Fort Oglethorpe Arrest Report For July 7-13

Monday, July 17, 2017

Here is the Fort Oglethorpe arrest report for July 7-13:

07-7-17
Julia Ann Vipod, 18, of 584 Pine Grove Access, Ringgold arrested on charges of drunk and disorderly and underage consumption.

Sheila Elaine Shaw, 55, of 273 Brown Drive SE, Cleveland, TN arrested on charges of improper turn and suspended license.

Fransisco Aguayo Gonzalez, 18, of 280 Carron Drive, Ringgold arrested on charges of possession of marijuana, improper turn, driving while unlicensed and unregistered vehicle.

Kimberly Byrd Richards, 51, of 1497 Highway 157, Lookout Mountain arrested on charges of distracted driver and suspended license.

07-8-17
Christopher Aaron Holley, 34, of 1521 East Crane Street, Rossville arrested on charges of driving under the influence of drugs and possession of schedule I.

Roger Lee Wilborn, 38, of 117 East 11th Street, Chattanooga arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Jimmy Lee Stanley, 53, of 108 Waynes Lane, Ringgold arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving while license suspended.

Richard James Keen, 28, of 1221 Stewart Road, Ringgold arrested on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol.

07-10-17
Wendy Michelle Mariah Crawley, 35, of 3412 Houston Valley Road, Ringgold arrested on an outstanding warrant.

07-11-17
Danny Wayne Shirley, 31, of 95 Everglades Boulevard, Rossville arrested on charges of burglary and violation of Georgia’s controlled substance act.

Selena Denise Davenport, 44, of 522 Schmitt Road, Rossville arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended.

07-12-17
Kamessa Gene Martin, 19, of 4443 Luna Lane, Chattanooga arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and felony obstruction.

07-13-17
David Russell Morris, 42, of 113 Chambers Street, Rossville arrested on charges of outstanding warrant and stop sign violation.

Citation Statistics:

Speeding……….6
License required…………4
Vehicles to drive on right side of roadway…………1
Driving while license suspended or revoked………3
Proof of insurance required……….5
Following too closely………….4
Operation of vehicle without current plate……….3
Failure to obey stop signs and/or yield signs………1
Possession of marijuana……….1
Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs……….4
Failure to exercise due care………3
Required position and methods of turning at intersections…………3
Suspended registration……….3
Failure to move over for emergency vehicles………..2
Failure to obey traffic control devices……….2
Seat belt violations………..7
U-turns……….2
Underage consumption……….1
Driving on roadways laned for traffic……….3
Light or flag projecting load……….1



July 17, 2017

