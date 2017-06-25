 Monday, June 26, 2017 68.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Stokes Panorama Shows Early Scene At Highland Park, Bushtown, Horse Track At Forerunner Of Warner Park

Sunday, June 25, 2017

  • Two Will Stokes photos were stitched together for this panorama taken on the hill at Fort Wood above Central Avenue

  • Bushtown around the turn of the century

  • Highland Park Business section around McCallie Avenue and the later Holtzclaw Avenue

  • Fine homes on the hill above the National Cemetery

  • Billboards on the board fence at the Olympia Park horse racing track as well as a view of the monuments on Orchard Knob

  • Horse racing track at Olympia Park. A grandstand can be seen.

  • Where the W&A crossed Third Street (then the road to Harrison called Harrison Avenue)

  • Train on the tracks that has just crossed Third Street

  • This house at 604 Central Ave. is in the turn of the century photo


Sam Hall's Deep Zoom technique has brought out new details of an early Will Stokes panoramic scene that shows the current Central Avenue in the foreground and the Highland Park and Bushtown communities to the rear.

The scene also shows a train approaching Third Street (then known as Harrison Avenue), the tall monuments on Orchard Knob, and a horse racing track at the future Warner Park.

John Wilson, who edited the Remarkable Stokes Collection, said, "I was never able to figure out this location from just the photo itself, though I often wondered. When you are able to zoom in, it becomes apparent that the houses are on Central Avenue (then known as East End Avenue) and you are looking at the communities of Bushtown and Highland Park about the turn of the century.

One of the frame houses shown in the foreground still stands at 604 Central Ave.

This was just above where Andrews Field opened in 1911 and was later replaced by Engel Stadium.

McCallie Avenue is shown at the right side of the photo as it leads toward Missionary Ridge.

The horse racing track that was at Olympia Park is in the center with a tall board fence that is dotted with early billboards. One is for Dr. Harter's Iron Tonic and another for the New European Hotel.

The route of the first railroad into Chattanooga - the Western and Atlantic - is clearly seen. A train is on the track north of Third. The main line from Knoxville and from Cincinnati crossed Third and McCallie at grade. Viaducts were later built at both locations as well as at Bailey Avenue. Bailey at this time did not connect with 9th Street. It ended just above the Belt Line.

This Belt Line track can be seen further east just beyond Olympia Park.

National Cemetery is at the far right of the photo.

Some handsome Highland Park homes are shown on the hill above the cemetery.

A business district is along McCallie near the Belt Line.

There is a handsome two-story house that can be seen some distance north of Third Street.

The panorama shows the heights of Missionary Ridge with a few homes visible and with some large cleared areas on the side.

Mr. Hall is making some more of the Stokes photos available on Deep Zoom thanks to owner Connie Jones. 

Remaining copies of the Stokes book are available at Zarzour's Restaurant on the Southside behind Fire Hall #1. There are also copies of Railroads In and Around Chattanooga as well as Paul Hiener's Historic Photos.

Here is the link to the Deep Zoom Stokes photo:

http://deepzoomchattanooga.com/eastward.php

 

 

 


June 25, 2017

Sign Up To Get The Latest News, Opinions From Chattanoogan.com In Real Time; Win Set Of Chattanooga Photo Books

June 25, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

June 24, 2017

Calbough Charged With Theft Of $25,000 In Jewelry From Mother's Soddy Daisy House


Sign up for our Facebook and Twitter feeds and you will get the  local news in "real time." You will also be entered for a chance to win the complete set of the Chattanooga Photo Books published ... (click for more)

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ADAIR, GENE LAMAR  1400 N CHAMBERLAIN AVENUE APT 8 CHATTANOOGA, 37406  Age at Arrest: 65 years old Arresting Agency: ... (click for more)

Terry Lee Calbough has been charged with stealing $25,000 in jewelry from his mother's house in Soddy Daisy. Calbough, 44, of E. Harbor Road, Soddy Daisy, was charged with aggravated burglary. ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Sign Up To Get The Latest News, Opinions From Chattanoogan.com In Real Time; Win Set Of Chattanooga Photo Books

Sign up for our Facebook and Twitter feeds and you will get the  local news in "real time." You will also be entered for a chance to win the complete set of the Chattanooga Photo Books published by Chattanoogan.com. We will give away three sets of The Remarkable Stokes Collection, Railroads In and Around Chattanooga and Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga to our new Facebook ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ADAIR, GENE LAMAR  1400 N CHAMBERLAIN AVENUE APT 8 CHATTANOOGA, 37406  Age at Arrest: 65 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DOMESTIC ASSAULT ----- ANDERSON, SHARI MELISSA  317 LEGGET ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373  Age at Arrest: 25 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County DOMESTIC ... (click for more)

Opinion

Exempt Volunteer Fire Departments From Procurement Policies - And Response (2)

The Hamilton County Commission just grouped a bunch of departments together in an attempt to reign in the CVB. I haven't spoken to any commissioners, but I truly believe it was unknowingly. By mandating that all non profits that receive 25 percent of their revenue follow county procurement policies, they might as well have padlocked all local volunteer fire departments. We expect ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Ghost & The Eclipse

So you don’t believe in ghosts, haints or spirits? And you don’t believe that smack in the middle of this August, it is going to be nighttime in the middle of the day? Then put on your seatbelt and sit next to me … First, the ghost. The 6 th Congressional District in the State of Georgia is in the northern part of Atlanta’s suburbs. It includes Roswell, Sandy Springs, Dunwoody ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga Continues Hot Second-Half Start With Two 6-0 Wins Over Pensacola Sunday

Game One Sunday Andy Wilkins had three hits and two RBI, and Dereck Rodriguez allowed just two hits over six innings as the Chattanooga Lookouts beat the Pensacola Blue Wahoos 6-0 in the first game of a doubleheader on Sunday. Rodriguez (1-0) struck out six and walked two to pick up the win. Up 1-0 in the fourth, Chattanooga added to its lead when LaMonte Wade hit a two-run ... (click for more)

Cleveland High School Selects Joey Knox As Head Wrestling Coach

Cleveland High School has selected Joey Knox as the next head coach for the Blue Raider Wrestling program.  Coach Knox has been with the wrestling program as an assistant since 2013.  During his assistant coaching tenure, the team has secured six Team State Championships, including five individual State Champions and 20 State Medalists.    Cleveland High ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors