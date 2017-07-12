Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

 Wednesday, July 12, 2017 74.7°F   clear   Clear

Wednesday, July 12, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ABERNATHY, BRANDY LASHEA 
1911 S. KELLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALI
---
ALDER, DANA MICHELLE 
251 RA GRIFFITH HWY JASPER, 37347 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1000
---
APPLEBERRY, PRECIOUS CLESHEA 
307 GUNSTOCKER RD GEORGETOWN, 373366605 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: 
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA)
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
APPLEBERRY, XAIVIER DEWAYNE 
4519 ST ELMO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY )
---
AUTRY, ZACHARY LANE 
602 WHITE OAK DRIVE KNOXVILLE, 37921 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
BALLEW, WILLIAM CHAD 
616 STALLINGS ROAD TRENTON, 30752 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1000
---
BENTLEY, DEVIN MIKHAIL 
4912 WOODLAND VIEW CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 10
---
BUMPASS, AUSTIN-TYLER DOMINIQUE 
6220 SHALLOWFORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374215437 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSS.

A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
CATRON, DAVID ELIJAH 
165 MASON LANE OLD FORT, 37362 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
CHARLES, JON D 
441 OLIVIA LN SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
CONNER, CASEY LEE 
623 LADD AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
---
COOPER, LARRYEN ANTWON 
3001 DAYTON BLVD RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION
---
COX, BRANDON DAKOTA 
611 VALLEY BRIDGE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
---
CROWE, RYAN ISAIAH 
545 LEAFWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
HARASSMENT
---
CUMMINGS, MACKENZIE LIEGH 
233 CHESTNUT RIDGE ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
---
DECKER, AMANDA KAYE 
815 N. OAKWOOD ST. ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
---
DODD, THOMAS COLBY 
2913 MICHIGAN AVENUE CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DOSS, ALIVIA JEAN 
595 DYER RD EVENSVILLE, 37332 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
ELAYAN, ERICA 
758 TUNNEL HILL ROAD TUNNEL HILL, 30755 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
EVANS, LAMAR MAURICE 
1806 WILCOX BLVD APT D CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
---
FOSTER, SHERRY YVONNE 
523 WEST GORDEN AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
---
FREEMAN, SHAINNA LYNN 
3721 6TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GADDIS, SHAYNAH KAY 
5003 NEWPORT DR EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
THEFT OVER $1000
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
GILPATRICK, TERRY C 
7701 FARMWOOD LANE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
GOODE, TONYA CHARLENE 
5307 WEAVER ST EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
GRISHAM, ANGELA LYNN 
1060 PERSIMMON DRIVE PALM HARBOR, 34683 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE
---
HARDEN, MISTY LEE 
5511 NATIONS ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIO..SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED PROSTITUTION)
---
HEADRICK, SHEILA KIM 
230 MANCHESTER DR. MARYVILLE, 37803 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
HENDRICKS, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL 
40 FOX DEN TRAIL RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HINDMAN, DARYL LEE 
1270 JACOB DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
THEFT OVER $1000
---
HUGHES, JIMMY DEWAYNE 
3400 JENKINS ROAD APT 516 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
JOHNSON, CHRISTOPHER RAY 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
---
JONES, JAMES DEWAYNE 
2803 MORGAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF MARIHUANA)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPH)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF MARIHUANA)
---
KELLIS, ROBERT DAVID 
1304 SAN HSI DR EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
KNOX, TRACY LAMAR 
817 WOODMORE TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( FAILURE TO APPEAR )
---
LEDFORD, DAVID RYAN 
8919 BAYVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF GARAGE)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF GARAGE)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF GARAGE)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)
---
LOTT, ANTHONY Q 
168 JONES CEMETARY RD SUMRALL, 39482 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MCCLINTOCK, MARK DENNIS 
3511 ROSSVILLE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF IDENTITY
FORGERY
FORGERY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
MEYER, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN 
3617 OLD RINGGOLD RD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)
---
MILLER, ASHLEY BROOK 
3530 KETTERING COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FRAUDULENTLY OBTAINING TENNCARE
---
MORRISON, PATRICK EUGENE 
176 PAT WEBB CIRCLE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF DEADLY WEA
---
OWENS, VICTORIA ANN 
2800 12TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
PATILLO, WILLIAM 
1900 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ROBBERY)
---
POLLOCK, NICKOLAS PAUL 
9130 WEST MINISTER CIRCLE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REOKED)
---
RECTOR, AUSTIN CASEY 
8701 HIDDEN BRACHES ROAD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
ROACH, JEFFERY LEBRON 
1407 ROANOKE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063050 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
RUSSELL, MEGHAN ELIZABETH 
11615 GUTH RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
SANDERS, WILLIS EVAN 
5 WEEKS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
---
SCOGGINS, JUSTIN TRAVIS 
HOMELESS RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FAILURE TO APPEAR ( POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNAL
---
SENTERS, DUPRI MALIK 
1900 DUTCH VALLEY DRIVE KNOXVILLE, 37919 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
SEWELL, CALEB LOGAN 
241 WAUHATCHIE PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF HAND GUN WIT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)
VIOLATION OF PROPERTY (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
SHERRILL, TAMMY MICHELLE 
3509 WILSON AVENUE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT ( NON CHILD SUPPORT )
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OVER $500)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OVER $500)
---
SHROPSHIRE, MARCUS D 
425 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101360 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
SIAS, WILLIAM TRAVIS 
8804 WACONDA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARA)
---
SMITH, ERIC S 
4217 CRESTVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
---
SMITH, SHONIQUE NECHELLE 
1418 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
---
SPRINGFIELD, WILLIAM TERRY 
1116 AZALEA CIRCLE CHATSWORTH, 30705 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
TOMES, FAITH MARIE 
161 JOHN MARK COURT MANCHESTER, 37355 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
---
TORBUSH, BRANDON LEWIS 
4658 FALL CREEK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
TORBUSH, CHAZ NIXON 
507 CHERRY STREET OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WALKER, DARRELL DEWAYNE 
10228 BIG PINE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
EVADING ARREST
---
WILLIAMSON, CANDICE RUSHING 
126 LEGGETT RD SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(OBTAINING CONTROLLED BUBS B
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(OBTAINING CONTROLLED SUBS B
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (OBTAINING CONTROLLED SUBS
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (OBTAINING CONTROLLED SUBS
VIOLATION OF PROBATIONV( OBTAINING CONTROLLED SUBS
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (OBTAINING CONTROLLED SUBS
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (OBTAINING CONTROLLED SUBS
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSS OF OXYCODONE)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSS OF METH)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF DRUG PARAPH)

