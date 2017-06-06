City Weighing If Certain City Facilities Should Be Gun-Free Zones

Tuesday, June 6, 2017

Chattanooga officials are weighing if certain city facilities should be gun-free zones.

Under HB508 that goes into effect on July 1, a citizen with the proper permit could "go strapping" at a City Council meeting, for example, if the building is undesignated.

For buildings that are designated, guns would not be allowed. Those entering would have to go through a metal detector or be checked by a security official with a wand.

There would need to be an armed guard on duty.

Stacy Richardson, the mayor's chief of staff, said a number of meetings are ongoing with the police department on the issue.

Several City Council members said they did not want metal detectors and guards set up at City Hall.

A security guard controls access to offices in the main section of City Hall, including that of the mayor.

However, citizens are free to come and go in the rear portion where the City Council has offices and holds its meetings.