Dalton Police Department Investigating Animal Cruelty Case

Thursday, June 8, 2017

The Dalton Police Department is seeking information from the public to help officers determine who abandoned a puppy on the side of the road sealed in a taped up cardboard box. The puppy was found by some kids in the neighborhood and rescued by Dalton firefighters who called police to investigate.

The puppy was found near the intersection of Needham Drive and Kammi Street in Dalton around noon on Wednesday. Some kids in the area found the box and called 911, and when firefighters from Engine 2 responded, they were able to get the puppy out of the box. They then called Dalton police officers to investigate. The puppy was sealed in a box with markings from Doctors Foster And Smith Affordable Quality Pet Care. The puppy is a female white and black dog, most likely a Jack Russell terrier. She appears to be approximately eight weeks old. Despite being sealed in a box with temperatures in the 80s, the puppy was healthy and playful once she was freed. The dog was taken by Animal Control and turned over to a local rescue organization. She is safe.



Officers are hoping that someone will recognize the puppy and know who owned her or possibly know who owned the litter from which she came.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Officer Serena Martin at 706 278-9085, dial 9 and enter extension 240 or email smartin@cityofdalton-ga.gov.

