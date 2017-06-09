Friday, June 9, 2017

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Chairman Mitchell).



III. Minute Approval.



IV. Special Presentation.



V. Ordinances – Final Reading :



PLANNING



a. 2017-033 Evan Holladay, LDG Multifamily, LLC (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-3

Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter

38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 4821 and 4905 Central

Avenue, more particularly described herein, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-3

Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions.

(Recommended for approval byPlanning and Staff) (District 7)PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONTransportationb. 2017-065 South Broad, LLC (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoningan approximate one hundred twenty-five feet portion of the right-of-way of the 200block of West 27th Street, as detailed on the attached map, and subject to certainconditions. (Recommended for approval by Transportation) (District 7)VI. Ordinances – First Reading :PLANNINGa. 2017-062 Pat Neuhoff of Neuhoff Taylor Architects and Lester & Southard Partners(C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot LineZone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, ZoningOrdinance, so as to rezone property located at 4122 North Access Road, moreparticularly described herein, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to R-T/ZResidential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. An ordinance toamend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezoneproperty located at 4155 Randolph Circle, more particularly described herein, fromA-1 Urban Agricultural Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone for a portion ofthe site extending from South Access Road six hundred thirty (630') feet to the West,and from A-1 Urban Agricultural Zone to R-1 Residential Zone for the remainder ofthe site, subject to certain conditions. (District 5) (Recommended for approval byPlanning)2017-029 Humane Educational Society-Bob Citrullo and Peggy Holder (A-1 UrbanAgricultural Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone for a portion and from A-1Urban Agricultural Zone to R-1 Residential Zone for the remainder). An ordinance toamend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezoneproperty located at 4155 Randolph Circle, more particularly described herein, fromA-1 Urban Agricultural Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone for a portion ofthe site extending from South Access Road six hundred thirty (630') feet to the West,and from A-1 Urban Agricultural Zone to R-1 Residential Zone for the remainder ofthe site, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)2017-029 Humane Educational Society-Bob Citrullo and Peggy Holder (A-1 UrbanAgricultural Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amendChattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezoneproperty located at 4155 Randolph Circle, more particularly described herein, fromA-1 Urban Agricultural Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (ApplicantVersion)e. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, ZoningOrdinance, and Chapter 11, Businesses, Trades, and Occupations, relating toShort-Term Vacation Rentals within any zones allowing residential use and providingterms and conditions for the issuance of Short-Term Vacation Rental certificates.VII. Resolutions:PLANNINGa. Rivermont Wine & Spirits (Special Exceptions Permit). A resolution approving aSpecial Exceptions Permit for an existing liquor store, change in ownership, locatedat 3600 Hixson Pike. (District 2)b. Eagle Liquor & Wine (Special Exceptions Permit). A resolution approving a SpecialExceptions Permit for a new liquor store located at 6852 Middle Valley Road.(District 3)c. 2017-068 Mary Grant and Earl Smith (Special Exceptions Permit). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, ZoningOrdinance, and Chapter 11, Businesses, Trades, and Occupations, relating toShort-Term Vacation Rentals within any zones allowing residential use and providingterms and conditions for the issuance of Short-Term Vacation Rental certificates.VII. Resolutions:PLANNINGa. Rivermont Wine & Spirits (Special Exceptions Permit). A resolution approving aSpecial Exceptions Permit for an existing liquor store, change in ownership, locatedat 3600 Hixson Pike. (District 2)b. Eagle Liquor & Wine (Special Exceptions Permit). A resolution approving a SpecialExceptions Permit for a new liquor store located at 6852 Middle Valley Road.(District 3)c. 2017-068 Mary Grant and Earl Smith (Special Exceptions Permit). A resolutionapproving a Special Exceptions Permit for a Residential Home for the handicappedand/or aged persons in R-1 Zone operated on a commercial basis for property locatedat 7112 Jarnigan Road, subject to certain conditions. (District 4)d. A resolution authorizing the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Regional PlanningAgency to amend a contract with AMEC Foster Wheeler Environment andInfrastructure, Inc. for professional services for the Integrated Zoning Solution DigitalPlatform, for an increased amount of $52,580.00, for a revised contract amount not toexceed $180,044.00.POLICEe. A resolution authorizing the Chief of the Chattanooga Police Department to enter intoan agreement with Tritech Software Systems for annual support and maintenance ofthe RMS system for the period of July 1, 2017 through June 30, 2018, for an amountnot to exceed $235,040.98.PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONTransportationf. A resolution authorizing Clay Maselle, property owner, to use temporarily theright-of-way located behind 312 Pine Ridge Road for the purpose of improving theright-of-way for public access, as shown on the maps attached hereto and made a parthereof by reference, subject to certain conditions. (District 1)g. A resolution authorizing the appointments of Angelynn Thomas and Trewhitt Cox asspecial police officers (unarmed) for the Chattanooga Area Regional TransportationAuthority (CARTA), to do special duties as prescribed herein, subject to certainconditions.h. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Transportation torenew the Services Agreement between the City of Chattanooga and Sensys America,Inc. for the Traffic Infraction Detection and Enforcement Program, for an amountdescribed in the letter agreement included herein. (Deferred from 5/30/2017)VIII. Departmental Reports : (None)IX. Purchases.X. Other Business.a) TABC Certificate of Compliance for Ankurkumar Patel and DharmeshkuPatel d/b/a Rivermont Wine & Spirits.b) TABC Certificate of Compliance for Varahi Group, Inc. d/b/a Eagle Liquor& Wine.XI. Committee Reports.XII. Agenda Session for Tuesday, June 20, 2017.XIII. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council on Non-Agenda Matters.XIV. Adjournment.TUESDAY, JUNE 20, 2017CITY COUNCIL AGENDA6:00 PM1. Call to Order.2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Vice-Chairman Smith).3. Minute Approval.4. Special Presentation.World Refugee Day ProclamationBy Councilman Anthony Byrd5. Ordinances – Final Reading :PLANNINGa. 2017-062 Pat Neuhoff of Neuhoff Taylor Architects and Lester & Southard Partners(C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot LineZone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, ZoningOrdinance, and Chapter 11, Businesses, Trades, and Occupations, relating toShort-Term Vacation Rentals within any zones allowing residential use and providingterms and conditions for the issuance of Short-Term Vacation Rental certificates.6. Ordinances – First Reading :FIREa. An ordinance to amend Ordinance No. 12618, Chattanooga City Code, Chapter 17,Article I, Section 17-1, relative to the adoption of the International Fire Code, 2012Edition and 2012 National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) 101 Life Safety Code,as amended, for certain specified occupancies, including existing buildings.7. Resolutions:ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENTa. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic andCommunity Development to extend the blanket contracts for professional appraisalservices with (1) Brian R. Eades of Benchmark Trust Corporation; (2) Thomas Carterof Carter Appraisal Services; (3) William C. Haisten, III of the Haisten Group, Inc.;and (4) Lloyd (Chip) Murphy of L. T. Murphy & Associates for an additional one (1)year, for a combined estimated annual amount of $75,000.00.b. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic andCommunity Development to allocate and enter into an agreement with theChattanooga Community Housing Development Organization (CCHDO) for$104,794.00 in HOME Investment Partnership Funds, reserved for communitydevelopment housing organizations, to develop affordable housing. (District 7)FINANCEc. A resolution authorizing a renewal of the 2002 Interlocal Agreement between the Cityof Chattanooga and Hamilton County providing for the collection and administrationof hotel/motel taxes by the County on behalf the City for a term of three (3) years,and amending Section 7 of said Interlocal Agreement, increasing the County’scompensation for these services to $65,000.00 per annum.PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONPublic Worksd. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 1 (Final) for HarenConstruction Company, Inc. of Etowah, TN, relative to Contract No. W-11-012-201,MBWWTP Screen Improvements, and Contract No. W-12-017-201, MBWWTPHydraulic and Pump Improvements, a Consent Decree Project, for an increasedamount of $391,850.69, for a revised contract amount not to exceed $13,058,850.69,and to release the remaining contingency of $278,149.31. (Consent Decree)(District 1)e. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 1 for CDM Smith forprofessional services related to Phase Two of Contract No. S-16-016, East LakeWater Quality Restoration, for an increased amount of $135,000.00 for designservices and $113,400.00 for optional supplemental services, for the total revisedcontract amount not to exceed $348,400.00. (District 7)

f. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to

enter into an Interlocal Agreement Memorandum of Understanding with Hamilton

County Geographic Information Systems Department for the 2017 Aerial

Photography Update of the Planimetric Data set to include building footprints,

impervious surfaces, and other base mapping data, for a cost not to exceed

$58,000.00.



g. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to

enter into a contract with Southeast Tennessee Development District (SETDD) for

EDA Grant Administration Services for the ESIP pump station and force main

project, for an amount not to exceed $30,000.00. (District 6)



YOUTH AND FAMILY DEVELOPMENT



h. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Youth and Family

Development to enter into a contract agreement with Family Concessions, LLC to

provide food/beverage services during events at concession stands at Frost Stadium,

Warner Park Aquatic Center and ball fields, and Summit Softball Complex,

recreation centers and special events, for a contract term of three (3) years from the

Effective Date with an option for two (2) additional twelve (12) month renewals upon

written agreement, for an amount of $20,000 to be paid by the contractor to the City

at the beginning of each contract term.



8. Departmental Reports: (CDOT)



9. Purchases.



10. Other Business.



11. Committee Reports.



12. Agenda Session for Tuesday, June 27, 2017.



13. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council on Non-Agenda Matters.



14. Adjournment.





