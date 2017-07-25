 Tuesday, July 25, 2017 91.8°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Online Petition Seeks Removal Of Bryan College President, Board Chair; Dr. Livesay Responds

Tuesday, July 25, 2017
Dr. Stephen Livesay
Dr. Stephen Livesay

An online petition asking for the removal of controversial Bryan College president Stephen Livesay and board chair Delana Bice has gathered over 1,600 signatures.

At the time of the launch of the petition, a tenured math professor who had taught at the Dayton, Tn., Christian college for 40 years, was fired. Phillip Lestmann was dismissed for involvement with an "opposition group" on campus.

A number of Bryan board members and faculty members have resigned during the Livesay tenure, including Chattanoogan Wayne Cropp.

In response, Bryan officials said, "Some of you have contacted us about disparaging remarks that you have seen online about the college and its leadership and have asked us for more information. Thank you for reaching out to us and for your prayers for the College. What is happening now is yet another chapter in the story of our 2014 clarification of our Statement of Belief regarding our stand on the truth of God’s word regarding creation. 

"We clarified our statement in 2014 when a handful of our faculty reneged on their commitment that God created man in a moment from His very words.  The Board never altered its charter—it only clarified what the charter has always meant.  These faculty members knew that what they were advocating was not in line with what they signed each year as they attested to the school’s charter “without mental reservation.”  They intentionally deceived those in authority and sought to rouse members of the student body to protest what they claimed was a lack of academic freedom.  

"The belief in a literal Genesis is essential to the belief that man was created by a special act of God and that he was made in the image of God—the animals were not.  This has huge ramifications for understanding the moral nature of society and the governing of ourselves as human beings.  An original Adam (one man) is essential to understanding sin entering the world.  If no sin, then there is no need of a Savior.  These teachings are essential to the gospel message and understanding a biblical worldview.   

"The role of the president and the Board’s charge is to preserve and uphold our Statement of Belief as given in our charter.  That we have done and we must always do if we are to maintain our integrity as a school that puts Christ Above All.

"This summer we received information that made us aware that since 2014 there has been a systematic effort to undermine the leadership at the College. This coordinated effort has included a variety of tactics, such as social media, letters to the editor, and contacting members of the press and our accrediting agency with misinformation and disparaging words.

"Despite these coordinated efforts, God has greatly blessed the college since the 2014 clarification:

"We have grown our online academic programs and majors, added new study abroad opportunities and internships, passed the $2 million mark in raising funds through the Bryan Opportunity Program Scholarship, continued to make upgrades to our campus facilities, launched The Bryan Difference Maker program, and more. This fall we look forward to bringing new students to campus for Chris Hawkins’ new LEAD (Leadership Education And Development) program and David Holcomb’s new martial arts program in Fall 2018. As any college or university, we carefully evaluate our programs each year to ensure we are being good stewards of our resources in providing programs that will meet our students’ needs.

"Since the clarification we have ended each of our fiscal years in the black with positive net assets (2014, 2015, 2016, and 2017).  We continue to be blessed with widespread support and giving from our alumni, faculty, staff and trustees.

"Recent national and regional rankings include:

"Our biology seniors this spring scored in the 99th percentile nationally on the ETS  Major Field Achievement Test (MFAT).  Our business seniors scored in the 94th percentile and our psychology seniors scored in the 91st percentile.  Our prospective teachers accomplished a 100% pass rate on the Praxis II, Teacher         Licensing Exam.
#2 – “Best Online Program in Tennessee” by BestColleges.com
#7 – “25 Most Beautiful Christian Colleges and Universities in the South” by ChristianUniversitiesOnline.com
#9 – “60 Most Affordable Accredited Online Christian Colleges and Universities” by GreatValueColleges.net
#9 – “20 Best College Deals for Conservative Christians” by GreatCollegeDeals.net  
#15 – “25 Best Online Bachelor’s in Business Administration Programs” by BestColleges.com
#24 – “25 Best Christian Colleges and Universities in the South” by ChristianUniversitiesOnline.com
#43 – “Lowest Student Loan Debt for 4-Year Colleges and Universities” by LendEdu.com
#47 – “2017 Best Value Online Business Degrees” by DiscoverBusiness.us
Our ten-year reaffirmation of our accreditation was received by SACS with the smallest percentage of recommendations in the past three reviews of the college since 1994. 

"We have been blessed to be involved with the ministry of Fort Bluff Camp in Dayton. All of our transactions with the camp have been conducted with integrity and with the consultation of attorneys and independent financial auditors.  By God’s grace, the College has provided the leadership to restore Ft. Bluff to a place of incredible ministry, the purpose for which the college was asked to get involved.  For each of the past two years, the camp has hosted over 14,000 campers with hundreds of campers receiving Christ as their Savior. The camp ministry is blessed with a wonderful staff and an excellent leadership team, and people of all ages are being impacted for Christ’s kingdom.

"At Bryan, many student lives are being changed and minds challenged with a biblical worldview to live out our mission of educating students to become servants of Christ to make a difference in today’s world.  Bryan’s future is bright indeed."

The petition on Change.org says:

We, alumni and friends of Bryan College, protest the continual incompetent and unbiblical leadership of the College by President Stephen Livesay and the Bryan Board of Trustees.

 The signs of this poor leadership are obvious:

  • .         Loss of key college programs, such as the Center for Origins Research and Education.
  • ·         30-2 vote of no confidence by the faculty (2014)
  • ·         resignation of 4 of 6 vice-presidents (2013-14)
  • ·         several hundred students’ signing a petition against President Livesay’s actions and around 200 students’ participating in a public “Hear My Voice” protest              (2014)
  • ·         resignations of 8 of 20 trustees in 2013-14, and another in 2017, at least 6 of them in protest against the president’s leadership
  • ·         dismissal or resignation of around 100 Bryan employees (2014-present)
  • ·         alienation of a large proportion of the alumni, many of whom no longer feel connected with or willing to give financially to the College (2014-present)
  • ·         ethically and even legally questionable means used to transfer the assets of Fort Bluff Camp to Bryan College, as noted in former trustee Wayne Cropp’s resignation statement (2017). Click the link below to see Wayne Cropp's Letter
  • http://media-cdn.timesfreepress.com//news/documents/2017/05/06/1494125147_Untitled--2-.pdf

These losses and disruptions have surely been produced in part by incompetence, but deeply ungodly attitudes and behaviors have been crucial causes:

President Livesay has failed to act biblically toward believers who disagree with him. Consistent reports from a number of those who have worked at the College show that Livesay does not follow the mandates of Matthew 18:15 and Ephesians 4:13-16 to discuss his differences with other believers in a humble, loving way that could promote correction and reconciliation. Instead, he treats all disagreement with his views as evil and uses deception, threats, and job termination to silence dialogue and hide dissent.  
President Livesay has continued to incite the opposition of Christian men and women of proven faith and integrity.   Pastors, Christian professionals, faculty and staff who have made sacrifices over many years for Christ and His ministry at Bryan College, and some of Bryan’s brightest and most faithful students, alumni, and friends have spoken up again and again against Livesay’s failures in godly servant-leadership.  Yet he has refused to repent and goes on dividing and damaging the body. 


