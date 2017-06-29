 Friday, June 30, 2017 77.7°F   rain   Light Rain

DesJarlais, Graves Support Bills Designed To Curb Sanctuary Cities

Thursday, June 29, 2017

Congressman Scott DesJarlais on Thursday voted for legislation he said will supplement President Donald Trump’s immigration enforcement. He voted for Kate’s Law to strengthen penalties on deported aliens who return to the U.S. and the No Sanctuary for Criminals Act, which would defund cities like San Francisco, where the local government refuses to cooperate with federal immigration authorities.

     “Unfortunately, in my home state of Tennessee, the city of Nashville is considering the same dangerous policy,” said Rep.

DesJarlais (TN-04). “Sanctuary cities encourage illegal immigration across the southern border, where most deadly narcotics enter the country, as well as criminal gangs that transport them.”

     “They offer refuge to drug traffickers and violent criminals like the one who murdered Kate Steinie in San Francisco. With Nashville’s murder rate almost double what it was last year, and a drug epidemic plaguing Tennessee, the city council’s proposal to harbor illegal aliens – far from the humane idea its supporters describe – is reckless.”

He said the Nashville Council, "under pressure, will likely withdraw the controversial bill." Today’s No Sanctuary law would redirect Department of Justice funds to state and local governments whose law enforcement agencies comply with federal detainer and immigration-related requests.

    It includes a provision requiring the Department of Homeland Security to jail until deportation criminal aliens convicted of serious crimes. Earlier this week, the Supreme Court allowed President Trump’s temporary ban on travel from certain terror-prone countries to move forward “another victory for strong borders and national security,” said Rep. DesJarlais.

  He stated, “The federal government’s first duty is to protect U.S. citizens. I’m working with our great law enforcement agencies to keep terrorists and transnational gangs like MS-13 out of the United States."

Rep. DesJarlais said at the U.S. southern border, illegal immigration is down sharply. Domestically, arrests of convicted criminal aliens are up 20 percent. This year, Immigrations and Customs Enforcement agents have removed more foreign gang members than in all of 2016.

Rep. Tom Graves (R-GA-14) voted for both measures also. He noted that both bills address sanctuary cities, "which are cities that refuse to follow federal immigration law and harbor illegal immigrants."


He said, “America should be a sanctuary for law-abiding citizens. But in certain cities across the country, people who came here illegally, including criminals, are given refuge. Not only does this practice erode the rule of law, it puts Americans at risk, such as Kathryn Steinle who was murdered by an illegal immigrant and seven-time convicted felon while walking with her father on a pier in San Francisco. These bills will help us end sanctuary cities and prevent more horrific crimes.

 

"H.R. 3003 strengthens current laws aimed at preventing sanctuary cities, cuts off certain federal grants for cities that have sanctuary policies, and mandates illegal immigrants arrested for drunk driving and other dangerous crimes are held by law enforcement during their removal proceedings." 

H.R. 3004, which is named after Kathryn Steinle, stiffens penalties for deported felons who return to the Unites States. 


