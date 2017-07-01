Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

 Saturday, July 1, 2017 76.3°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Saturday, July 1, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ARWOOD, JONATHON DAVID 
38 WINDLACE DR TUNNEL HILL, 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ASPINWALL, ASHLEY MICHELLE 
156 REED ST MELDRIN, 31318 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
BARRERA, ALYSHA ROSE 
8148 IRIS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.

MERCHANDISE) UND
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
---
BETTIS, CHARLES LEE 
1462 MASSENGALE HOLLOW RD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BONDS, DAVID 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
BONDS, DOMINIQUE LATRELL 
3809 WOODBROOK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
BOURG, ERIC SCOTT 
928 TRI CIRCLE CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (KENTUCKY)
---
BOYD, LONNIE LAVONE 
1807 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041335 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
BROWNER, JOHNNY L 
900 NORTH HICKORY STR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
BURTON, TERRY LAMAR 
1929 GREEN POND ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37349 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
CAL, DOMINIQUE JEROME 
2000 CHAMBER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CHOICE, BRIAN M 
52 W 27TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
---
CHRISTOPHER, JERRY WILLIS 
4313 OHLS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
CHUMLEY, CHESNEY ALEXANDRA 
3109 LANGLEY DRIVE TUNNEL HILL, 30755 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
---
CLAY, GEORGE LAMAR 
7718 CANYON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PATRONIZING PROSTITUTION WITHIN 1.5 MILES OF A SCH
---
CLIMER, MICAH JOEL 
3880 GUMFLAT ROAD BELLS, 38006 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
---
DANIEL, APRIL IRENE 
701 MORRISON SPRING ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
DELONEY, DEPRIEST ROYLOND 
3805 MARK TWAIN CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DUNN, SYDNEY ELIZABETH 
164 PINEHILL DR MOBILE, 36606 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
---
ENGLEOFF, HEATHER GEORGE 
2308 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( RECKLES ENDANGERMENT )
---
EPPS, TYRONE 
201 EADS STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
FERGUSON, CAROLYNN DIANNE 
6775 HICKORY CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
FERNEY, MICHAEL ANDREW 
LOT 2 ROUNDABOUT TRAIL RINGOLD, 37306 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
FLANIGAN, DESMOND CORTEZ 
6414 STALLION LN HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT)
---
FRADY, JONATHAN TRAVIS 
84 HOLLYWOOD DR ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
---
GASS, JULIE ANDREA 
6228 CANOE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
---
GLENN, JORDAN DWAYNE 
67 FAVRE CIR WINCHESTER, 37398 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DUI)
---
GOTHARD, WILLIAM EDWARD 
200 WALKER TOWN RD DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 100
---
HARDAWAY, CHRISTOPHER LEO 
1 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374022781 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
HARDEN, DANIEL HEATH 
7029 SIMS RD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT(NON-SUPPORT)
---
HAYES, HEATHER ELIZABETH 
997 BARBROW TRAIL DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
---
HECKER, ARON JEFFERY 
721 WALKER AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PATRONIZING PROSTITUTION WITHIN 1.5 MILE OF A SCHO
---
HIGGINS, JASON TRAY 
1156 HWY 28 JASPER, 37347 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
HOWE, FRANKLIN JAMES 
COMMUNITY KITCHEN CHATTANOOGA, 37401 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPA
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
JOHNSON, JAMES MIKALE 
5813 BUNCH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
FEDERAL
---
JOHNSON, TOMMY FITZGERALD 
2101 FAUST STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
JOHNSON, TREVOR ALLEN 
3647 ELDER GAP PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
---
JONES, KEVION D 
3528 GLEASON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
JONES, SAMUEL 
213 SHALLOWFORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374111335 
Age at Arrest: 69 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
---
JORDAN, ALLEN LAMAR 
4941 JEFFERY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
JOSHUA, ANTOINE LEBRON 
719 FRAIZER CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED
---
KLINE, TERESA ST CLAIR 
2904 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071403 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
LANSDEN, AIRRONN JAMAR 
721 HARGRAVES AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 374110000 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
LAYMON, JONATHAN LEE 
7739 MOSS ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
---
LEWIS, LARINDER KAY 
3110 D DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
LITTLE, CHRISTINE CAROL 
108 HARDING RD APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VANDALISM ( DOMESTIC
---
LLOYD, ROBERT DYLAN 
3892 SHELTON DR RESECA, 30735 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
MARTINEZ, EDUARDO 
101 SLATESTONE DRIVE WASHINGTON, 278897224 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
MCALLESTER, WILLIAM LUSK 
417 NORTH HERMITAGE AVE LOOKOUT MTN, 37350 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
---
MCANALLY, ZACHARY C 
3712 PICKERING AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MILLER, GEORGE ANTHONY 
3704 CRESTVIEW PL NW CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
MILLER, MELISSA H 
727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATT, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
---
MOORE, MARKITA NICOLE 
1243 POPLAR ST COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
MORRISON, JIMMY 
2904 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MORRISON, SIMONE 
2125 CITICO AVE APT D CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
MURPHY, ANGELA DENISE 
516 LADD AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
NEWBERRY, NICOLETTE PAIGE 
9745 SMITH MORGAN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSS OF DRUG PARA)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSS OF CONTROLLED SUBS)
---
PARIS, JAYQUAN D 
7470 PINEWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
PARKER, MARK LAMAR 
1700 WALKER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
PERKINS, ILAN CORDON 
963 BEASON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
RINGER, CORNELIUS LAMONT 
1711 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1000
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
---
SCOTT, JORDAN TODD 
10017 HAMBY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SIMS, NIA G 
2910 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
SMARTT, DONNA ELAINE 
4518 HIXSON PIKE APT H6 HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
SMITH, PAUL ANTHONY 
Homeless Chattanooga, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
SMITH, TIFFANY MARIE 
2500 POINTE SOUTH ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000
---
SORKNESS, BRIAN SCOTT 
2015 JAMES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SPARKS, WESLEY CECIL 
223 EAGLE VIEW DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SPENCE, TREVIEON TAHAJ 
1420 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
SWAFFORD, JAMIE MIKAYLA 
510 OVERTON DRIVE RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 10000
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF OVER 1000
---
SWANSON, MICHAEL JAMES 
11144 DAVENPORT ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
TALLEY, JAMES CALVIN 
2706 E 44TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374073022 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
---
TELIGADES, CATHERINE GAYE 
621 MEMORIAL DRIVE 902 CHATTANOOGA, 374051302 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
THOMAS, JONATHAN S 
580 FRIENDSHIP ROAD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
TONEY, CHARLES DESHON 
115 FORT TOWN DR. FORT OGLETHORPE, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WALKER, TAVARES RAMON 
1101 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
WISEMAN, ANTHONY PERRY 
6091 TALLANT ROAD CHARLESTON, 37353 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

