2 Of 4 Guilty Counts Dismissed Against Doggart In Planned Militia Attack Against Muslim Community

A federal judge has dismissed two of four counts that a federal jury had convicted Robert Doggart of in connection with a planned militia attack on a Muslim community in New York.

Judge Curtis Collier said, "There was sufficient evidence to sustain defendant’s convictions on Counts One and Two of the Superseding Indictment, solicitation to commit a civil rights violation and solicitation to commit arson of a building.

As to Counts Three and Four, making threats in interstate commerce on March 22 and April 9, 2015 in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 844(e), the Court determines there was not enough evidence for the jury to have found beyond a reasonable doubt Defendant made threats on those dates for the purpose of effecting a change or achieving a goal through intimidation."

Doggart will now face sentencing on only two of the four guilty counts on June 14 at 10 a.m.

Doggart has been in custody since his conviction.

The jury deliberated 16 hours over three days. At one time the jury indicated it was deadlocked, but the judge asked the jury to continue trying.

Judge Collier wrote, "Viewing the evidence in the light most favorable to the prosecution, the evidence did not establish beyond a reasonable doubt that Defendant intended his words about violence to intimidate anyone. While reprehensible, the evidence instead indicated he was trying to obtain the help, affirmation, and commitment of someone he believed was sympathetic to his beliefs and his plans. There was no evidence he intended to intimidate Mr. (William) Tint. There was no evidence he intended Mr. Tint to repeat or convey his words to the residents of Islamberg to intimidate them. There was no evidence he otherwise intended his words, as opposed to his discussed actions, to reach the residents of Islamberg at all. Finally, there was no evidence he intended his words to reach any person other than the residents of Islamberg for the purpose of intimidating those hearers. Defendant’s words to Mr. Tint may have constituted other crimes—indeed, the jury found Defendant committed two different crimes of solicitation during the period in which the phone calls with Mr. Tint took place—but they do not satisfy all the requirements to be a “true threat” under 18 U.S.C. § 844(e)." 


Legislation Expected To Bring $19.7 Million For Local Ambulance Providers In Tennessee

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Gang Member Whose House Was Shot Up As Part Of Feud To Serve 40 Months In Federal Prison


Legislation that will enable Tennessee to draw additional federal funds to help local ambulance services continue to transport patients has been signed into law by Governor Bill Haslam. The new ... (click for more)

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ARANEIBIA, JOSHUA BRANDON  4671 PRESERVE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416  Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: ... (click for more)

A gang member who was one of those falling victim to a feud between the Bounty Hunters and the Athens Park Bloods is facing 40 months in federal prison. Lacharleston Haggard, who appeared ... (click for more)


Legislation Expected To Bring $19.7 Million For Local Ambulance Providers In Tennessee

Legislation that will enable Tennessee to draw additional federal funds to help local ambulance services continue to transport patients has been signed into law by Governor Bill Haslam. The new law, sponsored by Senate State and Local Government Committee Chairman Ken Yager (R-Kingston), is expected to bring in approximately $19.7 million in federal funds for ambulance services ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ARANEIBIA, JOSHUA BRANDON  4671 PRESERVE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416  Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) --- BARBEY, FRANKLIN A  1710 HILLCREST LANE JASPER, 373475657  Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency:  ... (click for more)

Opinion

We Are On The Wrong Path - And Response

Trump and Pence, along with the right wing sycophants, are trying to suggest that we are economically doomed, if we adhere to the dream of clean renewable energy. According to them, our future lies in coal, and oil. So, that is the direction they have been determined to push our economy, since they took control. Let's look at some hard facts, so we will understand where our people ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Sijan Lived ‘The Code’

Earlier this week – on Monday to be exact – Scott Walker, the Governor of Wisconsin, presided over the dedication of the Capt. Lance P. Sijan Memorial Plaza at the Milwaukee Airport. It has been just a few months shy of Capt. Sijan’s death 50 years ago in the infamous prison known as the Hanoi Hilton. But now that patriotism has endured and once again has overcome the protestors’ ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga Snaps Losing Streak With, 3-2, Win Over Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.  -- Felix Jorge allowed just four hits over 6 2/3 innings, leading the Chattanooga Lookouts over the Birmingham Barons in a 3-2 win on Friday. Besides snapping a short losing streak,Chattanooga improved to 6-3 against Birmingham this season. Jorge continued to roll, as he pitched into the seventh inning for the fourth-consecutive start. He also tied a season ... (click for more)

CFC Women Tie Alabama FC 2-2

The Chattanooga FC women hosted Alabama FC Friday night and played to a 2-2 tie.   Neither team scored in the first half.   Lizzy Shaunessy opened the scoring with a penalty kick early in the second half after getting fouled in the box.  Alabama scored minutes later to tie the game at one.  CFC's Hailey Nichols scored CFC's second goal to give them ... (click for more)


