Police Blotter: Pair Run Out Of Speedway With Budweiser; Drone That Was Flown Over Festival Is Confiscated

Thursday, June 29, 2017

Police checked out a shoplifting at Speedway at 1330 E 3rd St. An employee said two black males stole beer from the store, grabbing two 18 packs of Budweiser worth around $35. They ran out of the store without paying. Police checked the area but were unable to locate any possible suspects.

* * *

A woman on Tyner Crossing Drive said sometime between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. her 2005 Mercury Mariner had been stolen. She said the key to the vehicle was stuck in the switch, and it was unknown if the doors were locked. Police checked the area but could not locate the vehicle. Police placed a BOLO on the vehicle, and entered it into NCIC as stolen.

* * *

Lorin Johnston reported that early in the afternoon he came to Go Storelt self storage to pick up his boat and found that his boat was vandalized and some equipment from it was stolen. Johnston reported approximately $7,000 in losses. In addition to this, police noticed a hole on the metal fence on the back side of the storage building. Police were unable to get in contact with anyone from Go Storelt. The storage was placed on the watch list.

* **

Brandi Buiton said she was traveling on Tunnel Boulevard and the car she was driving stalled just before approaching Wilcox Boulevard. The said the motor began to smoke and she exited the vehicle along with Major Arnold, Mi-Laya Burton and Quintasia Anderson before it was engulfed in flames. The Chattanooga Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire. No injuries were reported and the motor vehicle was not operational and was towed from the scene.

* * *

A woman said she was at Stringer's Ridge walking park when someone broke out the right side rear window of her 2001 Ford Escape. She estimated that it will cost $200 to replace the window. Items taken include Leather Backpack- Handmade, no brand- $60, Arabic/English New Testament Bible - $20, artist sketch book - $20, Sterling Silver Branch Necklace - $60, Stohlquist Life jacket Olive green - $119, Stohlquist Life Jacket Men's - $119, Wallet contents, Social Security Card, two credit cards and two debit cards, various gift cards, approximately $30 cash and a work ID.

* * *

Donald Goff with Chase Redline Inc said members of his work crew had found Drake Boscaino's Facebook page and had observed on it a conversation between Mr. Boscaino and another person named Luke Egeland. Police observed photos of the messages provided by Mr. Goff, and in the messages Mr. Boscaino states he is tired of the sewage work being conducted by Chase Redline Inc, to the rear of his property and he wants to move away. Mr. Egeland replies to Mr. Boscaino that he has seen how small his yard is and states, "if I were you i'd drop a pipe bomb in it," referring to the large hole dug to conduct the sewage work. Mr. Goff said his work crew was frightened and wished to document the incident for future reference.

* * *

A woman said she lost her cell phone at the Riverbend Festival. She said she pinged her phone and it showed to be at a residence on Hixson Pike. She said when she pinged her phone, it takes a picture. She said the picture was of a white male with a shaved head. Police went to the residence and spoke to a woman there. She said she found a phone by her front door that morning and did not know who it belonged to. The phone was then returned to the woman who lost it at Riverbend.

* * *

A woman at the John Calvin Apartments said she has been receiving aggressive telephone solicitations from a man identifying himself as "John" with regards to a prize sweepstakes. "John" was informing her that she must first send a $486 processing fee in order to claim her financial windfall. Police assured her that she is being scammed and to cease any further correspondence with "John".

* * *

A woman said she left her car parked (unlocked) at the National Cemetery for only about two minutes while she stepped away from it around 8 p.m. When she got back to the car, she discovered that her purse was gone.

* * *

Police checked out a theft from a semi-trailer at 8458 E. Brainerd Road. Bobby Grant said sometime between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. someone broke into his utility trailer. he said the padlocks were cut to gain entry inside the trailer. Police did observe two cut padlocks on the ground. Mr. Grant stated that several power tools were stolen from the trailer worth around $5,000. While writing the report police found that Mr. Grant has a full extradition warrant from Hamilton County for auto theft. Upon finding this information police returned to the scene, but Grant had already left the residence.

* * *

Police observed someone flying a drone over a ticketed event at Riverbend. Police said, "The crowd was over a thousand and was being flown to capture image of the crowd. The suspect was also flying the drone 10 minuted prior to sunset. The drone was taken as evidence and turned into property. The suspect was released and a criminal investigation is pending."

* * *

An Hispanic man on E. 47th Street said that approximately 10 minutes prior to his vehicle being stolen he had pulled into the parking space of his home. He said as he put his vehicle into park and exited, two people he did not know (white male and black male) had approached him and asked if he could assist them with a matter. He said he apologized to them, but said he could not help them. He said they then walked away. He said he left his vehicle running with the doors unlocked due to him just going to grab an item out of the house and return to his vehicle. As he was exiting his house to detour back to his vehicle, he noticed the black male in the driver seat and the white male in the passenger seat. They sped off in his vehicle at a very high rate of speed headed north on Rossville Boulevard. The man said he had just recently bought the vehicle and did not have any of that available.