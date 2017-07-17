Randy Boyd For Governor To Report Over $4.3 Million Raised From Donors In All 95 Tennessee Counties, Including $2 Million From Himself

Monday, July 17, 2017

March 1.

Randy Boyd, Republican candidate for governor, announced Monday that his first campaign finance report will show his campaign collected more than $4.3 million in total contributions from donors in all 95 Tennessee counties in four months of campaigning.“I am deeply grateful for the early and generous support from so many Tennesseans,” Mr. Boyd said. “There are many ways to contribute and to help our campaign effort, but these early dollars from all 95 counties mean a lot and are a good indication of my commitment to campaign in and earn the support of every corner of our state.During the gubernatorial campaign’s first financial reporting period, Mr. Boyd’s report will show he raised more than $2.3 million from over 1,500 grassroots donations from March 1 to June 30 representing all 95 counties – and that he contributed another $2 million to demonstrate his own personal support for his statewide campaign.Mr. Boyd said his early contribution is part of a pledge he made to his political and fundraising teams that he intends to cover all overhead and operational costs during the campaign to bank away all dollars raised from others for the voter contact and advertising funds essential to any winning campaign.“We’ve said from the beginning that resources will not be an issue in winning this campaign, but we will not be doing it with dollars alone. No other candidate or campaign will outwork us in meeting voters where they live and in earning their trust and support as we take our grassroots campaign to every county in our state,” Mr. Boyd said.With more than $3.5 million cash on hand at the end of the reporting period, Mr. Boyd said he was pleased by the significant progress the campaign has made while banking away crucial funds:“When we began the campaign, we mapped out a detailed budget plan, and like any good business person likes to see, I am happy to report that expenses are below budget, and our donations are significantly above initial projections, so I am proud of our team for managing the campaign so efficiently and effectively.”Steve Smith, Mr. Boyd’s state finance chairman, said, “It can sometimes be tough to raise money in a crowded field, but thanks to our great candidate and a strong and dedicated statewide finance team, the events we held in all three grand divisions of Tennessee were very successful, and I could not be more pleased with the progress we’re making to ensure Randy’s campaign has the resources needed to win.”Although the Republican primary election for governor is more than a year away, Mr. Boyd has already visited all 95 counties in the state – and has actively campaigned in 80 counties, and in most, multiple times since his announcement in March.Mr. Boyd said he has also accumulated nearly 30,500 Facebook fans just since