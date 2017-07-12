Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Wednesday, July 12, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

Here are the mug shots:

ABERNATHY, BRANDY LASHEA

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 10/30/1992

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALI ALDER, DANA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 05/08/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $1000 APPLEBERRY, PRECIOUS CLESHEA

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 09/26/1988

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA)

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA APPLEBERRY, XAIVIER DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 04/14/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY ) AUTRY, ZACHARY LANE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 10/11/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING BALLEW, WILLIAM CHAD

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 07/13/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $1000 BENTLEY, DEVIN MIKHAIL

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 04/30/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 10 CATRON, DAVID ELIJAH

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 06/20/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY CHARLES, JON D

Age at Arrest: 66

Date of Birth: 12/09/1950

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2017

Charge(s):

SPEEDING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE CONNER, CASEY LEE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 12/27/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $1,000

COOPER, LARRYEN ANTWON

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 02/26/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION COX, BRANDON DAKOTA

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 02/07/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $1,000 CROWE, RYAN ISAIAH

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 02/16/1996

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2017

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT CUMMINGS, MACKENZIE LIEGH

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 08/12/1998

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2017

Charge(s):

MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL DECKER, AMANDA KAYE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 05/19/1992

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE DODD, THOMAS COLBY

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 01/12/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DOSS, ALIVIA JEAN

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 05/04/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE ELAYAN, ERICA

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 02/01/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE FOSTER, SHERRY YVONNE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 02/07/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $1,000 GADDIS, SHAYNAH KAY

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 05/17/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

THEFT OVER $1000

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

GOODE, TONYA CHARLENE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 06/09/1976

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT GRISHAM, ANGELA LYNN

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 09/13/1975

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2017

Charge(s):

CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE HARDEN, MISTY LEE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 08/13/1981

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIO..SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED PROSTITUTION) HEADRICK, SHEILA KIM

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 03/09/1956

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE HINDMAN, DARYL LEE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 07/25/1981

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OVER $1000 KELLIS, ROBERT DAVID

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 09/15/1977

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA KNOX, TRACY LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 09/03/1987

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( FAILURE TO APPEAR ) LEDFORD, DAVID RYAN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 03/03/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF GARAGE)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF GARAGE)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF GARAGE)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT) LOTT, ANTHONY Q

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 01/08/1968

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MEYER, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 05/24/1982

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)

MILLER, ASHLEY BROOK

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 12/06/1982

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2017

Charge(s):

FRAUDULENTLY OBTAINING TENNCARE MORRISON, PATRICK EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 06/12/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF DEADLY WEA PATILLO, WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 08/12/1971

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ROBBERY) RECTOR, AUSTIN CASEY

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 03/11/1997

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR REYNA, DOMINGO BLAKE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 05/02/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2017

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF (DOMESTIC) ROACH, JEFFERY LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 04/14/1960

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING RUSSELL, MEGHAN ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 10/26/1979

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2017

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT SANDERS, WILLIS EVAN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 02/24/1987

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE SCOGGINS, JUSTIN TRAVIS

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 07/15/1988

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR ( POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNAL SENTERS, DUPRI MALIK

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 07/23/1995

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2017

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF