase, UTC students will see a four-percent increase in meal plans, and parking decals will increase by 1.8 percent for faculty, staff, and students.


June 22, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

June 21, 2017

County Commission Passes Resolution That Will Put Commissioner On CVB Board; Have Visitors Bureau Follow County Purchasing, Travel, Expense Policies

June 21, 2017

County Commission Rejects Tax Increase; Approves $691.5 Million Budget


Here is the latest jail booking report for Hamilton County: ALFADO, JOSE  CHATTANOOGA, 37402  Age at Arrest: 23 years old Arresting Agency: Red Bank AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ... (click for more)

The County Commission voted 6-3 on Wednesday to approve a resolution that will put a member of the commission on the board of the Chattanooga Visitors Bureau. It will also require the CVB ... (click for more)

The County Commission on Wednesday morning rejected a property tax increase and approved a $691.5 million budget by a vote of 8-1. Commissioner Joe Graham earlier had discussed the commission ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report for Hamilton County: ALFADO, JOSE  CHATTANOOGA, 37402  Age at Arrest: 23 years old Arresting Agency: Red Bank AGGRAVATED ASSAULT --- AUSTIN, SHEILA MARIE  5212 DONLYN LANE APT B HIXSON, 373434555  Age at Arrest: 39 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DOMESTIC ASSAULT --- BERRY, KAYLA NICOLE  ... (click for more)

County Commission Passes Resolution That Will Put Commissioner On CVB Board; Have Visitors Bureau Follow County Purchasing, Travel, Expense Policies

The County Commission voted 6-3 on Wednesday to approve a resolution that will put a member of the commission on the board of the Chattanooga Visitors Bureau. It will also require the CVB to follow county purchasing, travel and expense policies. The measure requires that the agency annually submit copies of all financial documents and records relating to its income and expense. ... (click for more)

Opinion

Tom Edd Wilson Was A Great Visionary

We want to add to the many heart-felt messages that have been expressed regarding the recent passing of Tom Edd Wilson, a truly great visionary.    While he made his mark on many local organizations, Tom Edd will always hold a special place in the hearts of those who worked closely with him at Erlanger.   We benefited greatly from his steady guidance, leadership ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Leaders Stand ‘Way Back’

Franklin McCallie, a former principal at Howard School and the maverick in one of Chattanooga’s finest families known for education, delivered an impassioned speech before the Hamilton County Commission on Wednesday. Sadly, his remarks came after the commissioners had passed the FY2018 budget that has no financial methodology for the Department of Education, much maligned in the ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga FC Moves Into First Place

Chattanooga FC is building steam, winners of two straight home matches, with two games remaining in the current home stand. Last Saturday, the boys in blue knocked off division leading Inter Nashville FC 2-1 thanks to some late game heroics from a Danny Reynolds free kick.  Tuesday  night, CFC opened the proverbial flood gates and scored 4 goals to beat Birmingham Hammers ... (click for more)

Cleveland High School Selects Joey Knox As Head Wrestling Coach

Cleveland High School has selected Joey Knox as the next head coach for the Blue Raider Wrestling program.  Coach Knox has been with the wrestling program as an assistant since 2013.  During his assistant coaching tenure, the team has secured six Team State Championships, including five individual State Champions and 20 State Medalists.    Cleveland High ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors