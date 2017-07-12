Mailik Phillips, 20, Arrested For July 2 Murder Of Validated Gang Member, Damico Lawrence

Mailik Phillips, 20, was taken into custody on Wednesday by CPD's Fugitive Unit with assistance from the United States Marshals Service and the Walker County Sheriff's Office.

Chattanooga Police said Damico Lawrence, 27, a validated gang member, was shot and killed at the Hamilton Inn on Rossville Boulevard on Sunday, July 2.

Phillips is charged with criminal homicide and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony. He will be booked into the Hamilton County Jail once extradited from Georgia.