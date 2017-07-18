 Wednesday, July 19, 2017 76.1°F   clear   Clear

Red Bank Getting 2 New Residential Developments; Tax Rate Lowered To $1.18 Per $100 Of Assessed Valuation After Reappraisal

Tuesday, July 18, 2017 - by Gail Perry

Rezoning that was approved by the Red Bank Commission Tuesday night will allow two new residential developments to move forward.

Property located at 1700 Ashmore Ave. and 0 Mason Drive was changed from R-1 residential to RT-1 residential townhomes as requested by Tommy Austin who plans to build 28-30 townhomes there. With no one at the meeting in opposition or in support of the plan, the council voted unanimously to change the zoning on first reading.

Mike Price, the engineer for another development on Lullwater Road, came to the meeting representing the owner of the property. The zoning is being changed at this location from R1 residential to RT-Z residential townhomes/zero lot line to accommodate a neighborhood of 16 single family homes on small lots. The houses will be a mixture of two and three stories ranging in size from about 1,500 to 2,200 square feet. Mr. Price said there will be two driveways leading into the development. The fronts of the homes will face Lullwater and garages will be to the rear. The developer has agreed to landscaping requests from neighbors to separate the new buildings from the existing homes. The project received unanimous approval from the planning commission before coming before the city commission, which approved the change on first reading.

The price of real estate in Red Bank has increased since the last Hamilton County assessment, said Mayor John Roberts. The values that Hamilton County determined in the reassessments this year have been finalized so Red Bank’s tax rate can be set. The rate has been $1.35 per $100 of assessed value. Because the value of real estate increased in the re-evaluation, the tax rate must be lowered so the amount that the city receives in property tax will remain the same. The new tax rate has been changed to $1.18 per $100 of assessed value.

Each year, Red Bank applies for the Tennessee Municipal League’s Risk management Pool “Safety Partners” loss control grant. The money from this grant is used alternatively between the Red Bank fire and police departments to buy safety equipment. This year the grant will be used for the fire department.

 The Hamilton County Humane Educational Society provides animal control services for Red Bank. The commissioners passed the resolution that will continue the agreement with HES in the coming year for the amount of $69,999.

Red Bank has contracted with the company Local Government Corporation since 2010. The company supplies software for the financial department and for other city business. Approval was given to renew the annual contract for software support maintenance and support services for the upcoming year. The company also keeps the city’s website updated. The cost of the contract is $16,396.


