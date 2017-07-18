Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
APPLING-STEWART, SHONDRICK CHRISTIAN
4002 LARA LANE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
EVADING ARREST
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
BARBEE, DAVID LEE
9823 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL LITTERING
POSS.
A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
POSSESSION OF ICE METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
---
BARTLEY, RACHEL LEIGH
2123 ROGERS RD APT A ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE( METHADONE)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE(MARIJUANA)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
BEASLEY, STEPHEN LAJUAN
TDOC BLEDSOE, 37367
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BELL, BRAXTON D
1664 GREENDALE WAY HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF SERVICES
---
BELL, LORENZO TYRELL
2602 E. 46TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00
---
BRYANT, HPHEAR DEMERA
708 MCGOWAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112121
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
---
BUMPASS, AUSTIN-TYLER DOMINIQUE
4110 HARBOUR HILL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OVER $500
EVADING ARREST
---
BUSH, ANGELA FAYE
1811 RUBIO STREET APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
CLAYTON, KELLY DENEICE
1600 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTIT
---
CLICK, JAMEY HUGH
67 CLEARVIEW LANE GUNTERSVILLE, 35976
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
COLEMAN, ALEX
508 ROYAL CREST DRIVE HIXSON, 373430000
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FALSIFICATION OF THE RESULTS OF A DRUG TEST (ATTEM
---
COLLIER, MARTIN DAVID
32 WEST PACIFIC AVE SPOKANE, 99021
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
RESTRICTIONS ON USE OF CONTROLLED-ACCESS ROADWAY
---
CONNER, JEREMY KEITH
9728 BLUE SPRINGS ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
CONWAY, JACQULYN KRISTIN
6354 FAIRVIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSS OF CONTROLLED SUBS)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (STALKING)
---
COONROD, RICKY JEROME
710 CARUTHERS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
DANIEL, BRANDI MICHELLE
8514 B MIDDLE VALLEY ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
---
DEAKINS, ALAN THOMAS
409 OAK AVENUE SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
DUBLE, ASHLEY NICOLE
4720 TARPON TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374162219
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
DURHAM, JASON MARK
7106 SENTRY LANE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
STALKING
---
ELLISON, GARY L
3321 GARRISON ROAD DAYTON, 37336
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
FRISBEE, ALYSON MARIE
105 CROSS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(FAILURE TO APPEAR)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DRIVING ON SUSPENDED)
---
GINEVAN, SHANE ALAN
557 ACR 4274 PALESTINE, 75803
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
GIPSON, SCALKITA DESHAY
3401 CAMBELL STREET APT 1103 CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
---
GRAHAM, DAVID WAYNE
7637 PRIVET LANE HARRIASON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (DADE COUNTY GA)
---
HAMILTON, WANDA GAY
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
HAMLIN, ALIXANDRA BALLANTYNE
3400 LISA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM
---
HAYES, MARCUS ALTWON
509 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
---
HICKEL, DARRELL J
6 TRENTON APT 1 RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
HILL, CHARLES VINCENT
240 CAMBRIDGE CIR ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR
---
INMAN, SHAWN DOUGLAS
608 DANBRIDGE DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
JACKSON, CHARLES LUKE
DOESNT HAVE ADDRESS HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
JOHNSON, JACORY MARTAE
1903 EAST 33RD STREET CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
EVADING ARREST
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
JOHNSON, JOSHUA NATHANIEL
7430 MAHAN GAP ROAD OOTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
---
KAMRAN, DESTINEE JAYNALEE
913 DOUGLAS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM UNDER $1,000
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
---
KING, AMANDA RENEE
503 LYNN AVE ATHENS, 37303
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)
---
LESTER, STEPHEN DOANTAE
6102 VANCE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
LIVINGSTON, TAMARA DENISE
1305 10TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1000
---
LOWERY, DYLAN AUSTIN
2000 EAST 23RD CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MAYS, SKYE MARIE
3004 14TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, LICENSE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
MCDANIEL, MICHAEL KEITH
8713 SPRINGFIELD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAUL
---
MITCHELL, TRACY ELLIOT
1914 DUNCAN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
MOSS, EDWARD MAURICE
3417 LISA DRIVE APT#B CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
---
ODUM, DEVONTAY LEBRON
2123 DAVENPORT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
---
ORTH, CASEY S
308 SHADOW PKWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
---
PEREZ, DAVID ROBELIRO
1915 SOUTH GREENWOOD AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF DRIVER'S LICENSE LAW
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
---
PRATT, EMMANUEL
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
ROBINSON, DAWN RENEE
9728 BLUE SPRINGS ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION( POSS OF CONTROLLED SUBS)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
SANDRIDGE, SENECA ANTWAN
1017 EAST 10TH STREET CHATANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OVER $1000
---
SCHILD, ANASTASIA MORGAN
4040 MTN CREEK RD APT 1602 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Alcoholic BEV Comm
DISPENSING ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE
---
SHELTON, CHARLES LEVADA
3203 12TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
SHEPHARD, DESTINY MONIQUE
3725 FOUNTAIN AVENUE APT 42 CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
SMITH, BRIANA LASHYE
1635 W 14TH ST. CT. CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY INDER 500
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT UNDER 500)
---
SMITH, PAUL ANTHONY
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
RESISTING ARREST
---
SNEED, ASHLEY NOELLE
111 SHAWNEE DRIVE DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
---
STARNES, BRANDON LEE
408 PAIGE DRIVE SMITHVILLE, 37166
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
STEWART, TOMMIE LEE
5522 BELAIR DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
EVADING ARREST
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
SPEEDING
---
STRAWTER, CHARLES BUFORD
1417 WRIGHT STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI)
---
STRAWTER, MISTY L
1417 WRIGHT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
SUTTLES, QUINESHA DENISE
827 WOODMORE CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
---
TWILLEY, RUBEN DAVID
4005 FAGAN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
WALKER, WILLIAM WESTON
HOMELESS ,
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (TAZEWELL, VIRGINIA )
---
WASHINGTON, COURTNEY LAVERN
1713 LONG STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
RECKLESS DRIVING
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
