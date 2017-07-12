 Thursday, July 13, 2017 76.3°F   clear   Clear

Mailik Phillips, 20, Arrested For July 2 Murder Of Validated Gang Member, Damico Lawrence

Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Mailik Phillips, 20, was taken into custody on Wednesday by CPD's Fugitive Unit with assistance from the United States Marshals Service and the Walker County Sheriff's Office.
 
Chattanooga Police said Damico Lawrence, 27, a validated gang member, was shot and killed at the Hamilton Inn on Rossville Boulevard on Sunday, July 2.
 
Phillips is charged with criminal homicide and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony. He will be booked into the Hamilton County Jail once extradited from Georgia. 
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525

Top County Government Salaries 2017

Here are top county government salaries for 2017. Those for the district attorney's office are at the bottom. Their pay comes from both county and state sources. The DA salaries do not include this year's raises. METCALFE, JAMES K APPOINTED OFFICIAL MEDICAL EXAMINER $188,967.34 COGSWELL, STEVEN C FORENSIC PATHOLOGIST MEDICAL EXAMINER $178,592. BALES, DAVID ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ABERNATHY, RANDALL SCOTT  8874 DAISY DALLAS ROAD HIXSON, 37343  Age at Arrest: 53 years old Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA THEFT OF PROPERTY( OVER 1,000) -- ABSTON, LISA M  6826 SNOWHILL ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363  Age at Arrest: 46 years old Arresting ... (click for more)

Opinion

Proposed Partnership Zone Raises Questions

For many of the last several weeks and months, there have been public inquiries, questions and concerns which center on several education-related issues. Education, a reflection of our democratic society, has been called the great “Equalizer.” State and local education leaders will soon meet in Chattanooga to plot a course forward, and we can only hope that our children and community ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Don’t Touch That Statue

Guarding the front lawn of the Hamilton County Courthouse there has stood a statue of Lt. General Alexander P. Stewart for the past 101 years. But we are told the Tennessee Chapter of the NAACP is planning a campaign to have the likeness of the Confederate officer removed in the name of equality, this in the same way other black racists have done in other Southern cities – most ... (click for more)

Sports

Three Ooltewah Baseball Stars Sign With Cleveland State

Three Ooltewah baseball seniors have have signed to play baseball at Cleveland State for coach Mike Policastro. Sam Zettel, Ethan Walls and Daniel Willie, all key cogs in Ooltewah's district and region championships, will stay together as they enter their collegiate career. Zettel hit .277 with 22 RBIs and 20 runs scored during his senior year while playing shortstop. ... (click for more)

Lookouts Pull Out 5-3 12-Inning Win Over Pensacola Wednesday

PENSACOLA, Fla.  -- Andy Wilkins hit an RBI double in the top of the 12th inning to help lead the Chattanooga Lookouts to a 5-3 win over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos on Wednesday. Nick Gordon scored the go-ahead run on the double after he was hit with a pitch to lead off the inning and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt. Later in the inning, Chattanooga added an insurance ... (click for more)


