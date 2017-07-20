Attorney Asks Diversion For Bus Driver Charged In Deaths Of 6 Woodmore Elementary Students

Thursday, July 20, 2017

The attorney for the bus driver charged in the death of six Woodmore Elementary School students said he should be granted diversion.

Attorney Amanda Dunn is making the request for Johnthony Walker, who faces six vehicular homicide counts.

She said she did not expect the state would go along with the request.

Under diversion, charges can be taken off the record is there are no further problems for a specified amount of time.

Attorney Dunn noted that Walker has no prior criminal record.

Walker, who faces a number of civil lawsuits, is due back in court on Aug. 10.

He has been in jail since the crash last November.

His bonds total $107,500.