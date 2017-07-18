 Tuesday, July 18, 2017 93.2°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Corker Says Trump Fully Committed To Confronting Iran Threat

Tuesday, July 18, 2017
Senator Bob Corker
Senator Bob Corker

Senator Bob Corker on Tuesday said the latest actions by the Trump administration on Iran "clearly demonstrate that President Trump is fully committed to confront the threat from Iran in a strategic and effective way.”

 

The administration announced new sanctions along with certification of Tehran’s technical compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

A decision on certification is required every 90 days under provisions of the Iran Nuclear Agreement Review Act (INARA), a law authored by Senator Corker in 2015 to require congressional review and oversight of any nuclear agreement with Iran after the Obama administration sought to bypass Congress.

 

Senator Corker, who led opposition in Congress to the nuclear deal, said, “The non-binding nature of the nuclear deal and the expedited procedures in Congress for reimposing nuclear sanctions allow the administration to respond quickly to a material breach by Iran at any time. While the administration continues to evaluate its overall approach to Iran, the best way to hold Tehran accountable at present is for the House to act swiftly to enact tough sanctions for the regime’s bad acts outside the JCPOA, which passed the Senate in a near unanimous vote more than a month ago.”

 

On Saturday, legislation co-authored by Senator Corker to strengthen and expand sanctions on Iran and Russia passed the Senate by a vote of 98 to 2. The Iran component of the bill imposes new sanctions on the Iranian regime’s ballistic missile development, support for terrorism, transfers of conventional weapons, and human rights violations.


July 18, 2017

Bradley Shelton, 25, Was Drowning Victim Near Chickamauga Dam

July 18, 2017

Corker Says Trump Fully Committed To Confronting Iran Threat

July 18, 2017

Delta Flight To Nashville Diverted To Chattanooga, But No Smoke Or Fire Found In Cargo Bin


The body of a drowning victim was recovered Sunday night near Chickamauga Dam. He was identified as Bradley Shelton, 25. Officers with the Chattanooga Police Department responded around 9:20 ... (click for more)

Senator Bob Corker on Tuesday said the latest actions by the Trump administration on Iran "clearly demonstrate that President Trump is fully committed to confront the threat from Iran in a strategic ... (click for more)

A Delta Airlines flight from Atlanta to Nashville on Monday night had a warning light that there might be an issue with fire or smoke in the cargo bin. The crew followed proper procedures ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Bradley Shelton, 25, Was Drowning Victim Near Chickamauga Dam

The body of a drowning victim was recovered Sunday night near Chickamauga Dam. He was identified as Bradley Shelton, 25. Officers with the Chattanooga Police Department responded around 9:20 p.m. to a possible drowning call at 5500 Lake Resort Drive. Upon arrival, officers spoke with multiple witnesses who advised that their friend was struggling to swim when he went under ... (click for more)

Corker Says Trump Fully Committed To Confronting Iran Threat

Senator Bob Corker on Tuesday said the latest actions by the Trump administration on Iran "clearly demonstrate that President Trump is fully committed to confront the threat from Iran in a strategic and effective way.”   The administration announced new sanctions along with certification of Tehran’s technical compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal, the Joint Comprehensive ... (click for more)

Opinion

Save The Sequoyah Transfer Station - And Response (3)

Of course, the Sequoyah Transfer Station is a widely used service to the Sale Creek and Soddy Daisy areas, so shut it down Hamilton County Government has decided.  When government does something really well, they discontinue.   Our county government has made the decision to close the transfer station without the benefit of hearing from the public. Where ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Brentwood Goes "Signal" And We Get Topped By Williamson County Sports Visionaries

Brentwood is one of Tennessee’s wealthiest communities and is the glittering star of Williamson County. But with Nashville growing by leaps and bounds, all is not warm and fuzzy in the land of milk and honey. Brentwood is on the verge of "pulling a Signal Mountain." That’s what they are calling "Study Brentwood," the first step in the city of Brentwood leaving the Williamson ... (click for more)

Sports

10 Mocs On Preseason All SoCon Football Team

  The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga put a league-high 10 student-athletes on the preseason All-Southern Conference Football Team, picked by the league coaches and released as part of SoCon Media Day.  The Mocs were picked to finish fourth by the coaches and media.   Senior defensive back  Lucas Webb  (Northport, Ala.) is one of ... (click for more)

CFC Hosts Asheville City SC In Inaugural Blue Ridge Derby

"The Scenic Soccer City" and "The Land of Sky" are making the final preparations for the inaugural BLUE RIDGE DERBY: an annual matchup between Chattanooga FC and Asheville City SC. The first match will take place THIS Wednesday, 7:30pm, at Finley Stadium. It's a bittersweet matchup for both clubs, who saw early postseason exits in the NPSL playoffs. Wednesday's match will give fans ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors