City Council Approves Short Term Vacation Rental District In 7-1 Vote

Tuesday, June 27, 2017

The City Council on Tuesday night voted 7-1 to set up a district where short term vacation rentals will be allowed. Only Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod was opposed. Chairman Jerry Mitchell was absent.

The district includes the Downtown Overlay (mainly Downtown, the North Shore, an area stretching to Missionary Ridge, and the Southside. It also includes all of Lookout Valley.

Amendments to include all of Glenwood as well as those with 10 acres or more failed. Voting against were Anthony Byrd, Russell Gilbert, Chip Henderson, Carol Berz and Erskine Oglesby. In favor were Darrin Ledford, Ken Smith and Councilwoman Coonrod.

Those who have been operating short term vacation rentals in R-3 and R-4 zones are "grandfathered in" and can continue in business.

However, others who have been operating openly but "illegally" and are outside the new district will not be allowed to continue. City Attorney Wade Hinton said they could be subject to fines up to $50 per day.

David Tulis called the action "arbitrary and capricious." He said, "You will have people on one side of the street being able to host, while those on the other side of the street cannot. What about the people outside your proposed district? What about them?"

Phillip Clay, who has been operating a rental with his wife on their 20-acre property, said there had been no opposition to the large property exemption at any of the public hearings.

There was not an amendment offered to set up a safety zone around schools as requested by officials at GPS and some other private schools. Rental hosts say they vet their guests thoroughly.

Those who host and live in the home will need to sign up for certificates. The City Council representative will be notified of each signup in that district.

For those who are absentee hosts, there is a 30-day waiting period. A sign is to be posted and near neighbors notified. If there is opposition, then the City Council will determine if the request is allowed.