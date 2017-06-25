Stokes Panorama Shows Early Scene At Highland Park, Bushtown, Horse Track At Forerunner Of Warner Park

Sunday, June 25, 2017

This house at 604 Central Ave. is in the turn of the century photo

Train on the tracks that has just crossed Third Street

Where the W&A crossed Third Street (then the road to Harrison called Harrison Avenue)

Billboards on the board fence at the Olympia Park horse racing track as well as a view of the monuments on Orchard Knob

Two Will Stokes photos were stitched together for this panorama taken on the hill at Fort Wood above Central Avenue

Sam Hall's Deep Zoom technique has brought out new details of an early Will Stokes panoramic scene that shows the current Central Avenue in the foreground and the Highland Park and Bushtown communities to the rear.

The scene also shows a train approaching Third Street (then known as Harrison Avenue), the tall monuments on Orchard Knob, and a horse racing track at the future Warner Park.

John Wilson, who edited the Remarkable Stokes Collection, said, "I was never able to figure out this location from just the photo itself, though I often wondered. When you are able to zoom in, it becomes apparent that the houses are on Central Avenue (then known as East End Avenue) and you are looking at the communities of Bushtown and Highland Park about the turn of the century.

One of the frame houses shown in the foreground still stands at 604 Central Ave.

This was just above where Andrews Field opened in 1911 and was later replaced by Engel Stadium.

McCallie Avenue is shown at the right side of the photo as it leads toward Missionary Ridge.

The horse racing track that was at Olympia Park is in the center with a tall board fence that is dotted with early billboards. One is for Dr. Harter's Iron Tonic and another for the New European Hotel.

The route of the first railroad into Chattanooga - the Western and Atlantic - is clearly seen. A train is on the track north of Third. The main line from Knoxville and from Cincinnati crossed Third and McCallie at grade. Viaducts were later built at both locations as well as at Bailey Avenue. Bailey at this time did not connect with 9th Street. It ended just above the Belt Line.



This Belt Line track can be seen further east just beyond Olympia Park.

National Cemetery is at the far right of the photo.

Some handsome Highland Park homes are shown on the hill above the cemetery.

A business district is along McCallie near the Belt Line.

There is a handsome two-story house that can be seen some distance north of Third Street.

The panorama shows the heights of Missionary Ridge with a few homes visible and with some large cleared areas on the side.

Mr. Hall is making some more of the Stokes photos available on Deep Zoom thanks to owner Connie Jones.

Here is the link to the Deep Zoom Stokes photo: