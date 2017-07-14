City Council To Consider Resolution Asking State To Hold Off On Take-Over Of 5 Low-Performing Schools For At Least 5 Years

The City Council will consider a resolution on Tuesday calling for the state Department of Education to hold off for at least five years on a take-over of five low-performing Hamilton County Schools.
The resolution, sponsored by Councilman Russell Gilbert, asks that new superintendent Dr. Bryan Johnson be given two years to make "discernible progress" for students in the IZone Schools.
It asks that the schools remain in the county school system for three years after that.
State Education Commissioner Candice McQueen is in Hamilton County this week for a series of private meetings with citizens on the take-over.
The schools include Woodmore Elementary School, Orchard Knob Elementary School, Orchard Knob Middle School, Dalewood Middle School and Brainerd High School.
Here is the resolution:
WHEREAS, one of the aims of the City Council is to protect the general welfare of
Chattanooga and its citizens; and
WHEREAS, ensuring that young people in our city receive a proper education is
consistent with that aim; and
WHEREAS, the State of Tennessee Department of Education (“DOE”) is considering
taking certain steps regarding schools designated in the Innovation Zone (“iZone”), which
include Woodmore Elementary School, Orchard Knob Elementary School, Orchard Knob
Middle School, Dalewood Middle School, and Brainerd High School; and
WHEREAS, the community desires additional time to engage the DOE on these steps to
ensure they are in the best interest of our young people; and
WHEREAS, the City Council thinks it is proper to publicly express its desire for DOE to
conduct additional discussions with the community pertaining to the possible takeover of schools
in the iZone.
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY
OF CHATTANOOGA, TENNESSEE, that it hereby respectfully requests the Tennessee
Department of Education allow for additional discussions with, and input from, the community
on the next steps regarding schools designated in the iZone.
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the Tennessee Department of Education allow the
new superintendent of schools of Hamilton County a full two (2) years to make use of the
increased funding provided by the designation of “iZone” schools to show discernable student
academic progress, and must allow these five (5) schools to remain under Hamilton County
School Board jurisdiction to continue for the three (3) following years with the iZone designation
and the increased necessary funds that designation provides.