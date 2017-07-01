Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Saturday, July 1, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

Here are the mug shots:

ARWOOD, JONATHON DAVID

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 11/27/1978

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ASPINWALL, ASHLEY MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 12/04/1987

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION BARRERA, ALYSHA ROSE

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 05/11/1999

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA BETTIS, CHARLES LEE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 04/18/1979

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BONDS, DAVID

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 05/19/1964

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING BOURG, ERIC SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 04/23/1973

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (KENTUCKY) BOYD, LONNIE LAVONE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 03/14/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2017

Charge(s):

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE BROWNER, JOHNNY L

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 07/25/1968

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR BURTON, TERRY LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 10/18/1962

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT CAL, DOMINIQUE JEROME

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 06/05/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CHOICE, BRIAN M

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 12/07/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION) CHRISTOPHER, JERRY WILLIS

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 07/27/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING CHUMLEY, CHESNEY ALEXANDRA

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 08/08/1998

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2017

Charge(s):

DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR CLAY, GEORGE LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 02/03/1957

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2017

Charge(s):

PATRONIZING PROSTITUTION WITHIN 1.5 MILES OF A SCH CLIMER, MICAH JOEL

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 09/07/1998

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2017

Charge(s):

MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL DANIEL, APRIL IRENE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 02/03/1981

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE DUNN, SYDNEY ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 09/07/1994

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT) ENGLEOFF, HEATHER GEORGE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 05/29/1987

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

EPPS, TYRONE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 11/23/1976

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT FERGUSON, CAROLYNN DIANNE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 11/27/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2017

Charge(s):

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

FERNEY, MICHAEL ANDREW

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 07/23/1987

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) FLANIGAN, DESMOND CORTEZ

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 05/08/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2017

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT) FRADY, JONATHAN TRAVIS

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 04/11/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $1,000 GLENN, JORDAN DWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 10/27/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DUI) GOTHARD, WILLIAM EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 01/11/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 100 HARDAWAY, CHRISTOPHER LEO

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 03/19/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING HARDEN, DANIEL HEATH

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 07/29/1976

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2017

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT(NON-SUPPORT) HAYES, HEATHER ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 02/25/1974

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2017

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE HECKER, ARON JEFFERY

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 05/14/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2017

Charge(s):

PATRONIZING PROSTITUTION WITHIN 1.5 MILE OF A SCHO HIGGINS, JASON TRAY

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 02/16/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HOWE, FRANKLIN JAMES

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 01/02/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPA

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) JOHNSON, JAMES MIKALE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 12/05/1980

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2017

Charge(s):

FEDERAL JOHNSON, TOMMY FITZGERALD

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 06/03/1965

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DOMESTIC ASSAULT) JOHNSON, TREVOR ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 12/06/1996

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2017

Charge(s):

DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR JONES, KEVION D

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 02/08/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2017

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE JONES, SAMUEL

Age at Arrest: 69

Date of Birth: 08/05/1947

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION JOSHUA, ANTOINE LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 01/13/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED LANSDEN, AIRRONN JAMAR

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 02/09/1995

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT LAYMON, JONATHAN LEE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 05/09/1998

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA LLOYD, ROBERT DYLAN

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 01/01/1996

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MARTINEZ, EDUARDO

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 10/03/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE MCALLESTER, WILLIAM LUSK

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 03/25/1999

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2017

Charge(s):

MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL MCANALLY, ZACHARY C

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 01/20/1989

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2017

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MILLER, GEORGE ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 07/18/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2017

Charge(s):

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE MILLER, MELISSA H

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 02/16/1965

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000 MOORE, MARKITA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 03/01/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR MORRISON, JIMMY

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 02/07/1960

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MORRISON, SIMONE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 08/26/1987

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE MURPHY, ANGELA DENISE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 10/27/1977

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PARKER, MARK LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 08/07/1963

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT