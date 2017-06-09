Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:
I. Call to Order.
II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Chairman Mitchell).
III. Minute Approval.
IV. Special Presentation.
V. Ordinances – Final Reading :
PLANNING
a. 2017-033 Evan Holladay, LDG Multifamily, LLC (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-3
Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter
38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 4821 and 4905 Central
Avenue, more particularly described herein, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-3
Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions.
(Recommended for approval by
Planning and Staff) (District 7)
PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION
Transportation
b. 2017-065 South Broad, LLC (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning
an approximate one hundred twenty-five feet portion of the right-of-way of the 200
block of West 27th Street, as detailed on the attached map, and subject to certain
conditions. (Recommended for approval by Transportation) (District 7)
VI. Ordinances – First Reading :
PLANNING
a. 2017-062 Pat Neuhoff of Neuhoff Taylor Architects and Lester & Southard Partners
(C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line
Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning
Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 4122 North Access Road, more
particularly described herein, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to R-T/Z
Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District
2) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)
2017-062 Pat Neuhoff of Neuhoff Taylor Architects and Lester & Southard Partners
(C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line
Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning
Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 4122 North Access Road, more
particularly described herein, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to R-T/Z
Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone. (Applicant Version)
b. 2017-066 Coachworks at the Club, LLC (M-2 Light Industrial Zone to C-2
Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code,
Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 4817
Adams Road, more particularly described herein, from M-2 Light Industrial Zone to
C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (District 3) (Recommended for denial by
Planning and Staff) (Applicant Version)
c. 2017-064 Bassam Issa and Steven and Marsha Yessick (Lift All Conditions). An
ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,
so as to lift all conditions from Ordinance No. 9017 of previous Case No. 1988-249
on properties located at 1926 and 1930 Gunbarrel Road, more particularly described
herein. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)
(Applicant Version)
d. 2017-029 Humane Educational Society-Bob Citrullo and Peggy Holder (A-1 Urban
Agricultural Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone for a portion and from A-1
Urban Agricultural Zone to R-1 Residential Zone for the remainder). An ordinance to
amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone
property located at 4155 Randolph Circle, more particularly described herein, from
A-1 Urban Agricultural Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone for a portion of
the site extending from South Access Road six hundred thirty (630’) feet to the West,
and from A-1 Urban Agricultural Zone to R-1 Residential Zone for the remainder of
the site, subject to certain conditions. (District 5) (Recommended for approval by
Planning)
2017-029 Humane Educational Society-Bob Citrullo and Peggy Holder (A-1 Urban
Agricultural Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone for a portion and from A-1
Urban Agricultural Zone to R-1 Residential Zone for the remainder). An ordinance to
amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone
property located at 4155 Randolph Circle, more particularly described herein, from
A-1 Urban Agricultural Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone for a portion of
the site extending from South Access Road six hundred thirty (630’) feet to the West,
and from A-1 Urban Agricultural Zone to R-1 Residential Zone for the remainder of
the site, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)
2017-029 Humane Educational Society-Bob Citrullo and Peggy Holder (A-1 Urban
Agricultural Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend
Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone
property located at 4155 Randolph Circle, more particularly described herein, from
A-1 Urban Agricultural Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (Applicant
Version)
e. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning
Ordinance, and Chapter 11, Businesses, Trades, and Occupations, relating to
Short-Term Vacation Rentals within any zones allowing residential use and providing
terms and conditions for the issuance of Short-Term Vacation Rental certificates.
VII. Resolutions:
PLANNING
a. Rivermont Wine & Spirits (Special Exceptions Permit). A resolution approving a
Special Exceptions Permit for an existing liquor store, change in ownership, located
at 3600 Hixson Pike. (District 2)
b. Eagle Liquor & Wine (Special Exceptions Permit). A resolution approving a Special
Exceptions Permit for a new liquor store located at 6852 Middle Valley Road.
(District 3)
c. 2017-068 Mary Grant and Earl Smith (Special Exceptions Permit). A resolution
approving a Special Exceptions Permit for a Residential Home for the handicapped
and/or aged persons in R-1 Zone operated on a commercial basis for property located
at 7112 Jarnigan Road, subject to certain conditions. (District 4)
d. A resolution authorizing the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Regional Planning
Agency to amend a contract with AMEC Foster Wheeler Environment and
Infrastructure, Inc. for professional services for the Integrated Zoning Solution Digital
Platform, for an increased amount of $52,580.00, for a revised contract amount not to
exceed $180,044.00.
POLICE
e. A resolution authorizing the Chief of the Chattanooga Police Department to enter into
an agreement with Tritech Software Systems for annual support and maintenance of
the RMS system for the period of July 1, 2017 through June 30, 2018, for an amount
not to exceed $235,040.98.
PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION
Transportation
f. A resolution authorizing Clay Maselle, property owner, to use temporarily the
right-of-way located behind 312 Pine Ridge Road for the purpose of improving the
right-of-way for public access, as shown on the maps attached hereto and made a part
hereof by reference, subject to certain conditions. (District 1)
g. A resolution authorizing the appointments of Angelynn Thomas and Trewhitt Cox as
special police officers (unarmed) for the Chattanooga Area Regional Transportation
Authority (CARTA), to do special duties as prescribed herein, subject to certain
conditions.
h. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Transportation to
renew the Services Agreement between the City of Chattanooga and Sensys America,
Inc. for the Traffic Infraction Detection and Enforcement Program, for an amount
described in the letter agreement included herein. (Deferred from 5/30/2017)
VIII. Departmental Reports : (None)
IX. Purchases.
X. Other Business.
a) TABC Certificate of Compliance for Ankurkumar Patel and Dharmeshku
Patel d/b/a Rivermont Wine & Spirits.
b) TABC Certificate of Compliance for Varahi Group, Inc. d/b/a Eagle Liquor
& Wine.
XI. Committee Reports.
XII. Agenda Session for Tuesday, June 20, 2017.
XIII. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council on Non-Agenda Matters.
XIV. Adjournment.
TUESDAY, JUNE 20, 2017
CITY COUNCIL AGENDA
6:00 PM
1. Call to Order.
2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Vice-Chairman Smith).
3. Minute Approval.
4. Special Presentation.
World Refugee Day Proclamation
By Councilman Anthony Byrd
5. Ordinances – Final Reading :
PLANNING
a. 2017-062 Pat Neuhoff of Neuhoff Taylor Architects and Lester & Southard Partners
(C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line
Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning
Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 4122 North Access Road, more
particularly described herein, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to R-T/Z
Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District
2) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)
2017-062 Pat Neuhoff of Neuhoff Taylor Architects and Lester & Southard Partners
(C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line
Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning
Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 4122 North Access Road, more
particularly described herein, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to R-T/Z
Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone. (Applicant Version)
b. 2017-066 Coachworks at the Club, LLC (M-2 Light Industrial Zone to C-2
Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code,
Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 4817
Adams Road, more particularly described herein, from M-2 Light Industrial Zone to
C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (District 3) (Recommended for denial by
Planning and Staff) (Applicant Version)
c. 2017-064 Bassam Issa and Steven and Marsha Yessick (Lift All Conditions). An
ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,
so as to lift all conditions from Ordinance No. 9017 of previous Case No. 1988-249
on properties located at 1926 and 1930 Gunbarrel Road, more particularly described
herein. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)
(Applicant Version)
d. 2017-029 Humane Educational Society-Bob Citrullo and Peggy Holder (A-1 Urban
Agricultural Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone for a portion and from A-1
Urban Agricultural Zone to R-1 Residential Zone for the remainder). An ordinance to
amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone
property located at 4155 Randolph Circle, more particularly described herein, from
A-1 Urban Agricultural Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone for a portion of
the site extending from South Access Road six hundred thirty (630’) feet to the West,
and from A-1 Urban Agricultural Zone to R-1 Residential Zone for the remainder of
the site, subject to certain conditions. (District 5) (Recommended for approval by
Planning) 2017-029 Humane Educational Society-Bob Citrullo and Peggy Holder (A-1 Urban
Agricultural Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone for a portion and from A-1
Urban Agricultural Zone to R-1 Residential Zone for the remainder). An ordinance to
amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone
property located at 4155 Randolph Circle, more particularly described herein, from
A-1 Urban Agricultural Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone for a portion of
the site extending from South Access Road six hundred thirty (630’) feet to the West,
and from A-1 Urban Agricultural Zone to R-1 Residential Zone for the remainder of
the site, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)
2017-029 Humane Educational Society-Bob Citrullo and Peggy Holder (A-1 Urban
Agricultural Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend
Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone
property located at 4155 Randolph Circle, more particularly described herein, from
A-1 Urban Agricultural Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)
e. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning
Ordinance, and Chapter 11, Businesses, Trades, and Occupations, relating to
Short-Term Vacation Rentals within any zones allowing residential use and providing
terms and conditions for the issuance of Short-Term Vacation Rental certificates.
6. Ordinances – First Reading :
FIRE
a. An ordinance to amend Ordinance No. 12618, Chattanooga City Code, Chapter 17,
Article I, Section 17-1, relative to the adoption of the International Fire Code, 2012
Edition and 2012 National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) 101 Life Safety Code,
as amended, for certain specified occupancies, including existing buildings.
7. Resolutions:
ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT
a. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic and
Community Development to extend the blanket contracts for professional appraisal
services with (1) Brian R. Eades of Benchmark Trust Corporation; (2) Thomas Carter
of Carter Appraisal Services; (3) William C. Haisten, III of the Haisten Group, Inc.;
and (4) Lloyd (Chip) Murphy of L. T. Murphy & Associates for an additional one (1)
year, for a combined estimated annual amount of $75,000.00.
b. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic and
Community Development to allocate and enter into an agreement with the
Chattanooga Community Housing Development Organization (CCHDO) for
$104,794.00 in HOME Investment Partnership Funds, reserved for community
development housing organizations, to develop affordable housing. (District 7)
FINANCE
c. A resolution authorizing a renewal of the 2002 Interlocal Agreement between the City
of Chattanooga and Hamilton County providing for the collection and administration
of hotel/motel taxes by the County on behalf the City for a term of three (3) years,
and amending Section 7 of said Interlocal Agreement, increasing the County’s
compensation for these services to $65,000.00 per annum.
PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION
Public Works
d. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 1 (Final) for Haren
Construction Company, Inc. of Etowah, TN, relative to Contract No. W-11-012-201,
MBWWTP Screen Improvements, and Contract No. W-12-017-201, MBWWTP
Hydraulic and Pump Improvements, a Consent Decree Project, for an increased
amount of $391,850.69, for a revised contract amount not to exceed $13,058,850.69,
and to release the remaining contingency of $278,149.31. (Consent Decree)
(District 1)
e. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 1 for CDM Smith for
professional services related to Phase Two of Contract No. S-16-016, East Lake
Water Quality Restoration, for an increased amount of $135,000.00 for design
services and $113,400.00 for optional supplemental services, for the total revised
contract amount not to exceed $348,400.00. (District 7)
f. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to
enter into an Interlocal Agreement Memorandum of Understanding with Hamilton
County Geographic Information Systems Department for the 2017 Aerial
Photography Update of the Planimetric Data set to include building footprints,
impervious surfaces, and other base mapping data, for a cost not to exceed
$58,000.00.
g. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to
enter into a contract with Southeast Tennessee Development District (SETDD) for
EDA Grant Administration Services for the ESIP pump station and force main
project, for an amount not to exceed $30,000.00. (District 6)
YOUTH AND FAMILY DEVELOPMENT
h. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Youth and Family
Development to enter into a contract agreement with Family Concessions, LLC to
provide food/beverage services during events at concession stands at Frost Stadium,
Warner Park Aquatic Center and ball fields, and Summit Softball Complex,
recreation centers and special events, for a contract term of three (3) years from the
Effective Date with an option for two (2) additional twelve (12) month renewals upon
written agreement, for an amount of $20,000 to be paid by the contractor to the City
at the beginning of each contract term.
8. Departmental Reports: (CDOT)
9. Purchases.
10. Other Business.
11. Committee Reports.
12. Agenda Session for Tuesday, June 27, 2017.
13. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council on Non-Agenda Matters.
14. Adjournment.