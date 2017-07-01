Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
Here are the mug shots:
|ARWOOD, JONATHON DAVID
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 11/27/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ASPINWALL, ASHLEY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/04/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2017
Charge(s):
|
|BARRERA, ALYSHA ROSE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 05/11/1999
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
- POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
|
|BETTIS, CHARLES LEE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 04/18/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BONDS, DAVID
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 05/19/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2017
Charge(s):
|
|BOURG, ERIC SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 04/23/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2017
Charge(s):
|
|BOYD, LONNIE LAVONE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 03/14/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2017
Charge(s):
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|BROWNER, JOHNNY L
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 07/25/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2017
Charge(s):
|
|BURTON, TERRY LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 10/18/1962
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2017
Charge(s):
|
|CAL, DOMINIQUE JEROME
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/05/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CHOICE, BRIAN M
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 12/07/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2017
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
|
|CHRISTOPHER, JERRY WILLIS
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 07/27/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2017
Charge(s):
|
|CHUMLEY, CHESNEY ALEXANDRA
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 08/08/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2017
Charge(s):
- DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
|
|CLAY, GEORGE LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 02/03/1957
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2017
Charge(s):
- PATRONIZING PROSTITUTION WITHIN 1.5 MILES OF A SCH
|
|CLIMER, MICAH JOEL
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 09/07/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2017
Charge(s):
- MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
|
|DANIEL, APRIL IRENE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 02/03/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|DUNN, SYDNEY ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 09/07/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
|
|ENGLEOFF, HEATHER GEORGE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/29/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|EPPS, TYRONE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 11/23/1976
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2017
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|FERGUSON, CAROLYNN DIANNE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/27/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2017
Charge(s):
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|FERNEY, MICHAEL ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 07/23/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|FLANIGAN, DESMOND CORTEZ
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/08/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2017
Charge(s):
- CONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT)
|
|FRADY, JONATHAN TRAVIS
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 04/11/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2017
Charge(s):
|
|GLENN, JORDAN DWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 10/27/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DUI)
|
|GOTHARD, WILLIAM EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/11/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 100
|
|HARDAWAY, CHRISTOPHER LEO
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 03/19/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2017
Charge(s):
|
|HARDEN, DANIEL HEATH
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 07/29/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2017
Charge(s):
- CONTEMPT OF COURT(NON-SUPPORT)
|
|HAYES, HEATHER ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 02/25/1974
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2017
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
|
|HECKER, ARON JEFFERY
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 05/14/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2017
Charge(s):
- PATRONIZING PROSTITUTION WITHIN 1.5 MILE OF A SCHO
|
|HIGGINS, JASON TRAY
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 02/16/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|HOWE, FRANKLIN JAMES
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 01/02/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPA
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|JOHNSON, JAMES MIKALE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/05/1980
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2017
Charge(s):
|
|JOHNSON, TOMMY FITZGERALD
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 06/03/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
|
|JOHNSON, TREVOR ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 12/06/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2017
Charge(s):
- DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
|
|JONES, KEVION D
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/08/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2017
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|JONES, SAMUEL
Age at Arrest: 69
Date of Birth: 08/05/1947
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
|
|JOSHUA, ANTOINE LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/13/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2017
Charge(s):
|
|LANSDEN, AIRRONN JAMAR
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/09/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2017
Charge(s):
|
|LAYMON, JONATHAN LEE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 05/09/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2017
Charge(s):
|
|LLOYD, ROBERT DYLAN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 01/01/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2017
Charge(s):
|
|MARTINEZ, EDUARDO
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 10/03/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|MCALLESTER, WILLIAM LUSK
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 03/25/1999
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2017
Charge(s):
- MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
|
|MCANALLY, ZACHARY C
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 01/20/1989
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2017
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|MILLER, GEORGE ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 07/18/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2017
Charge(s):
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|MILLER, MELISSA H
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 02/16/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
|
|MOORE, MARKITA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/01/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2017
Charge(s):
|
|MORRISON, JIMMY
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 02/07/1960
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2017
Charge(s):
|
|MORRISON, SIMONE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/26/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|MURPHY, ANGELA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 10/27/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PARKER, MARK LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 08/07/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2017
Charge(s):
|
|SWANSON, MICHAEL JAMES
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 06/27/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|TALLEY, JAMES CALVIN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 07/11/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
|
|THOMAS, JONATHAN S
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 02/18/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|TONEY, CHARLES DESHON
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 07/26/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WALKER, TAVARES RAMON
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 11/23/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2017
Charge(s):
|
|WISEMAN, ANTHONY PERRY
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 08/18/1961
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|