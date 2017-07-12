Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
Here are the mug shots:
|ABERNATHY, BRANDY LASHEA
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 10/30/1992
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALI
|
|ALDER, DANA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 05/08/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2017
Charge(s):
|
|APPLEBERRY, PRECIOUS CLESHEA
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/26/1988
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA)
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|APPLEBERRY, XAIVIER DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/14/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY )
|
|AUTRY, ZACHARY LANE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/11/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2017
Charge(s):
|
|BALLEW, WILLIAM CHAD
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 07/13/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2017
Charge(s):
|
|BENTLEY, DEVIN MIKHAIL
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 04/30/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 10
|
|CATRON, DAVID ELIJAH
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/20/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2017
Charge(s):
|
|CHARLES, JON D
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 12/09/1950
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2017
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|CONNER, CASEY LEE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/27/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2017
Charge(s):
|
|COOPER, LARRYEN ANTWON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/26/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2017
Charge(s):
|
|COX, BRANDON DAKOTA
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 02/07/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2017
Charge(s):
|
|CROWE, RYAN ISAIAH
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 02/16/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2017
Charge(s):
|
|CUMMINGS, MACKENZIE LIEGH
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 08/12/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2017
Charge(s):
- MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
|
|DECKER, AMANDA KAYE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/19/1992
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
|
|DODD, THOMAS COLBY
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/12/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DOSS, ALIVIA JEAN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 05/04/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|ELAYAN, ERICA
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 02/01/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|FOSTER, SHERRY YVONNE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 02/07/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2017
Charge(s):
|
|GADDIS, SHAYNAH KAY
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/17/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2017
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- THEFT OVER $1000
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|GOODE, TONYA CHARLENE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 06/09/1976
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2017
Charge(s):
|
|GRISHAM, ANGELA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 09/13/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2017
Charge(s):
|
|HARDEN, MISTY LEE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/13/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIO..SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED PROSTITUTION)
|
|HEADRICK, SHEILA KIM
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 03/09/1956
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2017
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|HINDMAN, DARYL LEE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 07/25/1981
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2017
Charge(s):
|
|KELLIS, ROBERT DAVID
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 09/15/1977
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|KNOX, TRACY LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/03/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( FAILURE TO APPEAR )
|
|LEDFORD, DAVID RYAN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/03/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF GARAGE)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF GARAGE)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF GARAGE)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)
|
|LOTT, ANTHONY Q
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 01/08/1968
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MEYER, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/24/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)
|
|MILLER, ASHLEY BROOK
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/06/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2017
Charge(s):
- FRAUDULENTLY OBTAINING TENNCARE
|
|MORRISON, PATRICK EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/12/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF DEADLY WEA
|
|PATILLO, WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 08/12/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ROBBERY)
|
|RECTOR, AUSTIN CASEY
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 03/11/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2017
Charge(s):
|
|REYNA, DOMINGO BLAKE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/02/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2017
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF (DOMESTIC)
|
|ROACH, JEFFERY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 04/14/1960
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2017
Charge(s):
|
|RUSSELL, MEGHAN ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/26/1979
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2017
Charge(s):
|
|SANDERS, WILLIS EVAN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/24/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
|
|SCOGGINS, JUSTIN TRAVIS
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/15/1988
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2017
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR ( POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNAL
|
|SENTERS, DUPRI MALIK
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 07/23/1995
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2017
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|SHERRILL, TAMMY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/05/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2017
Charge(s):
- CONTEMPT OF COURT ( NON CHILD SUPPORT )
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OVER $500)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OVER $500)
|
|SHROPSHIRE, MARCUS D
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 02/24/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2017
Charge(s):
|
|SMITH, ERIC S
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 05/04/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
|
|SMITH, SHONIQUE NECHELLE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 05/05/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2017
Charge(s):
|
|SPRINGFIELD, WILLIAM TERRY
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 02/13/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2017
Charge(s):
|
|TOMES, FAITH MARIE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 11/05/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
|
|TORBUSH, BRANDON LEWIS
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/11/1993
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|TORBUSH, CHAZ NIXON
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 10/28/1994
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WALKER, DARRELL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 04/30/1968
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 50
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
|