3 New Dalton Police Officers Sworn In

Wednesday, June 28, 2017

New DPD officers Caleb Renegar (left), Justin Smith (center), and Corey Greene (right) stand together after receiving their badges in a ceremony Wednesday morning at the Dalton Police Services Center

The Dalton Police Department added three new officers to the ranks Wednesday morning with a ceremony at the Police Services Center. During a brief ceremony in front of family, friends, and fellow DPD members, Officers Caleb Renegar, Justin Smith, and Corey Greene were all sworn in as officers and received their badges.

Officer Renegar is a native of northwest Georgia, born in Chickamauga. He’s a 2011 graduate of Gordon Lee High School and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from the University of North Georgia in 2015. Officer Rengar is also an active member of the National Guard.



Officer Smith is a native of Rock Spring, Georgia, and graduated from Gordon Lee High School in 2013. Before joining the Dalton Police Department, Officer Smith served as both a detention officer in the Walker County Sheriff’s Office Jail and also as a 911 dispatcher with Walker County.



Officer Greene is a Whitfield County native. He graduated from Northwest Whitfield High School in 2014 and has attended Dalton State College where he pursued a degree in criminal justice. Officer Greene is a familiar face at the DPD, joining Dalton’s Police Explorers post in 2010. He continued on with the DPD Explorers until March 2017.



All three officers graduated from the Regional Police Academy in Cherokee County last week and were confirmed by unanimous vote of the Dalton Public Safety Commission at Tuesday morning’s meeting. During the ceremony Wednesday morning, they all took the oath of office from Dalton Municipal Court Judge Robert Cowan. They will now continue their training in the department’s Field Training Officer program in which they’ll ride with veteran mentor officers.

