House Majority Leader Casada Calls On Metro Council "To Put Safety Above Politics" On Sanctuary City Vote

House Majority Leader Glen Casada (R-Thompson's Station) on Monday called on the Nashville Metro Council "to put the safety of Tennesseans above their personal political beliefs" as the July 6 deadline approaches for the Council to take up a third and final reading of controversial Ordinance 739 - a proposed law that Rep. Casada said "would turn Nashville into a sanctuary city for illegal aliens by completely cutting off cooperation with immigration authorities and ignoring federal immigration laws.
"

Rep. Casada said, "If passed on third reading on July 6, those individuals with an illegal status who are arrested for a state law, no matter the charge, would not face deportation but would instead be released back into the community.

The call from Casada comes after other top state officials, including House Speaker Beth Harwell who represents Nashville in the Tennessee General Assembly, have voiced strong opposition to the Council's intention to enact Ordinance 739. In his remarks, Casada urged the Council to follow the lead of Davidson County Sheriff Daron Hall, who has objected to the proposed Ordinance because it infringes upon his authority as an elected constitutional officer of Tennessee.

"Not only would this Ordinance violate both state and federal law, it would also make Nashville's immigration policies more liberal than that of even California," said Rep. Casada. "There is example after example of terrible incidents from every city in the United States that have passed similar measures, and I will not allow Nashville or Tennessee to be added to that list."

He cited the murder of Kate Steinle in 2015 in San Francisco by an illegal alien who had already been convicted of seven felonies, but was protected by San Francisco sanctuary city policies and released back into the community.

"The fact that the Nashville Council would even consider this action is unconscionable," Rep. Casada continued. "This dangerous proposal puts every Tennessean in harm's way, and I join with my colleagues in standing against this law to ensure it will never take effect in our state."

Police responding to a call of a man beating a much smaller woman on Sunday found the attack still underway when they arrived. An officer had to kick in a door to rescue the battered victim. Francisco Rodolfo Cortez, 23, was charged with aggravated assault, aggravated sexual battery, especially aggravated burglary and interference with an emergency call.  In the early ... (click for more)

Knowles Says IMPROVE Act To Cause Certain Fees To Rise In Clerk Offices Across The State

County Clerk Bill Knowles said the IMPROVE Act that was recently signed into law by Governor Bill Haslam to fund 1,000 road and bridge projects across the state will cause certain fees to rise in all 95 county clerk offices.   In order to fund the improvements, one portion of the plan calls for an increase in vehicle registration fees.  Mr. Knowles said ... (click for more)

Opinion

Exempt Volunteer Fire Departments From Procurement Policies - And Response (2)

The Hamilton County Commission just grouped a bunch of departments together in an attempt to reign in the CVB. I haven't spoken to any commissioners, but I truly believe it was unknowingly. By mandating that all non profits that receive 25 percent of their revenue follow county procurement policies, they might as well have padlocked all local volunteer fire departments. We expect ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Deadly ‘Holy Trinity’

If you have grown tired and calloused to America’s horrifying opioid epidemic, please consider what the epidemic has become. A report last week found that, in the United States, emergency room cases including opioid abuse jumped a staggering 99 percent between 2009 and 2014. It is believed that last year over 60,000 Americans died from drug overdoses and – far worse – more than ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga Continues Hot Second-Half Start With Two 6-0 Wins Over Pensacola Sunday

Game One Sunday Andy Wilkins had three hits and two RBI, and Dereck Rodriguez allowed just two hits over six innings as the Chattanooga Lookouts beat the Pensacola Blue Wahoos 6-0 in the first game of a doubleheader on Sunday. Rodriguez (1-0) struck out six and walked two to pick up the win. Up 1-0 in the fourth, Chattanooga added to its lead when LaMonte Wade hit a two-run ... (click for more)

Cleveland High School Selects Joey Knox As Head Wrestling Coach

Cleveland High School has selected Joey Knox as the next head coach for the Blue Raider Wrestling program.  Coach Knox has been with the wrestling program as an assistant since 2013.  During his assistant coaching tenure, the team has secured six Team State Championships, including five individual State Champions and 20 State Medalists.    Cleveland High ... (click for more)


