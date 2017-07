Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Saturday, July 22, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

Here are the mug shots:

AUSTIN, WILLIAM LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 02/19/1969

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR BEACH, JONATHAN DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 07/12/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION BEARD, MICA DEVIN

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 08/10/1995

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BIDDWELL, DAKOTA BLAKE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 12/04/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION BROOKS, JERMAINE CORTEZ

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 04/21/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2017

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

EVADING ARREST BROYLES, TIMOTHY LYNN

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 11/12/1973

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS BRUMLOW, JESSICA SUZANNE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 02/17/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA COFRANCESCO, HENRY III

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 10/21/1982

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAVIS, EDDIE GENE

Age at Arrest: 69

Date of Birth: 12/03/1947

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2017

Charge(s):

OBSTRUCTING DRIVERS VIEW

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE DEWOLF, ROGER PAUL

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 03/08/1962

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DOCKERY, ELLIOTT SEAN

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 05/21/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW DOUGLAS, DARIUS JERMAINE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 07/22/1997

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA DYKES, ROBERT ALLAN

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 01/23/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2017

Charge(s):

ASSAULT EATON, JEREMY MATTHEW

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 07/08/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR FREEMAN, CEDRIC DOMINIQUE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 12/12/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2017

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT

CONTEMPT OF COURT GIL, JOSE DOMINGO

Age at Arrest: 68

Date of Birth: 07/25/1948

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT GREEN, KEALEY DONTEZ

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 09/17/1996

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(ATTEMPT AGGRAVATED ROBBERY) HAMILTON, ROBERT MITCHELL

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 05/05/1982

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HEADRICK, PHILLIP WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 11/16/1964

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR HORTON, BRANDON QUINTIN

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 09/14/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR HOUSTON, ANITA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 07/08/1978

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY JUAREZ-RAMIREZ, EDVIN

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 08/09/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000 KIER, GERALD RAY

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 11/23/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2017

Charge(s):

FORGERY KING, SYLVIE JUSTINE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 03/24/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARJ.) LACKEY, DADRIAN LATRELL

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 11/09/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT LEUMAN, ULISES

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 12/31/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI) MCCOY, HEATHER ANN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 01/21/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

BURGLARY

ASSAULT

CIVIL RIGHTS INTIMIDATION MCKEEL, BRANDON CHAD

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 10/10/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND

METCALF, DAVID EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 07/19/1959

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY PEACE, ASHLEY LAUREN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 09/21/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S PEREA, PARKER DAVID

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 12/05/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2017

Charge(s):

UNDERAGE DRINKING ROMERO, EFRAIN CHAVERO

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 07/31/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000 SMITH, JEMICHAEL LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 05/21/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SMITH, MARKEITH DESHAWN

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 07/12/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI) SPILLMAN, CHARLES HENERY

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 02/17/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) THURMAN, JUSTIN ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 11/23/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2017

Charge(s):

POSS. OF FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS FELONY TO NOT USE, THIS ONE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 12/31/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI) TOLAND, RODNEY LELL

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 12/16/1961

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION