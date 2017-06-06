 Tuesday, June 6, 2017 86.5°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


County Budget To Rise By $11.8 Million, County Schools By $8 Million Without Tax Increase

Tuesday, June 6, 2017

The county will not have a property tax increase this year - marking the 10th year without a tax hike,  County Mayor Jim Coppinger said Tuesday morning.

The county budget is up $11.8 million to $691,498 through natural growth.

The county schools will get over $8 million in new funds, but not the more than $24 million it had requested for priorities.

County Mayor Coppinger said he does feel the county schools are "underfunded." He said the county will work with the schools to find efficiencies in school operations. He said, "I believe we can fix teachers' pay. We need to do that in order to stay competitive."

For the county schools, it is the 12th consecutive year without a tax increase.

County funding for education goes from $417.7 million to $425.7 million.

It will be necessary to use $439,000 in fund  balance to make the county school budget balance.

General fund spending goes from $218.8 million to $222.7 million.

The general fund includes 32 additional full-time employees.

There will be a 1.5 percent employee salary increase costing $1.6 million. No one will receive less than $750.

There is no increase in employee health insurance costs.

The budget includes $313,000 to set up an independent Mental Health Court. It has operated out of the Public Defender's Office for two years. Officials say it will save money by reducing jail costs.

The budget includes $522,000 in Drug Court costs, including benefits for three employees. A large portion of that is a pass-through grant.

General Sessions Court is up $228,000 due to having to pay Judge David Bales, who is on medical disability, and his replacement.

The sheriff's budget goes from $33.4 million to $35.2 million, though over $3 million was cut from the request. Increases include $1.2 million at the jail, $639,000 for SROs and $102,000 for patrol.

There will be 16 new jailers and six more School Resource Officers.

Public works is up from $22.9 million to $24.7 million.

General services goes from $39.6 million to $40.8 million.

The county auditor's budget is going down $136,000 while cutting a position, while the county attorney's spending is up $97,000 as a new position is added.

Costs for corrections is up by $722,000. Emergency medical services rises by $456,000 and Ross's Landing Park & Plaza goes up $142,000. The cost to house inmates is $28.6 million (13 percent of the total general fund budget).

Health Department spending is down $240,000. One reason was moving an employee to the grants department of county government.

The budget includes $3.5 million for capital projects, though the requests totaled over $13.4 million. It includes over $1 million for the sheriff, $950,000 for EMS, $327,000 for emergency management, $330,000 for IT hardware and $119,000 to lease 20 vehicles.

The county fund balance will remain at about the same level - over $90 million.

The debt service payment is down almost $1 million due to paying down debt. Bonds outstanding include $62.9 million general improvement and $157.6 million for schools. A line of credit outstanding is $55 million.

Scheduled bond payments include $33.6 million for FY 2018 and $32.5 million for FY 2019.

The budget does not include an open data portal that the county had considered implementing.

The budget will also be discussed at the regular meeting of the County Commission on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m.

Officials said the budget will be posted on the county's website by Tuesday night.

 

 

 

 

 

 


June 6, 2017

City Moving To Change 1919 Law That Cost New Councilman Byrd His Longtime Job

June 6, 2017

IMPROVE Act, Loss Of Hall Tax To Hit City Finances

June 6, 2017

Fort Oglethorpe Arrest Report For May 26-June 1


The City Council is taking steps to change a 1919 law that cost new Councilman Anthony Byrd his longtime job at the Criminal Court Clerk's office. The current law, in most situations, bars ... (click for more)

The new IMPROVE Act and the scaling back of the Hall Income Tax will hit the city's bottom line, lobbyist Tom Lee told members of the City Council on Tuesday. He projected that the city would ... (click for more)

Here is the Fort Oglethorpe arrest report for May 26-June 1: 05-26-17 Thomas Reed Leffew, 24, arrested on criminal trespass charges. Fredrick Dujuan Jefferson, 20, of 2401 Country Place ... (click for more)


Breaking News

City Moving To Change 1919 Law That Cost New Councilman Byrd His Longtime Job

The City Council is taking steps to change a 1919 law that cost new Councilman Anthony Byrd his longtime job at the Criminal Court Clerk's office. The current law, in most situations, bars local, state and federal employees from serving on the City Council. A measure is being drafted by Assistant City Attorney Phil Noblett to remove that restriction. He said the current ... (click for more)

IMPROVE Act, Loss Of Hall Tax To Hit City Finances

The new IMPROVE Act and the scaling back of the Hall Income Tax will hit the city's bottom line, lobbyist Tom Lee told members of the City Council on Tuesday. He projected that the city would lose $1.7 million in income through 2020. The Hall Tax is being phased out. The IMPROVE Act provides an influx of money for road and bridge construction by raising the gas tax. ... (click for more)

Opinion

Chattanooga Loses Part Of Its Soul

When one thinks of civil rights they think of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Rosa Parks, Medgar Evers, and many others. However, one man who many people do not think of is Booker T. Scruggs. Professor Scruggs had a number of titles in his lifetime. Just to name a few he was humanitarian, but a great pioneer in civil rights. He was also a great mentor to a number of people, a journalist, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Newspapers And A Poem

For the majority of my life, I would get out of bed before 4 a.m., take a hurried shower and be at the newspaper by 4:30. For years the former Chattanooga News-Free Press was an afternoon edition and our first deadline of the day was 7 a.m. and, man oh man, I loved every precious moment of it. But sooner than you think, newspapers as we have known them all of our lives will be extinct ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Continue To Roll With 4-2 Win Over Jackson Generals Tuesday

The Chattanooga Lookouts defeated the Jackson Generals by a score of 4-2 in game two of the home series for the Lookouts on Monday night at AT&T Field. Lookouts southpaw, Stephen Gonsalves, started for Chattanooga, and had his third straight stellar outing. Gonsalves (1-2,/2.45). He collected his first win of the 2017 season after tossing 5.0 innings of shutout baseball. ... (click for more)

Joyner Signs Contract With Finland

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga graduate Jasmine Joyner signed a professional contract  Thursday  to continue her basketball career in Finland with Eurobasket.   Joyner, the 2017 Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Year, begins her first year of professional basketball. She was a two-time SoCon Tournament MVP and led the Mocs in scoring, rebounding ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors