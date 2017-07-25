City Council Approves Softened Resolution On State Take-Over Of Low-Performing Schools

Tuesday, July 25, 2017

The City Council on Tuesday night approved a softened version of a resolution on the planned state take-over of several low-performing schools in Hamilton County.

The original resolution asked the state to give new Supt. Dr. Bryan Johnson two years to make progress in boosting the schools. It asked that the state continue to hold off on a take-over for three years after that.

The changed version did not ask for the five-year moratorium, but asked the state to engage in further discussions with the community about the schools and to present "a new plan for success."

There were six votes in support with other council members abstaining. Those included Chairman Jerry Mitchell, who said, "I am pretty sure we don't need to be in this business."