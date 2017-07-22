 Saturday, July 22, 2017 97.0°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Fire On Rogers Road Temporarily Leaves 2 Families Homeless

Saturday, July 22, 2017
- photo by Battalion Chief Rick Boatright
An early morning duplex fire left two Chattanooga families temporarily homeless.
 
The Chattanooga Fire Department received the alarm at 3:01 a.m. on Saturday and responded to 4513 Rogers Road with five fire companies.

Battalion Chief Rick Boatwright said the first arriving firefighters located the fire in the kitchen of the "A" side of the duplex.
The flames were beginning to get into the attic before the firefighters were able to get the fire under control. The fire damage was contained to the kitchen and the attic above, but the rest of the apartment had smoke and water damage. Chief Boatwright said the "B" side also had some smoke and water damage. No injuries were reported. 

The cause of the fire has been ruled accidental. One of the residents in the "A" side said they were cooking something and left the kitchen. When they returned, the stove was on fire, with flames reaching up to the ceiling. 

The fire displaced two adults in each apartment unit. Volunteers with the American Red Cross were called in to provide assistance to the families. Chattanooga Police, Hamilton County EMS and EPB also provided assistance on the scene.

Cooking equipment is the leading cause of home structure fires and home fire injuries, according to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA)

- Photo2 by Battalion Chief Rick Boatright

