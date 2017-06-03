 Saturday, June 3, 2017 71.6°F   clear   Clear

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Saturday, June 3, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ARANEIBIA, JOSHUA BRANDON 
4671 PRESERVE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BARBEY, FRANKLIN A 
1710 HILLCREST LANE JASPER, 373475657 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BEARD, LINDSEY RENEE 
1125 VIVIAN STREET LAKEWOOD, 80401 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
BROOKS, CRYSTAL GAIL 
10818 DOLLY POND OOLTEWAH, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BROWN, WILLIAM ERIC 
6727 INDESS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT
---
CARSON, KYLE 
931 SIGNAL ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
COLLINS, CHARLES MATTHEW 
5047 HIDDEN BRANCH DR SUGAR HILL, 30518 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
CRAZE, TONYA LENEA 
9833 VINE ST SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
CREWS, TRACY YOLANDA 
2402 OCOEE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
CULBERTSON, TERESA RENEE 
3000 OLD HIGHWAY 58 CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
DANIEL, KENNETH MICHAEL 
9205 VILLAGE WOOD DRIVE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF CONTROL SUB
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
DILLARD, LAKEEBRA COLVIN 
605 W 47TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101807 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
DUKE, BRYAN GARY 
5335 CREEK RD WILDWOOD, 30757 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1,000
---
ENSLEY, ALY SUZANNA 
HOMELESS FORT OGLETHORPE, 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
HENSLEY, DEVYN 
310 CARRIE STREET CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HICKS, ETHAN AARON 
14217 BACK VALLEY RD Sale Creek, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
HORTON, STEVE ALLEN 
3816 BRIARCLIFF WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
IACINO, MICHAEL JOSEPH 
4055 SOUTH AVENUE LOT 79 BOARDMAN, 44512 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
FAILURE TO APPEAR
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
JONES, RODNEY EARL 
3156 SOUTH LEE HIGHWAY LOT 3 MCDONALD, 37353 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
EVADING ARREST
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED SUSPEND
---
JOYNER, JAMARIE ADELL 
4616 LESLIE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
---
KIRK, MELODY NICOLE 
11259 HIGHWAY 41 GUILD, 37340 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
LACKEY, DADRIAN LATRELL 
3929 MANOR RD CHATTANOOGA, 374113752 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
LETSON, JAMES CHAD 
3505 CALHOUN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
LITTLE, MICHAEL DEWAYNE 
1400 CAROUSEL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: 
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
---
LOLLIE, STACY LYNN 
CARDS TR PK.

11000 H.P HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
AGGRAVATED CRUELTY TO ANIMALS
---
MCGUIRE, ERIC SCOTT 
PO BOX 1055 SCOTTSBORO, 35768 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
MCMILLAN, WILLIAM EVANS 
7295 LAZY BROOK COURT OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
MOORE, EBONY SHAUNTAE 
1020W 37TH ST. APT#D301 CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR- CONDITI
---
MOORE, JEFFERY JEROME 
1400 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE APT 43 CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MOORE, MARCUS WILLIAM 
5722 ALABAMA AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
MULLINS, KODY ALLEN 
908 MURRELL RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
NINO, JOHNNY EDUARDO 
1785 DOGWOOD KENNESAW, 30144 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
---
NORRIS, ANDREW THOMAS 
2136 TIMBER TRACE CIRCLE CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: 
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
NORWOOD, ESBY CARL 
5601 BEL AIRE DR APT E CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
OKKER, LEONARD JAMES 
951 HARTLINE ROAD TRENTON, 30757 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO APPEAR (DRIVING ON SUSPENDED)
---
OWENS, FRED THOMAS 
7429 ALLEMANDE WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PATRONIZING PROSTITUTION WITHIN 1.5 MILES OF A SCH
---
PALMER, KENT A 
5555 HIXSON PIKE APT 410 HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
PARKS, KEVIN JAMAL 
2001 S LYERLY STREET APT 326 CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
---
PICKETT, BRIAN STANLEY 
310 CALIFORNIA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
---
RASHEED, KHALID ADIB 
3515 HEDGE DRIVE CLEVELAND, 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEN
---
RAYMOND, HUNTER 
1711 POE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00
---
RUTHERFORD, CASSIE LEA 
9907 ROLLING WIND DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF METH
---
SKORNO, VIKTOR CLIFFORD 
8750 HARRISON BAY ROAD HARRISON, 37347 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
STEPP, CASEY LYNN 
8428 DUNNHILL LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
ESCAPE ATTEMPTED
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
TAYLOR, LESLIE 
3191 S LEE HIGHWAY MCDONALD, 37353 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT UNDER $1,000
---
TRAMMELL, DESMOND LEBRON 
803 E 49TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374102108 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
TUCKER, TAHAN RAY 
5027 MOMOSA CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTEMPT OF COURT (CHILD SUPPORT)
CONTEMPT OF COURT (CHILD SUPPORT)
CONTEMPT OF COURT (CHILD SUPPORT)
---
TUDERS, MISTY FAYE 
2002 E 34TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
WARD, BRYAN WILLIAM 
1324 KOBLAN DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
---
WARD, TREVON MARQUIZ 
3008 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
HARASSMENT
---
WEBB, MARTIN ALLEN 
1521 FRUITLAND DR EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
---
WELLER, DOROTHY CHRISTINE 
3518 LAND STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

June 3, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

June 2, 2017

Motorcyclist Killed In Accident In Bradley County

June 2, 2017

Gang Member Whose House Was Shot Up As Part Of Feud To Serve 40 Months In Federal Prison


Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ARANEIBIA, JOSHUA BRANDON  4671 PRESERVE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416  Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: ...

A motorcyclist was killed on Friday in an accident on North Lee Highway at Bellfounte Road. A vehicle was involved in the accident. The driver of the motorcycle was transported to Tennova ...

A gang member who was one of those falling victim to a feud between the Bounty Hunters and the Athens Park Bloods is facing 40 months in federal prison. Lacharleston Haggard, who appeared ...


Motorcyclist Killed In Accident In Bradley County

A motorcyclist was killed on Friday in an accident on North Lee Highway at Bellfounte Road. A vehicle was involved in the accident. The driver of the motorcycle was transported to Tennova Healthcare, but died shortly after arrival. The deceased male will be identified after his next of kin has been notified. (click for more)

Opinion

We Are On The Wrong Path - And Response

Trump and Pence, along with the right wing sycophants, are trying to suggest that we are economically doomed, if we adhere to the dream of clean renewable energy. According to them, our future lies in coal, and oil. So, that is the direction they have been determined to push our economy, since they took control. Let's look at some hard facts, so we will understand where our people ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Sijan Lived ‘The Code’

Earlier this week – on Monday to be exact – Scott Walker, the Governor of Wisconsin, presided over the dedication of the Capt. Lance P. Sijan Memorial Plaza at the Milwaukee Airport. It has been just a few months shy of Capt. Sijan’s death 50 years ago in the infamous prison known as the Hanoi Hilton. But now that patriotism has endured and once again has overcome the protestors’ ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Drop Second Straight Game To Barons Thursday, 3-1

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.  -- Nick Basto homered and had two hits, driving in two as the Birmingham Barons topped the Chattanooga Lookouts 3-1 on Thursday. With Tennessee's loss, the Chattanooga is now tied with Montgomery for second place, 1/2 game behind the Smokies. Current Standings The Lookouts, who scored nine runs in the last game of their homestand and 11 ... (click for more)

CFC Women Tie Alabama FC 2-2

The Chattanooga FC women hosted Alabama FC Friday night and played to a 2-2 tie.   Neither team scored in the first half.   Lizzy Shaunessy opened the scoring with a penalty kick early in the second half after getting fouled in the box.  Alabama scored minutes later to tie the game at one.  CFC's Hailey Nichols scored CFC's second goal to give them ... (click for more)


