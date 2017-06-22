Marion County Woman Charged With TennCare Fraud

Thursday, June 22, 2017

A Marion County woman is charged with TennCare fraud involving doctor shopping, which involves going from doctor to doctor in a short period of time to obtain prescription drugs, using TennCare as payment.

The Office of Inspector General (OIG), with the assistance of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, today announced the arrest of Melysa McDaniel, 40, of Whitwell. She is charged with four counts of doctor shopping for the painkiller Hydrocodone, and using TennCare health care insurance benefits as payment.

"Doctor shopping and using TennCare as payment is a big mistake because state tax dollars are being used to pay for drugs intended for distribution or abuse,” Inspector General Manny Tyndall said. “We appreciate and value the hard work of the healthcare providers across the state and their efforts in helping us develop these cases.”

District Attorney General J. Michael Taylor is prosecuting. TennCare fraud is a Class D felony punishable by up to four years in prison.

The OIG, which is separate from TennCare, began full operation in February 2005 and has investigated cases leading to more than $3 million being repaid to TennCare, with a total estimated cost avoidance of more than $163.6 million for TennCare, according to latest figures. To date, 2,854 people have been charged with TennCare fraud.

Through the OIG Cash for Tips Program established by the Legislature, Tennesseans can get cash rewards for TennCare fraud tips that lead to convictions. Anyone can report suspected TennCare fraud by calling 1-800-433-3982 toll-free from anywhere in Tennessee, or visit the website and follow the prompts that read “Report TennCare Fraud.”