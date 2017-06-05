Ripley Police Lieutenant Indicted On Official Misconduct, Prostitution Charges

Monday, June 5, 2017

An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment of a Ripley police officer on charges of official misconduct and patronizing prostitution.

At the request of 25th District Attorney General Mike Dunavant, on March 27, TBI special agents began investigating Donald Bonds, who is a lieutenant with the Ripley Police Department, on allegations of sexual misconduct. During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that on two different occasions in January and February 2017, Bonds paid to have sex while on duty and inside his police vehicle.



On Monday, the Lauderdale County Grand Jury returned indictments, charging Donald Orvell Bonds, 49, with four counts of official misconduct and two counts of patronizing prostitution. Bonds was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Lauderdale County Justice Complex. He was released after posting a $10,000 bond. Bonds is suspended without pay.