Marine Who Was Shot Outside Bar Louie Says He Does Not Know Why Shooter Was Upset

Tuesday, July 25, 2017

A Marine who was shot in the shoulder outside Bar Louie at Hamilton Place said there had been a disagreement with the shooter earlier in the afternoon, but he and other veterans did not know why he was upset. He said no threats were made and he and the other veterans were not armed.

Robert Driver Jr. also said that Benjamin Thomas Connally exchanged words with another veteran just before driving up and firing the shot at him.

Charges of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault and three counts of reckless endangerment were bound to the Grand Jury against the 30-year-old Connally, owner of several vape shops.

Sgt. Driver said he and four other veterans arrived at the bar around 3 p.m. for socializing and mutual support. He said they stayed until around 9:30 p.m. on the bar patio.

He said he had a beer and two grapefruit vodkas during the time at the bar.

Sgt. Driver said he and the others were "talking and laughing" when a patron came by their table and had some sort of complaint. He said he could not understand what he was saying.

He said when he got in his car to leave that the same man circled the parking lot after the encounter with the other veteran and pulled up beside him in a black 370z Nissan convertible.

He said he could not understand what the man was saying because he is deaf in one ear from prior military campaigns. He said as he turned to look at the man he could see he was smiling. He said he then heard a shot ring out.

The Marine said he walked from the scene, then noticed that he was bleeding. He said he took off his shirt and used it to try to stop the flow of blood. He then called 911.

He said the shot caused extensive nerve damage to his shoulder.

Sgt. Driver said he later was in Hixson when he spotted the same 370z at a vaportonics shop. He said he called up a newspaper article online about the shop and saw a picture of the owner. He said it was the same man who had shot him.

Detective Corey Stokes said a search found 19 370zs in Hamilton County, but only one black one with a commercial tag - belonging to Connally.

He said Connally was finally located in Catoosa County, Ga. He said as officers spoke with him at the front door he said "it was self defense." He said Connally stopped talking after that.

The detective said the victim and two other veterans were shown a photo lineup with Connally's picture in it, but none of them were able to pick him out.

Connally earlier made bond.