City Council Approves Short Term Vacation Rental District In 7-1 Vote

Tuesday, June 27, 2017

The City Council on Tuesday night voted 7-1 to set up a district where short term vacation rentals will be allowed. Only Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod was opposed. Chairman Jerry Mitchell was absent.

The district includes the Downtown Overlay (mainly Downtown, the North Shore, an area stretching to Missionary Ridge, and the Southside. It also includes all of Lookout Valley. 

Amendments to include all of Glenwood as well as those with 10 acres or more failed. Voting against were Anthony Byrd, Russell Gilbert, Chip Henderson, Carol Berz and Erskine Oglesby. In favor were Darrin Ledford, Ken Smith and Councilwoman Coonrod.

Those who have been operating short term vacation rentals in R-3 and R-4 zones are "grandfathered in" and can continue in business.

However, others who have been operating openly but "illegally" and are outside the new district will not be allowed to continue. City Attorney Wade Hinton said they could be subject to fines up to $50 per day.

David Tulis called the action "arbitrary and capricious." He said, "You will have people on one side of the street being able to host, while those on the other side of the street cannot. What about the people outside your proposed district? What about them?"

Phillip Clay, who has been operating a rental with his wife on their 20-acre property, said there had been no opposition to the large property exemption at any of the public hearings.

There was not an amendment offered to set up a safety zone around schools as requested by officials at GPS and some other private schools. Rental hosts say they vet their guests thoroughly.

Those who host and live in the home will need to sign up for certificates. The City Council representative will be notified of each signup in that district.

For those who are absentee hosts, there is a 30-day waiting period. A sign is to be posted and near neighbors notified. If there is opposition, then the City Council will determine if the request is allowed.

 


Opinion

Improvements On The Glass Bridge

The glass bridge has been an embarrassing situation almost since the day of installation. At least two or three and usually more sections of glass have continuously been cracked. This creates fear in pedestrians and causes most to want to use the middle metal section. In addition, it has not been maintained for cleanliness.  I observed that both the front section and ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: California’s Foolishness

Over the weekend Hillary Clinton, the first runner-up in the latest presidential election, tweeted, “Forget death panels. If Republicans pass this (health) bill, they're the death party.” It was also being seriously debated if the psychotic action of the gunman who shot Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise was due to the repugnant rhetoric being increasingly spewed by other liberals. Great ... (click for more)

Sports

Former UTC Assistant Football Coach Suspended At ETSU After Threatening To Hang Residence Inn Clerk

A former UTC assistant football coach has been suspended at ETSU after police said he threatened to "hang with a noose" a clerk at the Residence Inn on Chestnut Street. Jeffrey Brumett, 35, was charged with assault, disorderly conduct and public intoxication. In the incident on Friday night, police were told by the clerk and by witnesses that Brumett was angry because his ... (click for more)

Cleveland High School Selects Joey Knox As Head Wrestling Coach

Cleveland High School has selected Joey Knox as the next head coach for the Blue Raider Wrestling program.  Coach Knox has been with the wrestling program as an assistant since 2013.  During his assistant coaching tenure, the team has secured six Team State Championships, including five individual State Champions and 20 State Medalists.    Cleveland High ... (click for more)


