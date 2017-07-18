Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Tuesday, July 18, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

APPLING-STEWART, SHONDRICK CHRISTIAN

4002 LARA LANE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

EVADING ARREST

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

---

BARBEE, DAVID LEE

9823 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CRIMINAL LITTERING

POSS.

Here are the mug shots:

APPLING-STEWART, SHONDRICK CHRISTIAN

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 12/07/1998

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2017

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS BARBEE, DAVID LEE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 01/13/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL LITTERING

POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO

POSSESSION OF ICE METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE BEASLEY, STEPHEN LAJUAN

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 03/02/1966

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BELL, BRAXTON D

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 05/08/1994

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF SERVICES BELL, LORENZO TYRELL

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 11/01/1994

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00 BRYANT, HPHEAR DEMERA

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 06/04/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2017

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO BUMPASS, AUSTIN-TYLER DOMINIQUE

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 08/21/1998

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OVER $500

EVADING ARREST BUSH, ANGELA FAYE

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 01/26/1967

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY CLAYTON, KELLY DENEICE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 09/23/1979

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTIT CLICK, JAMEY HUGH

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 10/23/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY





COLEMAN, ALEX

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 08/24/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2017

Charge(s):

FALSIFICATION OF THE RESULTS OF A DRUG TEST (ATTEM COLLIER, MARTIN DAVID

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 02/21/1961

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

RESTRICTIONS ON USE OF CONTROLLED-ACCESS ROADWAY CONNER, JEREMY KEITH

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 06/12/1972

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) COONROD, RICKY JEROME

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 11/01/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA DANIEL, BRANDI MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 01/25/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR) DEAKINS, ALAN THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 02/10/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION DUBLE, ASHLEY NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 12/18/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2017

Charge(s):

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA DURHAM, JASON MARK

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 12/17/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2017

Charge(s):

STALKING ELLISON, GARY L

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 10/21/1987

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2017

Charge(s):

ASSAULT GINEVAN, SHANE ALAN

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 02/13/1978

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

GIPSON, SCALKITA DESHAY

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 02/06/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $1,000 GRAHAM, DAVID WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 10/01/1967

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (DADE COUNTY GA) HAMLIN, ALIXANDRA BALLANTYNE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 02/24/1991

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM HAYES, MARCUS ALTWON

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 08/14/1972

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY) HICKEL, DARRELL J

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 03/21/1991

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE HILL, CHARLES VINCENT

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 12/03/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR INMAN, SHAWN DOUGLAS

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 12/24/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT JACKSON, CHARLES LUKE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 01/28/1993

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR JOHNSON, JACORY MARTAE

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 06/02/1999

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2017

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS JOHNSON, JOSHUA NATHANIEL

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 09/01/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

KAMRAN, DESTINEE JAYNALEE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 07/27/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2017

Charge(s):

VANDALISM UNDER $1,000

ASSAULT

ASSAULT

ASSAULT KING, AMANDA RENEE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 05/11/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT) LESTER, STEPHEN DOANTAE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 08/31/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LIVINGSTON, TAMARA DENISE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 03/04/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1000 MAYS, SKYE MARIE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 12/22/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, LICENSE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY MCDANIEL, MICHAEL KEITH

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 04/29/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAUL MITCHELL, TRACY ELLIOT

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 03/17/1966

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY MOSS, EDWARD MAURICE

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 11/27/1967

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $1,000 ODUM, DEVONTAY LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 11/07/1997

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE ORTH, CASEY S

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 04/28/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000

PEREZ, DAVID ROBELIRO

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 01/05/1979

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF DRIVER'S LICENSE LAW

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION PRATT, EMMANUEL

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 01/18/1963

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION ROBINSON, DAWN RENEE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 11/03/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION( POSS OF CONTROLLED SUBS)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY) SANDRIDGE, SENECA ANTWAN

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 01/13/1977

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OVER $1000 SCHILD, ANASTASIA MORGAN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 08/16/1988

Arresting Agency: Alcoholic BEV Comm



Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2017

Charge(s):

DISPENSING ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE SHELTON, CHARLES LEVADA

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 02/16/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT SHEPHARD, DESTINY MONIQUE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 04/13/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2017

Charge(s):

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY SMITH, PAUL ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 12/27/1972

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

RESISTING ARREST SNEED, ASHLEY NOELLE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 06/02/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE STARNES, BRANDON LEE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 10/15/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA