AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 6/7/17

Cleveland High School basketball coach Jason McCowan knew the inquiring calls would come. He has been dealing with rumored player departures since spring. The gossip had from three to five players leaving the Blue Raiders’ program, including rising senior KK Curry, one of the most talented players in the state. McCowan said Tuesday night that only Norance Berry has actually ... (click for more)
Dan Gamache hit a three-run triple in the third inning, leading the Chattanooga Lookouts to a 7-2 win over the Jackson Generals on Wednesday. Lookouts starting pitcher, Felix Jorge did what the Lookouts needed him to do on the mound, as he tossed 6 2/3 innings, scattering seven hits. Jorge allowed just two runs, both of which were earned, one home run, and one walk ... (click for more)