Walker County Taking Out Another Loan To Deal With Debts Left By Bebe Heiskell Administration

Wednesday, June 28, 2017

Walker County officials said they are having to take out another loan to deal with debts left by the Bebe Heiskell administration.

Commissioner Shannon Whitfield has called a special meeting for Thursday at 2 p.m. at the commissioner's office in Lafayette.

The agenda includes a $4 million tax anticipation note from Lafayette Bank, which stepped in to help the new administration before.

Joe Legge of the Whitfield staff, said, "The previous administration left the county with a plethora of unpaid and past due bills. In January, when Commissioner Whitfield took office, he took out a loan to pay many of those bills and cover day to day operations to this point. 

"This loan is to cover the finances needed to fully fund our expenses for the rest of this calendar year."

The interest rate on the loan is 3.25 percent.


