City Council To Consider Resolution Asking State To Hold Off On Take-Over Of 5 Low-Performing Schools For At Least 5 Years

The City Council will consider a resolution on Tuesday calling for the state Department of Education to hold off for at least five years on a take-over of five low-performing Hamilton County Schools.

The resolution, sponsored by Councilman Russell Gilbert, asks that new superintendent Dr. Bryan Johnson be given two years to make "discernible progress" for students in the IZone Schools.

It asks that the schools remain in the county school system for three years after that.

State Education Commissioner Candice McQueen is in Hamilton County this week for a series of private meetings with citizens on the take-over.

The schools include Woodmore Elementary School, Orchard Knob Elementary School, Orchard Knob Middle School, Dalewood Middle School and Brainerd High School.

Here is the resolution:

 WHEREAS, one of the aims of the City Council is to protect the general welfare of

Chattanooga and its citizens; and

WHEREAS, ensuring that young people in our city receive a proper education is

consistent with that aim; and

WHEREAS, the State of Tennessee Department of Education (“DOE”) is considering

taking certain steps regarding schools designated in the Innovation Zone (“iZone”), which

include Woodmore Elementary School, Orchard Knob Elementary School, Orchard Knob

Middle School, Dalewood Middle School, and Brainerd High School; and

WHEREAS, the community desires additional time to engage the DOE on these steps to

ensure they are in the best interest of our young people; and

WHEREAS, the City Council thinks it is proper to publicly express its desire for DOE to

conduct additional discussions with the community pertaining to the possible takeover of schools

in the iZone.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF CHATTANOOGA, TENNESSEE, that it hereby respectfully requests the Tennessee

Department of Education allow for additional discussions with, and input from, the community

on the next steps regarding schools designated in the iZone.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the Tennessee Department of Education allow the

new superintendent of schools of Hamilton County a full two (2) years to make use of the

increased funding provided by the designation of “iZone” schools to show discernable student

academic progress, and must allow these five (5) schools to remain under Hamilton County

School Board jurisdiction to continue for the three (3) following years with the iZone designation

and the increased necessary funds that designation provides.


3 Winners Named In Chattanoogan.com Contest For Set Of Chattanooga Photo Books

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Former Insurance Agent Indicted On Fraud Charge In Grundy County


Three winners were chosen in the Chattanoogan.com contest for those liking us on Facebook and Twitter. Winners receive the complete set of the Chattanooga Photo Books published by Chattanoogan.com. ... (click for more)

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Berz). III. Minute Approval. IV. Special Presentation. ... (click for more)

An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment and arrest of a former insurance agent from Hixson. At the request of 12th District ... (click for more)


Opinion

A.P. Stewart Was An Honorable Man - And Response (6)

I would venture a wild guess that two days ago you could not find five people in Hamilton County that even knew there was a statue on the Hamilton County Courthouse grounds.  And if you found someone that was aware of the statue, they couldn't identify who was being honored or why.   Now it has suddenly become a "cause celebre" for the "politically correct" and those ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The ‘Real’ McQueen

County Mayor Jim Coppinger has met several times with State Education Commissioner Candice McQueen and his stance against her taking over five of our inner-city schools seems to have softened. I attributed it to his alleged allergy to a pretty girl’s perfume. So when I mentioned he shouldn’t let this woman into our nirvana at Wednesday’s commission meeting, one thing led to another ... (click for more)

Sports

Signal Mountain Leading CASL City Meet After First Day

TEAM SCORES: 1. Signal Mountain 1,204; 2. Dalton 928; 3. Stuart Heights 832; 4. Ooltewah 777; 5. Country Club 476; 6. Fairyland 450; 7. Cleveland 405; 8. Big Ridge 316; 9. Catoosa 216; 10. Ridgeside 141; 11. Red Bank 98; 12. Waterdogs 87; 13. Cumberland 82. INDIVIDUAL RESULTS 8 & UNDER GIRLS 50 FREE – 1. Anna Boyd (Ooltewah) 35.84. 100 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – 1. Anna ... (click for more)

Local Tennis: Championships - The City

For decades, Chattanooga has been known for producing outstanding tennis players and hosting top-level tournaments. The Chattanooga City Championship dates back to the early 1930s, stopped play a dozen years ago, but thanks to local tennis enthusiasts, the Chattanooga Tennis Association and host club Manker Patten, now known as The City will be held July 20-23. Open ... (click for more)


