Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
ARANEIBIA, JOSHUA BRANDON
4671 PRESERVE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BARBEY, FRANKLIN A
1710 HILLCREST LANE JASPER, 373475657
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BEARD, LINDSEY RENEE
1125 VIVIAN STREET LAKEWOOD, 80401
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
BROOKS, CRYSTAL GAIL
10818 DOLLY POND OOLTEWAH, 37404
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BROWN, WILLIAM ERIC
6727 INDESS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37363
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT
---
CARSON, KYLE
931 SIGNAL ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
COLLINS, CHARLES MATTHEW
5047 HIDDEN BRANCH DR SUGAR HILL, 30518
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
CRAZE, TONYA LENEA
9833 VINE ST SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
CREWS, TRACY YOLANDA
2402 OCOEE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
CULBERTSON, TERESA RENEE
3000 OLD HIGHWAY 58 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
DANIEL, KENNETH MICHAEL
9205 VILLAGE WOOD DRIVE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF CONTROL SUB
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
DILLARD, LAKEEBRA COLVIN
605 W 47TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101807
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
DUKE, BRYAN GARY
5335 CREEK RD WILDWOOD, 30757
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1,000
---
ENSLEY, ALY SUZANNA
HOMELESS FORT OGLETHORPE,
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
HENSLEY, DEVYN
310 CARRIE STREET CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HICKS, ETHAN AARON
14217 BACK VALLEY RD Sale Creek, 37373
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
HORTON, STEVE ALLEN
3816 BRIARCLIFF WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
IACINO, MICHAEL JOSEPH
4055 SOUTH AVENUE LOT 79 BOARDMAN, 44512
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
FAILURE TO APPEAR
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
JONES, RODNEY EARL
3156 SOUTH LEE HIGHWAY LOT 3 MCDONALD, 37353
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
EVADING ARREST
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED SUSPEND
---
JOYNER, JAMARIE ADELL
4616 LESLIE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
---
KIRK, MELODY NICOLE
11259 HIGHWAY 41 GUILD, 37340
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
LACKEY, DADRIAN LATRELL
3929 MANOR RD CHATTANOOGA, 374113752
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
LETSON, JAMES CHAD
3505 CALHOUN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
LITTLE, MICHAEL DEWAYNE
1400 CAROUSEL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
---
LOLLIE, STACY LYNN
CARDS TR PK.
11000 H.P HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
AGGRAVATED CRUELTY TO ANIMALS
---
MCGUIRE, ERIC SCOTT
PO BOX 1055 SCOTTSBORO, 35768
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
MCMILLAN, WILLIAM EVANS
7295 LAZY BROOK COURT OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
MOORE, EBONY SHAUNTAE
1020W 37TH ST. APT#D301 CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR- CONDITI
---
MOORE, JEFFERY JEROME
1400 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE APT 43 CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MOORE, MARCUS WILLIAM
5722 ALABAMA AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
MULLINS, KODY ALLEN
908 MURRELL RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
NINO, JOHNNY EDUARDO
1785 DOGWOOD KENNESAW, 30144
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
---
NORRIS, ANDREW THOMAS
2136 TIMBER TRACE CIRCLE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
NORWOOD, ESBY CARL
5601 BEL AIRE DR APT E CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
OKKER, LEONARD JAMES
951 HARTLINE ROAD TRENTON, 30757
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO APPEAR (DRIVING ON SUSPENDED)
---
OWENS, FRED THOMAS
7429 ALLEMANDE WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PATRONIZING PROSTITUTION WITHIN 1.5 MILES OF A SCH
---
PALMER, KENT A
5555 HIXSON PIKE APT 410 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
PARKS, KEVIN JAMAL
2001 S LYERLY STREET APT 326 CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
---
PICKETT, BRIAN STANLEY
310 CALIFORNIA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
---
RASHEED, KHALID ADIB
3515 HEDGE DRIVE CLEVELAND,
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEN
---
RAYMOND, HUNTER
1711 POE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00
---
RUTHERFORD, CASSIE LEA
9907 ROLLING WIND DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF METH
---
SKORNO, VIKTOR CLIFFORD
8750 HARRISON BAY ROAD HARRISON, 37347
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
STEPP, CASEY LYNN
8428 DUNNHILL LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
ESCAPE ATTEMPTED
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
TAYLOR, LESLIE
3191 S LEE HIGHWAY MCDONALD, 37353
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT UNDER $1,000
---
TRAMMELL, DESMOND LEBRON
803 E 49TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374102108
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
TUCKER, TAHAN RAY
5027 MOMOSA CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTEMPT OF COURT (CHILD SUPPORT)
CONTEMPT OF COURT (CHILD SUPPORT)
CONTEMPT OF COURT (CHILD SUPPORT)
---
TUDERS, MISTY FAYE
2002 E 34TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
WARD, BRYAN WILLIAM
1324 KOBLAN DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
---
WARD, TREVON MARQUIZ
3008 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
HARASSMENT
---
WEBB, MARTIN ALLEN
1521 FRUITLAND DR EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
---
WELLER, DOROTHY CHRISTINE
3518 LAND STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
