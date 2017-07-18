2 People Charged In Alleged Rape Of Minor That Was Streamed Live On Facebook

Tuesday, July 18, 2017

Two people have been charged in connection with an incident in which police said the attempted rape of a minor was broadcast live on Facebook.

Tyasiza Roberson, 19, was charged with filming the incident. She was charged with aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.

Sherman Hubbard, 21, was charged with attempted rape.

Police said the incident happened July 8 around 11 p.m.

Officers were shown the video in which a minor was crying out for help.

She was being held down by a man with his pants down.

Police made contact with the mother of the victim. The minor said she had gone to an apartment for drinks. She said during the night a man grabbed her and pulled her into the bedroom.

She said Ms. Roberson then began live streaming the attack.

The minor said the man forced her to the floor and tried to pull her pants down. She said thre was no sexual penetration.

She said three other males were present.

A friend of the victim saw the video and went to the apartment to take the girl home.