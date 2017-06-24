 Saturday, June 24, 2017

Calbough Charged With Theft Of $25,000 In Jewelry From Mother's Soddy Daisy House

Saturday, June 24, 2017
Terry Lee Calbough
Terry Lee Calbough

Terry Lee Calbough has been charged with stealing $25,000 in jewelry from his mother's house in Soddy Daisy.

Calbough, 44, of E. Harbor Road, Soddy Daisy, was charged with aggravated burglary.

In the incident on June 16, his mother reported the side door to her house was forced open and the jewelry taken.

She said she was in General Sessions Court that day for the case in which her son was charged with assaulting her.

Authorities said a neighbor saw Calbough back his 2015 gray Toyota Camry up to the garage door of his mother's house with the doors open. He was then seen opened the garage door and leaving. The neighbor saw damage to a side door that had been forced open.

The mother said she talked to her son's girlfriend, Mary Magdalene Shell, a few days after the burglary. Ms. Shell said she found a Christmas pendant in her barn in Dayton. It was one of the items taken in the burglary.

The mother said Calbough sometimes sleeps in the barn.


