Graves, House Advance President Trump’s Promise To Strengthen Military

annual legislation that authorizes funding for the Department of Defense.



“One reason the American people elected President Trump is because he promised to strengthen the military and make national defense a national priority again. This bill puts the president’s plan to rebuild the military into action,” said Rep. Graves. “The bill also makes important investments that strengthen Georgia’s contribution to our national security, including crucial funds for cybersecurity operations at Fort Gordon and surveillance aircraft stationed at Moody Air Force Base.”



Below is a list of the bill’s highlights:

Rep. Tom Graves (R-GA-14) on Friday voted for and the House passed the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2018 (H.R. 2810),

· Helps rebuild the military by authorizing $695.9 billion for the Department of Defense and defense-related activities;



· Authorizes an increase in the size of the military to address the threats against the United States, including growing the Army by 17,000 active-duty, Reserve and Guard soldiers;





· Provides for a 2.4 percent pay raise for servicemembers;





· Provides $103 million for A-10C Warthog wing upgrades, which will help preserve close-air support capability provided by units like those at Moody Air Force Base;





· Provides $417 million for the recapitalization of the E-8C Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System (JSTARS) fleet, which is flown out of Robins Air Force Base;





· Includes $8 billion for cyber operations – an increase of $1.7 billion – including cyber operations at Fort Gordon;





· Provides authorization for 20 C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, which are manufactured in Marietta, Georgia;





· Authorizes upgrades to 85 M1A2 Abrams tanks and 93 Bradley Fighting vehicles, which will benefit the armored brigade combat teams at Fort Stewart;





· Provides $43.3 million in Military Construction for a Combat Vehicle Warehouse at Albany Marine Corps Logistic Base;





· Provides $10.8 million for an Air Traffic Control Tower at Fort Benning, Georgia;





· Provides $32 million for an Air Force Reserve Command mission complex at Robins Air Force Base;





· Provides $79.5 million for facilities at Fort Gordon, including new cyber instructional facilities.