House Majority Leader Casada Calls On Metro Council "To Put Safety Above Politics" On Sanctuary City Vote

Monday, June 26, 2017

House Majority Leader Glen Casada (R-Thompson's Station) on Monday called on the Nashville Metro Council "to put the safety of Tennesseans above their personal political beliefs" as the

July 6

deadline approaches for the Council to take up a third and final reading of controversial Ordinance 739 - a proposed law that Rep. Casada said "would turn Nashville into a sanctuary city for illegal aliens by completely cutting off cooperation with immigration authorities and ignoring federal immigration laws. "

Rep. Casada said, "If passed on third reading on

July 6

, those individuals with an illegal status who are arrested for a state law, no matter the charge, would not face deportation but would instead be released back into the community.

The call from Casada comes after other top state officials, including House Speaker Beth Harwell who represents Nashville in the Tennessee General Assembly, have voiced strong opposition to the Council's intention to enact Ordinance 739. In his remarks, Casada urged the Council to follow the lead of Davidson County Sheriff Daron Hall, who has objected to the proposed Ordinance because it infringes upon his authority as an elected constitutional officer of Tennessee.

"Not only would this Ordinance violate both state and federal law, it would also make Nashville's immigration policies more liberal than that of even California," said Rep. Casada. "There is example after example of terrible incidents from every city in the United States that have passed similar measures, and I will not allow Nashville or Tennessee to be added to that list."

He cited the murder of Kate Steinle in 2015 in San Francisco by an illegal alien who had already been convicted of seven felonies, but was protected by San Francisco sanctuary city policies and released back into the community.

"The fact that the Nashville Council would even consider this action is unconscionable," Rep. Casada continued. "This dangerous proposal puts every Tennessean in harm's way, and I join with my colleagues in standing against this law to ensure it will never take effect in our state."