Graves, House Advance President Trump’s Promise To Strengthen Military

Friday, July 14, 2017
 Rep. Tom Graves (R-GA-14) on Friday voted for and the House passed the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2018 (H.R. 2810), annual legislation that authorizes funding for the Department of Defense.

“One reason the American people elected President Trump is because he promised to strengthen the military and make national defense a national priority again. This bill puts the president’s plan to rebuild the military into action,” said Rep. Graves. “The bill also makes important investments that strengthen Georgia’s contribution to our national security, including crucial funds for cybersecurity operations at Fort Gordon and surveillance aircraft stationed at Moody Air Force Base.”

Below is a list of the bill’s highlights: 

·        Helps rebuild the military by authorizing $695.9 billion for the Department of Defense and defense-related activities;

·        Authorizes an increase in the size of the military to address the threats against the United States, including growing the Army by 17,000 active-duty, Reserve and Guard soldiers;

·        Provides for a 2.4 percent pay raise for servicemembers;

·        Provides $103 million for A-10C Warthog wing upgrades, which will help preserve close-air support capability provided by units like those at Moody Air Force Base;

·        Provides $417 million for the recapitalization of the E-8C Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System (JSTARS) fleet, which is flown out of Robins Air Force Base;

·        Includes $8 billion for cyber operations – an increase of $1.7 billion – including cyber operations at Fort Gordon;

·        Provides authorization for 20 C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, which are manufactured in Marietta, Georgia;

·        Authorizes upgrades to 85 M1A2 Abrams tanks and 93 Bradley Fighting vehicles, which will benefit the armored brigade combat teams at Fort Stewart;

·        Provides $43.3 million in Military Construction for a Combat Vehicle Warehouse at Albany Marine Corps Logistic Base;

·        Provides $10.8 million for an Air Traffic Control Tower at Fort Benning, Georgia;

·        Provides $32 million for an Air Force Reserve Command mission complex at Robins Air Force Base;

·        Provides $79.5 million for facilities at Fort Gordon, including new cyber instructional facilities.


July 15, 2017

3 Winners Named In Chattanoogan.com Contest For Set Of Chattanooga Photo Books

July 14, 2017

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

July 14, 2017

Former Insurance Agent Indicted On Fraud Charge In Grundy County


Three winners were chosen in the Chattanoogan.com contest for those liking us on Facebook and Twitter. Winners receive the complete set of the Chattanooga Photo Books published by Chattanoogan.com.

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Berz). III. Minute Approval. IV. Special Presentation.

An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment and arrest of a former insurance agent from Hixson. At the request of 12th District


A.P. Stewart Was An Honorable Man - And Response (6)

I would venture a wild guess that two days ago you could not find five people in Hamilton County that even knew there was a statue on the Hamilton County Courthouse grounds.  And if you found someone that was aware of the statue, they couldn't identify who was being honored or why.   Now it has suddenly become a "cause celebre" for the "politically correct" and those

Roy Exum: The ‘Real’ McQueen

County Mayor Jim Coppinger has met several times with State Education Commissioner Candice McQueen and his stance against her taking over five of our inner-city schools seems to have softened. I attributed it to his alleged allergy to a pretty girl's perfume. So when I mentioned he shouldn't let this woman into our nirvana at Wednesday's commission meeting, one thing led to another

Lookouts Rally For Two Runs In Bottom Of Ninth To Beat Jacksonville Thursday, 5-4

The Chattanooga Lookouts defeated the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 5-4 in game one of the home series for the Lookouts on Thursday night. History was made at AT&T Field on Thursday night when the Chattanooga Lookouts hosted the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp for the first time ever. Jacksonville, who was previously known as the Jacksonville Suns until their rebranding, changed their

Local Tennis: Championships - The City

For decades, Chattanooga has been known for producing outstanding tennis players and hosting top-level tournaments. The Chattanooga City Championship dates back to the early 1930s, stopped play a dozen years ago, but thanks to local tennis enthusiasts, the Chattanooga Tennis Association and host club Manker Patten, now known as The City will be held July 20-23. Open


