Dalton Police Department Investigating Animal Cruelty Case

Thursday, June 8, 2017

The Dalton Police Department is seeking information from the public to help officers determine who abandoned a puppy on the side of the road sealed in a taped up cardboard box. The puppy was found by some kids in the neighborhood and rescued by Dalton firefighters who called police to investigate.

The puppy was found near the intersection of Needham Drive and Kammi Street in Dalton around noon on Wednesday. Some kids in the area found the box and called 911, and when firefighters from Engine 2 responded, they were able to get the puppy out of the box. They then called Dalton police officers to investigate. The puppy was sealed in a box with markings from Doctors Foster And Smith Affordable Quality Pet Care. The puppy is a female white and black dog, most likely a Jack Russell terrier. She appears to be approximately eight weeks old. Despite being sealed in a box with temperatures in the 80s, the puppy was healthy and playful once she was freed. The dog was taken by Animal Control and turned over to a local rescue organization. She is safe.

Officers are hoping that someone will recognize the puppy and know who owned her or possibly know who owned the litter from which she came.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Officer Serena Martin at 706 278-9085, dial 9 and enter extension 240 or email smartin@cityofdalton-ga.gov.



Opinion

D-Day Will Never Be Forgotten

June 6th, 1944 was a day like no other.  The Greatest Generation truly was the most courageous in our history.   As a member of Congress, I had the privilege of walking among the countless white crosses at the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial where thousands of our patriots were laid to rest.  As one stands at the Pointe du Hoc above the beaches of Normandy, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Clever Budget Idea

Joe Graham tossed out what could be a “game saver” for Hamilton County on Wednesday. As the FY2018 budget proposal was presented by Mayor Jim Coppinger to the County Commission, Graham offered a somewhat confusing solution that could, in fact, be one heck of a plan, While he said he’s neither for nor against a unique proposal to stall the approval of the budget, he explained the ... (click for more)

Sports

McCowan Addresses Rumored Player Transfers At Cleveland

Cleveland High School basketball coach Jason McCowan knew the inquiring calls would come. He has been dealing with rumored player departures since spring. The gossip had from three to five players leaving the Blue Raiders’ program, including rising senior KK Curry, one of the most talented players in the state. McCowan said Tuesday night that only Norance Berry has actually ... (click for more)

Lookouts Bounce Back From Late Night Loss Defeating Generals Wednesday, 7-2

Dan Gamache hit a three-run triple in the third inning, leading the Chattanooga Lookouts to a 7-2 win over the Jackson Generals on Wednesday. Lookouts starting pitcher, Felix Jorge did what the Lookouts needed him to do on the mound, as he tossed 6 2/3 innings, scattering seven hits. Jorge allowed just two runs, both of which were earned, one home run, and one walk ... (click for more)


