City Weighing If Certain City Facilities Should Be Gun-Free Zones

Tuesday, June 6, 2017

Chattanooga officials are weighing if certain city facilities should be gun-free zones.

Under HB508 that goes into effect on July 1, a citizen with the proper permit could "go strapping" at a City Council meeting, for example, if the building is undesignated.

For buildings that are designated, guns would not be allowed. Those entering would have to go through a metal detector or be checked by a security official with a wand.

There would need to be an armed guard on duty.

Stacy Richardson, the mayor's chief of staff, said a number of meetings are ongoing with the police department on the issue.

Several City Council members said they did not want metal detectors and guards set up at City Hall.

A security guard controls access to offices in the main section of City Hall, including that of the mayor.

However, citizens are free to come and go in the rear portion where the City Council has offices and holds its meetings.

 


Breaking News

Opinion

D-Day Will Never Be Forgotten

June 6th, 1944 was a day like no other.  The Greatest Generation truly was the most courageous in our history.   As a member of Congress, I had the privilege of walking among the countless white crosses at the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial where thousands of our patriots were laid to rest.  As one stands at the Pointe du Hoc above the beaches of Normandy, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Newspapers And A Poem

For the majority of my life, I would get out of bed before 4 a.m., take a hurried shower and be at the newspaper by 4:30. For years the former Chattanooga News-Free Press was an afternoon edition and our first deadline of the day was 7 a.m. and, man oh man, I loved every precious moment of it. But sooner than you think, newspapers as we have known them all of our lives will be extinct ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Continue To Roll With 4-2 Win Over Jackson Generals Tuesday

The Chattanooga Lookouts defeated the Jackson Generals by a score of 4-2 in game two of the home series for the Lookouts on Monday night at AT&T Field. Lookouts southpaw, Stephen Gonsalves, started for Chattanooga, and had his third straight stellar outing. Gonsalves (1-2,/2.45). He collected his first win of the 2017 season after tossing 5.0 innings of shutout baseball. ... (click for more)

Joyner Signs Contract With Finland

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga graduate Jasmine Joyner signed a professional contract  Thursday  to continue her basketball career in Finland with Eurobasket.   Joyner, the 2017 Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Year, begins her first year of professional basketball. She was a two-time SoCon Tournament MVP and led the Mocs in scoring, rebounding ... (click for more)


