Motorcyclist Struck By Car On Highway 58 On Sunday Night

Monday, July 17, 2017

A motorcyclist was struck by a car in front of Family Dollar on Highway 58.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m.

 


July 17, 2017

Man Found Lying Beside Highway 153 Fights EMS Personnel, Police

A man reported to be non-responsive lying by Highway 153 southbound near Lee Highway reared up and began fighting EMS personnel and then police. Geremy Lewis Harris, 28, of 5031 Eller Road, was charged with pedestrian on the roadway, two counts of assault, evading arrest, resisting arrest, public intoxication, and disorderly conduct. In the incident on Sunday, two officers ... (click for more)

Aabama Man Arrested After He Is Caught With Key To Stolen Prius Found Abandoned In Hamilton County

An Alabama man was arrested on Sunday after he was found with the key to a stolen Prius that had a handgun and a bag of crystal meth inside. Jacob Mark Gates, 24, of Northpoint, Ala., was charged with theft of property, possession of meth, and possession of a handgun. A sheriff's deputy was dispatched to Debbie Lane after a red Toyota Prius was found in a wood line. A short ... (click for more)

Opinion

House Bills Threaten Independent Science

The House of Representatives passed two bills that threaten independent science and the process by which EPA forms policy to protect the environment and human health.   The so-called HONEST Act (H.R. 1430) would bar the EPA from considering any peer-reviewed scientific work that is not publicly available. On the surface, this seems to increase transparency. In reality, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Our Super’s First Hurdle

As new school superintendent Bryan Johnson settles in a new chair on his first day, the No. 1 task this week will be to suppress the state’s take-over of five public schools in Hamilton County. Oh, his to-do list is lengthy, especially with $230 million in deferred building maintenance and no money, but the biggest thing he needs is what all of us want – a chance. Johnson did ... (click for more)

Sports

JOHN HUNT: Swimming Makes Big Impression On All

I must confess that I made a pretty big mistake a few weeks ago, but I’m here to admit it and to promise it won’t happen again. This is my 38 th year covering amateur sports and at times, I love it more than life itself.  Through the years, I’ve made countless dear friends with my involvement with athletes, coaches, officials, administrators and fans alike.  It’s almost ... (click for more)

PHOTOS: CASL Swim Meet Finals

(click for more)


