3 East Tennessee Nurses Indicted, Accused Of Diverting Prescription Pain Medication

Sarah Thacker
Sarah Thacker

An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has led to the indictment of two Johnson City nurses on charges related to drug diversion and fraud.

On Feb. 8, after being contacted by the Tennessee Department of Health Division of Health Related Boards, TBI special agents with the Drug Investigation Division began investigating allegations that Sarah Elizabeth Thacker, 31, was using her position as a registered nurse with the Johnson City Medical Center and Franklin Woods Hospital to fraudulently obtain controlled substances. Information obtained during the investigation revealed that between September 2015 and January 2017, Ms. Thacker diverted hydrocodone pills prescribed to patients for her own benefit. On Feb. 27, as part of another referral from the Tennessee Division of Health Related Boards, agents began investigating Kimberly C. Click, 42. The investigation revealed that over the course of a year, Ms. Click also used her position as a registered nurse with the Johnson Medical Center to fraudulently obtain controlled substances for her own personal use. 

On July 12, the Washington County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Ms. Thacker with 12 counts of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud. The Grand Jury also returned indictments charging Ms. Click with 33 counts of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud. Both women turned themselves in over the weekend and were booked into the Washington County Jail.

Kimberly Click
Kimberly Click

