 Monday, July 17, 2017 88.2°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Randy Boyd For Governor To Report Over $4.3 Million Raised From Donors In All 95 Tennessee Counties, Including $2 Million From Himself

Monday, July 17, 2017
Randy Boyd, Republican candidate for governor, announced Monday that his first campaign finance report will show his campaign collected more than $4.3 million in total contributions from donors in all 95 Tennessee counties in four months of campaigning.

“I am deeply grateful for the early and generous support from so many Tennesseans,” Mr. Boyd said. “There are many ways to contribute and to help our campaign effort, but these early dollars from all 95 counties mean a lot and are a good indication of my commitment to campaign in and earn the support of every corner of our state.


During the gubernatorial campaign’s first financial reporting period, Mr. Boyd’s report will show he raised more than $2.3 million from over 1,500 grassroots donations from March 1 to June 30 representing all 95 counties – and that he contributed another $2 million to demonstrate his own personal support for his statewide campaign.

Mr. Boyd said his early contribution is part of a pledge he made to his political and fundraising teams that he intends to cover all overhead and operational costs during the campaign to bank away all dollars raised from others for the voter contact and advertising funds essential to any winning campaign.

“We’ve said from the beginning that resources will not be an issue in winning this campaign, but we will not be doing it with dollars alone. No other candidate or campaign will outwork us in meeting voters where they live and in earning their trust and support as we take our grassroots campaign to every county in our state,” Mr. Boyd said.

With more than $3.5 million cash on hand at the end of the reporting period, Mr. Boyd said he was pleased by the significant progress the campaign has made while banking away crucial funds:

“When we began the campaign, we mapped out a detailed budget plan, and like any good business person likes to see, I am happy to report that expenses are below budget, and our donations are significantly above initial projections, so I am proud of our team for managing the campaign so efficiently and effectively.”

Steve Smith, Mr. Boyd’s state finance chairman, said, “It can sometimes be tough to raise money in a crowded field, but thanks to our great candidate and a strong and dedicated statewide finance team, the events we held in all three grand divisions of Tennessee were very successful, and I could not be more pleased with the progress we’re making to ensure Randy’s campaign has the resources needed to win.”

Although the Republican primary election for governor is more than a year away, Mr. Boyd has already visited all 95 counties in the state – and has actively campaigned in 80 counties, and in most, multiple times since his announcement in March.

Mr. Boyd said he has also accumulated nearly 30,500 Facebook fans just since March 1.

July 17, 2017

Bradley County Mailboxes Vandalized; Suspects Identified

July 17, 2017

Hamilton County Woman Charged With TennCare Fraud

July 17, 2017

Fort Oglethorpe Arrest Report For July 7-13


Over the past 10 days numerous mailbox vandalisms have been reported in the Tasso community, which is in the northeastern section of Bradley County. Investigators have identified the suspects ... (click for more)

A Hamilton County woman is charged with TennCare fraud involving doctor shopping, or using TennCare to go to multiple providers in a short time period in order to obtain controlled substances. ... (click for more)

Here is the Fort Oglethorpe arrest report for July 7-13: 07-7-17 Julia Ann Vipod, 18, of 584 Pine Grove Access, Ringgold arrested on charges of drunk and disorderly and underage consumption. ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Bradley County Mailboxes Vandalized; Suspects Identified

Over the past 10 days numerous mailbox vandalisms have been reported in the Tasso community, which is in the northeastern section of Bradley County. Investigators have identified the suspects responsible for the vandalism acts and criminal charges are pending. Anybody who lives in the Tasso area and has discovered your mailbox damaged within the 10 day period is asked to contact ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Woman Charged With TennCare Fraud

A Hamilton County woman is charged with TennCare fraud involving doctor shopping, or using TennCare to go to multiple providers in a short time period in order to obtain controlled substances. The Office of Inspector General, with the assistance of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday announced the arrest of Ashley Brooke Weaver, 34, of Chattanooga.  She is charged ... (click for more)

Opinion

House Bills Threaten Independent Science

The House of Representatives passed two bills that threaten independent science and the process by which EPA forms policy to protect the environment and human health.   The so-called HONEST Act (H.R. 1430) would bar the EPA from considering any peer-reviewed scientific work that is not publicly available. On the surface, this seems to increase transparency. In reality, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Our Super’s First Hurdle

As new school superintendent Bryan Johnson settles in a new chair on his first day, the No. 1 task this week will be to suppress the state’s take-over of five public schools in Hamilton County. Oh, his to-do list is lengthy, especially with $230 million in deferred building maintenance and no money, but the biggest thing he needs is what all of us want – a chance. Johnson did ... (click for more)

Sports

JOHN HUNT: Swimming Makes Big Impression On All

I must confess that I made a pretty big mistake a few weeks ago, but I’m here to admit it and to promise it won’t happen again. This is my 38 th year covering amateur sports and at times, I love it more than life itself.  Through the years, I’ve made countless dear friends with my involvement with athletes, coaches, officials, administrators and fans alike.  It’s almost ... (click for more)

CFC Hosts Asheville City SC In Inaugural Blue Ridge Derby

"The Scenic Soccer City" and "The Land of Sky" are making the final preparations for the inaugural BLUE RIDGE DERBY: an annual matchup between Chattanooga FC and Asheville City SC. The first match will take place THIS Wednesday, 7:30pm, at Finley Stadium. It's a bittersweet matchup for both clubs, who saw early postseason exits in the NPSL playoffs. Wednesday's match will give fans ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors